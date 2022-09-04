Everything we stand for rests on the platform of democracy. Those who threaten that platform, threaten the soul of this nation. pic.twitter.com/fP5a7jfkaF — President Biden (@POTUS) September 3, 2022

Rich people living in blue states don't get much tangible proof that *their* liberties are at risk, & their reasonable GOP friends are always happy to assure them that Dems are overreacting. Politics always seems like pageantry to them because it could hardly be anything else. https://t.co/zKCkMtxeOv — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) September 2, 2022

of course the issue is that the conventions of political reporting are such that if you simply state the facts of the matter — donald trump and his allies have essentially made pro-insurrection beliefs a matter of Republican orthodoxy — that is unacceptable "bias" — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 2, 2022

But it is hard not to read an article like this one in the New York Times and not be triggered on many levels including but not limited to disgust, contempt and profound concern for its approach, content and execution. https://t.co/qP8aNOqfMZ — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 3, 2022



Extracts from a much longer thread:

The disgust comes both at the intellectual slackness and inherent dishonesty of the both sides approach. Arguing that there are “different realities” is the antithesis of making an objective effort to support the truth. The GOP “reality” of thinking or at least arguing that Democrats are responsible for the threat to American democracy is steeped in lies, deflection, projection and founded in no facts of any kind whatsoever. On the contrary, it is like writing that we should listen to the arguments of arsonists that they care as much about the houses they are burning down as the people who are being made homeless or worse by the fires the arsonists start. It is saying the arsonists’ reality is somehow equivalent to that of their victims, that their arguments deserve the same credence. Americans believe many things. That does not mean reporters should be treating them all the same. Belief is not a component of truth. Truth is what is, whether you believe it or not. The world is not flat. History is what actually happened. Conspiracy theories don’t become reality based on the number of adherents they win. Vaccines are better for fighting disease that household cleaning agents. The contempt comes because the journalists involved know better. So you ask, why does the Times (and why do other news organizations) do this over and over again? It has nothing to do with journalism, nothing to do with balance or fairness and everything to do with business. That is where the profound concern comes in. Both sides-ing a sustained assault on democracy, freedom, decency and truth obscures the real truth–that we are in danger. And worse, it increases the danger by validating those who are responsible for the threat we face. Only one party in America, the Republican Party, is responsible for the reality that our democracy is at risk. No Democrat nor the Democratic Party is responsible for that threat in any way. The division in our views does not alter that reality in the slightest… Our democracy is at risk in part because our media is failing. Every rational voice with a platform–on social media, in newspapers, on TV–must speak up, make that clear, demand best practices. If not, unmoored from truth, we will soon lose the essence of what made the US great…

I think a key thing to understanding the DC press is that Republican operatives are both fun to get drinks with and kind of skeptical of Trumpism — ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) September 2, 2022

They think Trump is a buffoon. They gripe that his antics make their jobs harder. They are towing the line because it’s their job… And this flips the “out of touch” accusation on its head. A lot of media critics are out of touch with the sources for a lot of media coverage The space that both sides—media critics and the journalists they are covering—are not understanding is that a lot of GOP operatives *who do not like Trump very much* are underestimating who exactly his supporters around the country are That’s why there is so much hollering about Biden’s speech. They really have disassociated themselves from what is plain if you talk to the whackjobs who are all in for Trump: These people would kill democracy dead to get Trump for Life And the first half might read as a defense—it certainly is sympathetic. But it’s a very different kind of damning to think that a bunch of people are letting fascism ripen on the vine because they don’t really approve of it but are hurt that people want them to oppose it Until our press grasps that the people they get beer with are downplaying fascism on the spurious notion that what they want matters more than what is happening we will keep getting the coverage we are getting

