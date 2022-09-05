Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Game Changer: Another Long Read That Is Totally Worth Your Time

I just read this comment from JoyceH, and it makes the perfect introduction to the post I was already putting together!

For those who are thinking of moving to a different country because of what’s happening here, here’s my take. Authoritarianism is on the rise worldwide. If it’s going to be turned back, it will be turned back here. And if we don’t do it here, no place is safe.

I read this great article over the weekend.  I have no idea who linked to it!

Biden’s Philly Speech Will Be a Turning Point for America — And the World

Some Speeches Change History. This Was One of Them.

by umair haque

Last night, Joe Biden gave a speech that’s going to change America — and the world. Yes, really. You’re used to hearing me full of doom and gloom — but that’s not for effect. I call it like it is. And this speech? It was a pivotal moment in the history of the 21st century. History will remember it in a certain way: as a turning point, that altered the grim political trajectory the world was — until this moment — helplessly on.

Yes, it’s that big. Doubt me? Good. Let me make my case, beginning with the Big Picture, the world, and then we’ll come back to America.

For the last decade or so, the world has been in a strange, eerie place. For economists and observers of social collapse like me — it’s been the 1930s, redux. Across every corner of the globe, nationalist movements arose — and then quickly metastasized into worse. In some places, like India, they became hyper-religious movements. In some, like Britain, they became xenophobic movements of self-destruction, culminating in the utter jaw-dropping folly of Brexit. Across Europe, the worst ills returned — Neo-Nazis in the Bundestag, fascists with a polite smile making stunning gains in Italy and France.

And these movements of hate and spite and violence all looked up to one country as a leader: America. Because there, things had gone so far that full blown neo-fascism now occupied the Oval Office. Back in those days — now the mid to late 2010s — seasoned observers warned that we were beginning to see the growth of genuine fascism, from the scapegoating to the crimes against humanity. Nobody much listened in America. It couldn’t happen here. Meanwhile, the nationalist-populist movements of the world were now taking cues from Trumpist America. If America could fall to fascism — well, anything was possible, the supremacists of the world reasoned.

Until Joe Biden got on a stage in Philadelphia and let it rip. He didn’t mince words. He told the story exactly — exactly — the way that it needed to be told, in the terms that people needed to hear, and in the form that respected history.

What did he have to say? He made basically four points.

Number one, the rise of this form of politics — violence, intimidation, hate, scapegoating, Big Lies, rage, a vitriolic rage at the values of democracy itself — was not normal. Not in a democracy.

Because, two, it was inimical to democracy — this was how modern societies plunged backwards into chaos and ruin.

That meant, three, that fighting this form of politics, rejecting it, wasn’t a partisan issue of left and right at all — but about coming together to defend democracy itself.

And four, that was every sane and thoughtful person’s not just choice, but responsibility. Their duty. To whom? To history. To futurity. And to each other.

Beautiful. Elegant. Powerful. True.

Read the whole thing.  I agree that this speech – and Biden taking taking this threat head on – can be a game changer.

What say the rest of you?

Open thread.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      West of the Rockies

      Thank you again, WG, for an optimistic post.  Eeyores abound.   Eeyore-ism is no political philosophy, at least not a practical, sustainable, winning one.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      featheredsprite

      I did my History Masters research on Germany in the 1930s. I spotted the fascism in the MAGA crowd some time ago. I thought it was just a mental aberration in yet another American fringe group.

      But I started paying more attention to Europe when Russia invaded Ukraine. I was shocked to see authoritarianism showing up everywhere. Echoes of the whole western world in the 1930s!

      Umair’s essay is right on.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Layer8Problem

      I just spent a fair amount of time sorting through the “Bullshit Ruling from the MAGA Judge” posting for the inevitable “the doomed’s baked right in!” takes.  I personally am gonna wait until either the Doomers give us a list of what the next steps are to fix this, or until Omnes or Baud tells us all it’s time to sell everything and catch the Lisbon plane.  In the meantime, donate, act, and vote.  We are NOT on the ropes.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Sometimes the long view, rather than bringing one to stew in heavily edited nostalgia, is to focus one’s attention on things that aren’t normal and cannot be ignored.

      Reagan and Biden presidented at similar ages and Reagan tried his damnedest to drag us back to 1946 1/2–his version of it. Biden is trying to return us to modernity, fairness, decency. We’re lucky to have him at this moment.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gravie

      Umair expresses exactly the way I felt when I heard that speech. Electrified. Thinking it’s about time someone spoke out. Hopeful.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mali muso

      Speaking as someone actively looking for the exits, I think you have to also understand the motivation that school shootings and gun culture also provide for parents of youngsters. Regardless of how the fight against fascism goes (and I agree that it is worldwide), as a parent I do not see the pervasiveness of guns in the US as likely to abate in my kiddo’s childhood and that remains a pretty strong push factor. Just my two cents.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Yutsano

      @Layer8Problem: Y’all want to go to Lisbon. Me? I’m catching the next Finnair plane out of Sea-Tac and setting up shop in Helsinki. Okay so it’s right next to Russia but if Finland is learning anything from Ukraine it’s that Winter War II: Electric Boogaloo will be just as bad if not worse for the Russian Army.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      @Layer8Problem:

      or until Omnes or Baud tells us all it’s time to sell everything and catch the Lisbon plane.

      This reminds me of the movie Casablanca, where refugees wanted to escape to Lisbon, and then continue on to America and safety.

      But by the end of the film, there was the realization that the fight was just beginning.

      I liked Biden’s speech. I hope that it will be sufficiently inspiring. It has already annoyed the MAGA dopes. Good start.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony G

      @Layer8Problem: I’ve never been to Portugal (I’ve hardly been anywhere), although I’ve heard that it’s lovely.  However, it should be kept in mind that Portugal, like Spain, was ruled by literal old-school fascists for about forty years until the late seventies.  In other words, there is no safe haven anywhere from the tide of fascism.  It has to be fought, like it or not.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      @mali muso:   You are making a good decision. And you would remain an American citizen, living abroad, right? Which means you can vote in presidential elections, and I think possibly federal elections too.  Make the decision that is best for your family. Nothing is irreversible.

      Except losing a family member.  And it could be marvelous for your little one to have career options in the EU as well.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Layer8Problem

      @Brachiator:  It’s pretty much what I was thinking.  In Casablanca the Lisbon plane’s the first step to America, IF you can get on it.  If the bad guys win here, it’s where lots of us (except Yutsano :-) ) are figuring on going.  But in the end a broken idealist realizes that the fight doesn’t end and every scrap and skirmish counts, at home, in Portugal, or at the Free French garrison in Brazzaville.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      A new politics had arisen — 1930s style. The world plunged backwards into a decade of fascism, populism, nationalism, hate. And the response, by and large, from our leaders, globally? It can’t happen here. Merkel dismissed the possibility. Macron ignored it. Trudeau only obliquely referred to it. Obama simply vanished, and began making — my God — TV shows. The only leader, really, who challenged this new politics with the gravity and seriousness it required? Jimmy Carter. The rest were cowed, dismissive, afraid, or simply paralyzed.

      What was Hillary Clinton, chopped liver?

      (Obama himself actually minced no words in 2016. But when Trump won, he basically decided to live in hope during the transition–hard not to since he was literally the outgoing President, and unlike Trump, he wanted to observe the protocols. And there wasn’t much from him after that.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Elizabelle

      Let’s be honest. We can fight from wherever we are. We all have social circles, and we all have communication abilities.

      WRT Spain and Portugal’s fascist past: believe me. They still remember it. And the young people know about it. I don’t get the impression they are willing to have it back.  Nor do they have a sense of invulnerability and exceptionalism that is found among those with blinders on here.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      @Matt McIrvin: I didn’t like the ignoring of Hillary and the dissing of Obama. And Gorbachev, much as I appreciate him, was no god. Otherwise good.

      I understand Joe gave another good speech today.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @mali muso:

      as a parent I do not see the pervasiveness of guns in the US as likely to abate in my kiddo’s childhood and that remains a pretty strong push factor

      In addition, access to free or reasonably priced education and health care is generally better outside of the US. Abortion rights too after Dobbs.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dan B

      @Brachiator: I feel that the Dark Brandon, “Have some classified documents, Trump rally attendees!”, and other things are pushing back.  It helps to have cheerleaders for our side.  W was one and used the skills.  DJT was an actor and knows how to rile up an audience.  Biden, Fetterman, Jayapal, AOC and others understand the importance of reaching an audience.  We seem to be turning a corner.

      Next we need to demand better, infinitely better, from the media.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Good essay, but his claim that no politician warned us seems to ignore this: 

      “Donald Trump is attacking everything that has set our country apart for 240 years.  After spending his entire campaign attacking one group of Americans after another — immigrants, African Americans, women, POWs, Muslims, people with disabilities — now his final target is democracy itself.”  — Hillary Clinton, 2016

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SpaceUnit

      Of course it would have been nice if our MSM had aired the actual speech and not just a lot of bullshit both-sider hot takes about the speech.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Elizabelle:

      WRT Spain and Portugal’s fascist past: believe me. They still remember it. And the young people know about it. I don’t get the impression they are willing to have it back.

      The old people, though… I stumbled into a nest of Spanish Franco-nostalgics a little while ago while I was poking around YouTube. Was looking up freaky old 1970s motion graphics from TVE, the Spanish national television network (in the late 70s they were doing all this wonderful, weird stuff for interstitials and sign-on/sign-offs and such). But I ended up on a black-and-white recording of the TV signoff from the Franco era, with this big picture of the kindly Generalissimo, and the comments were full of these geezers complaining that the young people have no idea how wonderful it was back then. Peace, order, none of these problems we have today…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RAM

      That the GOP had turned to fascism has been evident for a couple decades, but the ‘experts’ kept saying it couldn’t possibly be fascism because of the lack of organized political violence on the GOP’s part. When the advent of Trump also brought with it organized GOP political violence, the ‘experts’ still refused to call it fascism, more in fear of themselves being labeled extremists I suspect than anything else. At no other time and in no other place has Upton Sinclair’s observation been so apt: ”It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” And so many are still so unwilling to understand this existential challenge to the nation.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      kindness

      President Uncle Joe has been on a fabulous roll lately.  Our MSM continues to intentionally miss the points Uncle Joe makes and calls him bad because they insist on being primadonna idiots.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: Oops, I screwed up then.  I didn’t check Biden’s schedule this morning, thinking it’s a holiday, he won’t have anything scheduled.

      I knew he was going to be in PA and there was talk of him speaking, but for some reason I didn’t put that together with TODAY!    oh well

      Reply

