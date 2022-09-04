Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Public Good

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Public Good

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 66

Query, from commentor Scuffletuffle:

Looking to id this lovely fungus my buddy found on the bike trail in Amherst MA.

Any ideas from the BJ hive mind?

***********

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 68

And a round of restfulness from Delphinium:

There is a pretty little park in my neighborhood that always has a lovely array of flowers in the summer and fall. Whenever my own gardens are looking less than stellar, it is nice to be able to walk around here and enjoy the scenery.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Public Good 1

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Public Good 2

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Public Good 3

In addition to various flower beds, the park also has a pond that becomes a temporary stop for ducks and other waterfowl (there was even a great blue heron that visited here last year).

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Public Good

During the summer months, the park hosts various concerts and an art show. Overall a very nice spot to hang out.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Public Good 5

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Public Good 4

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Public Good 6

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • eclare
  • JPL
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.