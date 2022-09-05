Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Easy Target Open Thread: Ross Doubthat, Back on His BS

by | 21 Comments

His extremely well-compensated, very dishonest-but-superficially-plausible-to-targeted-NYTimes readers, bullsh*t…

    21Comments

      Baud

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Good idea.  Paid to be disingenuous.

      ETA: I will say this though. Imagine if the Dems after 9/11 had said that if Bush really believed in fighting terrorism, he would give Dems Medicare for All in exchange for supporting him. That’s the equivalent of what RD is telling the GOP to do.

      Turgidson

      I shouldn’t be surprised anymore when I read a “respectable” conservative pundit blame Democrats for *his* party being a frothing mob of bigots and morons who only believe in democracy if Donald Trump (!!!) gets to be emperor for life.  But somehow to still happens.

      Even though I know better, I still think there is a line that will get crossed by Trump or his goons and wannabes where people like DoucheHat realize they just can’t fuck that “Dems made us do it and/or Dems must unilaterally surrender to show their sincerity” chicken again and retain any dignity or credibility at all.  And I keep being wrong.

      Brachiator

      Ross Douthat
      Replying to @DouthatNYT
      … I do feel a certain personal frustration in watching Biden in particular, the churchgoing, once pro-life politician, the former abortion moderate, simply lean in to social-issues polarization, whether on post-Dobbs abortion rhetoric, on trans issues, what-have-you.

      This is the definition of disingenuous bullshit.

      I hate this clown and anyone who publishes  his crap.

      Turgidson

      @Baud:

      I hope so, but the fact that these people are still claiming the media was grievously unfair to Willard Mitt “Mittens” Romney *a decade ago* makes me wonder.

      waspuppet

      America: Why don’t you guys write about the fact that the Republican Party has descended into a fascist movement?

      The Highly Compensated Beltway Media: That’s the Democrats’ job. If a prominent Democrat said something about it, we’d report it, but we’re not going to do their jobs for them.

      The Democratic Actual President of the Actual Fcking United States: The Republican Party has descended into a fascist movement.

      The Highly Compensated Beltway Media: Wait see what we meant was

