Nice thing about saying Biden doesn’t really mean that threat to democracy stuff—doesn’t really think rejecting election results, coup attempt, Jan 6, encouraging anti-FBI violence, etc are different—is it lets you keep aligning with those forces while telling yourself you’re not pic.twitter.com/RmaPJLWsvk — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) September 4, 2022

His extremely well-compensated, very dishonest-but-superficially-plausible-to-targeted-NYTimes readers, bullsh*t…

We elected a historically centrist ancient white man who explicitly disclaimed support for the more aggressive social democratic policies advocated by the party’s left wing. What more do you want from us? https://t.co/ib9Tdj0EFI — Leonid Baezhnev ?? (@rev_avocado) September 5, 2022

If your demand to join an antifascist democratic front is that the dominant party adopt only your policy preferences, that in the interest of stopping fascism Biden just make Mitt Romney president, you’re just a fascist too. — Leonid Baezhnev ?? (@rev_avocado) September 5, 2022

this would be a fair point if it was just both parties tend to rely on the executive too much and congress no longer governs as it should, that’s true but the fact is only one party is based around the cult of a particular proper name, a “Caesar” if you will https://t.co/ey2FGUivG6 — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) September 4, 2022

This story gets much more interesting—as does the choice to tell it and frame it this way—if you can remember that the violence of 2020 was overwhelmingly wrought by the cops https://t.co/gqn2JBhIVL — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) September 4, 2022

I’m sorry, if you think that conservative “post-election paranoia about elite malfeasance” was because of the 2020 riots then I’ve got a bridge to sell you. I remember the *exact same theories* being floated in 2012, the only difference was that Romney (to his credit!) conceded. https://t.co/5Tbwww3KiW — Nathan Goldwag ???? (@GoldwagNathan) September 4, 2022

Setting support for trans rights in opposition to chruchgoing is ignorant. Biden’s faith is part of what makes him accepting , and many trans people are religious. Is Ross a bigot because of his own faith or is he religious because many churches accept bigotry. https://t.co/TZ0KIWLn9U — Pomodoro (Dad Joke Era) (@ilpomodoro2) September 5, 2022

Well, they can’t be honest that the Civil War and Reconstruction were what made them anti-democracy, so they keep having to come up with more transparently fake reasons. — Brave Thought Leader™ Elf (@ProzacElf) September 4, 2022

None of which hasn’t been discussed ad nauseum over the past seven years or so. I don’t know what the insight is here. I hope it’s not “Ds must help Rs elect Ron DeSantis president.” — I, Fred, will knock you all down!! (@LesserFrederick) September 5, 2022

Why can’t Biden be Hindenburg is, to be fair to Douthat, basically the mainstream position of the entire legacy press in America. https://t.co/IrF8WAjsRv — Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) September 4, 2022