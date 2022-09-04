Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Our (Willfully) Failed Media

by

This post is in:



Extracts from a much longer thread:

The disgust comes both at the intellectual slackness and inherent dishonesty of the both sides approach. Arguing that there are “different realities” is the antithesis of making an objective effort to support the truth.

The GOP “reality” of thinking or at least arguing that Democrats are responsible for the threat to American democracy is steeped in lies, deflection, projection and founded in no facts of any kind whatsoever.

On the contrary, it is like writing that we should listen to the arguments of arsonists that they care as much about the houses they are burning down as the people who are being made homeless or worse by the fires the arsonists start.

It is saying the arsonists’ reality is somehow equivalent to that of their victims, that their arguments deserve the same credence. Americans believe many things. That does not mean reporters should be treating them all the same. Belief is not a component of truth.

Truth is what is, whether you believe it or not. The world is not flat. History is what actually happened. Conspiracy theories don’t become reality based on the number of adherents they win. Vaccines are better for fighting disease that household cleaning agents.

The contempt comes because the journalists involved know better. So you ask, why does the Times (and why do other news organizations) do this over and over again? It has nothing to do with journalism, nothing to do with balance or fairness and everything to do with business.

That is where the profound concern comes in. Both sides-ing a sustained assault on democracy, freedom, decency and truth obscures the real truth–that we are in danger. And worse, it increases the danger by validating those who are responsible for the threat we face.

Only one party in America, the Republican Party, is responsible for the reality that our democracy is at risk. No Democrat nor the Democratic Party is responsible for that threat in any way. The division in our views does not alter that reality in the slightest…

Our democracy is at risk in part because our media is failing. Every rational voice with a platform–on social media, in newspapers, on TV–must speak up, make that clear, demand best practices. If not, unmoored from truth, we will soon lose the essence of what made the US great…

They think Trump is a buffoon. They gripe that his antics make their jobs harder. They are towing the line because it’s their job…

And this flips the “out of touch” accusation on its head. A lot of media critics are out of touch with the sources for a lot of media coverage

The space that both sides—media critics and the journalists they are covering—are not understanding is that a lot of GOP operatives *who do not like Trump very much* are underestimating who exactly his supporters around the country are

That’s why there is so much hollering about Biden’s speech. They really have disassociated themselves from what is plain if you talk to the whackjobs who are all in for Trump: These people would kill democracy dead to get Trump for Life

And the first half might read as a defense—it certainly is sympathetic. But it’s a very different kind of damning to think that a bunch of people are letting fascism ripen on the vine because they don’t really approve of it but are hurt that people want them to oppose it

Until our press grasps that the people they get beer with are downplaying fascism on the spurious notion that what they want matters more than what is happening we will keep getting the coverage we are getting

Media elite protecting fellow media elites:

  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • delphinium
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • germy shoemangler
  • Gvg
  • Ken
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MomSense
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Patricia Kayden
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • Soprano2
  • zhena gogolia

    2. 2.

      delphinium

      @zhena gogolia: He most definitely is, especially this part. Wish our media would take this moment in time seriously.

      Both sides-ing a sustained assault on democracy, freedom, decency and truth obscures the real truth–that we are in danger. And worse, it increases the danger by validating those who are responsible for the threat we face.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      Complacency by the media (and its owners) shows a remarkable grasp of history. Maybe they should ask themselves, “Is Trump the 1930’s business-friendly sort of fascist that lets the current owners keep their property as long as they say good things about the new regime?  Or is he the 2000’s crime-boss sort of fascist who kills the current owners so he can put everything under control of his buddies?”

      Though that might just make the owners decide they need to qualify as his buddy, so never mind.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      I never before understood how divided families could become in civil wars. We aren’t there now, but I cannot bear to speak to my RWNJ brother, and he agrees. This isn’t just politics these days. It’s voting rights and various other thimgs, including the safety of my grandchildren, some being female, and some being mixed race.

      His stupid Libertarian philosophy isn’t just some stupid nutjob philosophy. It is destructive to our civil government, and I am not willimg to pretemd less is at stake just because my brother is a moron. Also too I think he is less innocent than he pretends.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Gvg

      The loss of revenue from classified ads to Craigslist and other free online sources is killing traditional newspapers. Free online news is killing traditional news plus the entertainment aspect of it and the failure to figure out how to make some sort of fairness obligation apply to cable channels and internet channels all mean that there really is no money in providing news. We can yell all we want about bias, but salaries and expenses have to come from somewhere and not altruism.

      I am not quite sure what to do about it. We can’t censor but maybe we could have stricter truth in labeling laws where say Fox News wasn’t allowed to call itself news it would have to be Fox opinions and a bunch of other shows same. Plus I don’t see why internet channels couldn’t be required to have news hours just like the old broadcast channels in return for a license, including YouTube. Still hard to make them all stick to facts instead of opinions though. With penalties for the difference.

      Its been so long since I have seen good detailed fact based reporting, that I don’t think the current crop grew up seeing it and necessarily knows what it is, or knows they aren’t doing it. It’s late.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Patricia Kayden

      @Bloomberg: Republicans backed a violent insurrection and are all in with Trump despite all of the classified, top secret documents he stole from the White House.  There are no more deeper divisions to reach.  We’re divided between those who are okay with fascism and political violence and those who want to protect and strengthen our democracy. Do pay attention.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      These people would kill democracy dead to get Trump for Life

      I still think it’s important that they would kill democracy dead to get ANY Republican dictatorship. They do particularly like Trump, but he is amplifying an existing mainstream Republican sentiment.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      @zhena gogolia: Putin was my model for the “2000’s crime-boss fascist”.

      Though I think TFG would be worse, since he’d layer his insecurities on top of the criminality. It wouldn’t matter if, say, Thiel supported the takeover, because Thiel has more money than TFG, and that rankles.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      FTFNYT was doing “Hitler will pivot” posts for 20 years

      HITLER WILL PURGE PARTY OF RADICALS

      Special Cable to THE NEW YORK TIMES.

      April 4, 1931

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I see TFG spoke for two hours. I can’t imagine listening to a two-hour speech. Do people at his rally pay attention for that long? Or do they wander around, talk to one another, check their messages?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      I have been following a story over the past few days of an Internet forum, Kiwi Farms, that has been harassing and threatening trans people. Link

       

      Kiwi Farms has become synonymous with doxxing (the release of an individual’s identifying information with malicious intent), swatting (a term for when an anonymous person sends an urgent, false tip to the police about a violent crime in a victim’s home in the hopes that law enforcement will raid it and potentially harm the person inside), and archiving controversial materials such as manifestos by mass shooters and recordings of their livestreams.
      The forum is a massive archive of sensitive information on their targets, which has been used to repeatedly harass them. Kiwi Farms’ most notorious section is titled “lolcows” and targets transgender people.
      The archive often features social media pictures of their targets’ friends and family, along with contact information of their employers. The information is used in an effort to get their targets fired or socially isolated by spreading rumors that they are pedophiles or criminals.
      Experts fear Kiwi Farms is starting to target other communities — and that their tactics are being duplicated throughout the political world to intimidate political enemies.

      . . .

      At least three people have died by suicide after becoming targets of Kiwi Farms harassment campaigns, according to Vice. In 2016, the family of a trans person who died by suicide, Lizzy Waite, was harassed by Kiwi Farms trolls for weeks after her death. She had posted a suicide note on Facebook.
      Sorrenti became a target of Kiwi Farms after she gained notoriety for speaking about the recent wave of anti-trans legislation in the U.S. and challenging conservative viewpoints and personalities online. After a streamer who criticized Sorrenti was banned from Twitch in March, Kiwi Farms users created a discussion thread about Sorrenti that included sexually explicit material of her, phone numbers and addresses belonging to Sorrenti and her family, and her dead name — the name she used before her gender transition.

       

      Sorrenti was demanding that Cloudflare drop the site and they refused.

      In a public statement posted Wednesday, under Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince’s byline, the company said that it will not drop security services for any of its customers.

      They finally changed their minds and will block Kiwi Farms.  Link

      Internet hosting and security services provider Cloudflare said Saturday that it would block Kiwi Farms, a website associated with harassment campaigns against transgender people.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sab

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Didn’t Castro in his prime speak for eight hours? Regardless of your politics, authoritarians speechifying should be daunting, and discourage the normies from voting for them. If they win your workplace might make you troop out to stand through a speech.

      Joking here, but not really.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sab

      @Scout211: Reading JK Rowlings new book which I like more than a lot. Nothing like most reviewers said since they obviously didn’t read it. But where the fuck is she when this is going on?

      Europe and US is that different? I  can believe it but who knows? Several trans kids in my family in USA and life is at best not easy for them, and often quite dangerous.

      ETA I really cannot understand her position. And I don’t think she is horrible and hateful. She is just very wrong.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Soprano2

      @Frankensteinbeck: They want someone who they think can make things go back to the way they were before anyone except straight Christian white men had full civil rights, full stop. They think that world was much better than the one we have now. They want a world where everyone’s role is defined simply, like apartheid South Africa, as long as they are always on top. ETA what panics them is that they know in their heart that it’s not really possible to get a world like that back. Some of them want to take the vote away from women, too, because they think that’s how the world got the way it is now.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      i would like someone to explain to me the mechanism by which *ignoring* the anti-democratic movement in the republican party would reduce division, since the implication of this analysis is that identifying the division is what might make it deeper

      The phenomenon Bouie is complaining about reminds me very much of the “What’s The Matter With Kansas?” analysis of the Democratic Party’s 1990s-2000s troubles in the heartland, and the variant of it pushed by some of the Bernie left in the 2010s, speculating that Democrats could somehow make gains by soft-pedaling their scary cultural liberalism and concentrating on economic issues. It completely ignores that the other side is the side turning up the heat on this stuff, and we can’t just make it go away by acting nice.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Geminid

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: My Atlanta friend watched almost all of the speech. Warren said that at times trump would sense the audience’s attention drifting and bring them back by pounding familiar themes like Clinton’s emails. He had them chanting “Lock her up” at one point.

      The crowd was largely composed of true believers. Some camped outside for days to get in. I’m not sure how more normal Republican and Independent voters will react to this freak show. I doubt it will gain Mastriano or Oz many voters, which was the rally’s ostensible purpose.

      Biden, Fetterman and Shapiro will appear at Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade tomorrow. That should be a sunny contrast to the dark and dystopian trump rally.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @sab:

      I don’t think she is horrible and hateful. She is just very wrong.

      Hoo boy, is she horrible and hateful.  The thing is, she’s the “I’m the real victim” kind.  Her rhetoric is ‘But I don’t hate trans people!’ while working from the assumption that trans women are men and men are inherently rapists.  She turned ‘half a dozen trans supporters hold up signs in front of the gate to her mansion that’s on the public register and pointed out on tours’ into ‘I was doxxed and harassed in my home.’  She associates with, retweets, and publicly praises the really hardcore “Wipe out trans people” bigots.  And she’s obsessed.  Holy Hell, is she obsessed.  She just.  Won’t.  Stop.  Talking about it.  It’s her overwhelming political issue, and she is certainly a highly influential person.

      Her primary message these days is “Trans people are the hateful bigots because they say bad things to me.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      germy shoemangler

      @sab:

      A local outlet reported a story about a man who was beaten and killed for being gay. JK Rowling mocked them for “virtue signaling”

      She expressed support for the man who said that AIDS was better than being trans. She expressed support for an outspoken anti-LGBT activist

      Come on

      — Nathaniel Robert (@NateLestrange) August 28, 2022

      Reply

