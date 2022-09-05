Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: 'Violence in the Streets'

GOP Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: ‘Violence in the Streets’

IMO, our best arguments for the moment are not about Trump’s MAGAt base voters; they’re about encouraging the better-hinged generic Republican voters to stay home on Election Day.

And TFG himself is doing the Democrats’ work now!

Trump has a hold on a party that has been offered plenty of exit ramps from its relationship with him, but he is not Voldemort. He has been isolated and humiliated. Many of the individuals who used violence to support him on January 6 are now in jail. His audiences have dwindled. Even on the night of the FBI search, in the area of Florida that he now calls home, an impromptu roadside demonstration in support of him attracted “roughly two dozen” supporters, the Miami Herald reported. “Roughly two dozen” isn’t a revolution. It isn’t even a rally.

For many Americans who wish for a peaceful democracy and remain frustrated about Trump’s continuing influence in Republican primaries, hope springs eternal that someone or something—Robert Mueller, two impeachment drives, and now criminal investigators—will definitively erase his power. But expecting saviors to intervene is the wrong way to think about how the threat of violence from Trump’s supporters might dissipate. Rather, the danger will be over when violent MAGAism becomes a rallying cry for a limited pool of adherents whose online anger fizzles upon contact with the real world.

A win, at this stage, isn’t that Trump’s troops make an apology. It is that they remain an online threat, a cosplay movement, a pretend army that can’t deliver, whose greatest strength is in their heads rather than reality…

But allow me at least a glimmer of optimism. “Sometime they’ll give a war and nobody will come,” the poet and author Carl Sandburg famously wrote. And the decline of MAGA looks something like that—just a smattering of people respond to the overheated rhetoric of Trump and his allies. If Trump’s supporters only end up cosplaying a civil war, that itself is a small victory.

    1. 1.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Amazing how none of his kids or innlaws want to get their soft manicured hands dirty with this insurrecting business. Ivanka doesn’t want to go live in the boonies without Consuela and her stylist and pull a Ruby Ridge. Let the peasants do the bleeding.

    2. 2.

      jackmac

      So perhaps the best case scenario is that MAGA ends “not with a bang but with a whimper.” (With apologies to T.S. Eliot)

    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      Wait: who got jail time for the Malheur occupation?  I thought they all got off (except for the one guy who got shot b/c he tried to draw down on federal agents).

    4. 4.

      Feathers

      Appointed Forever

       

      Imagine me as God. I do.
      I think about it day and night.
      It feels so right.
      To be a federal district judge and know that I’m
      Appointed forever

      Hilarious comedic a cappella song (via Courtney Milan’s Twitter)

    5. 5.

      Tony G

      This sounds about right.  Trump’s cult members are, by definition, very stupid people, and, with some rare exceptions, they are too cowardly and lazy to do much damage.  If there are (hopefully not ) a few Timothy McVeigh’s among them, then so be it.  Thousands of people die in the U.S. unjustly every day.  If a few fascist terrorists blow up buildings then a nation of 329 million people should not and will not be cowed by them.  Screw these people.  Let them crawl back into whatever hole they came from.

    6. 6.

      Cacti

      Rob Reiner more or less made this point.

      If we’re afraid to prosecute an overtly criminal ex-POTUS due to fear of a civil war, there was already a civil war, and the rule of law side lost.

    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      Trump is a crude uneducated thug from Queens. Street violence just comes naturally. His mentors were Roy Cohn and Roger Stone.

    10. 10.

      Rocks

      @Tony G:   This is Baylee Almon.  She was one of 20 toddlers murdered by Timothy McVeigh in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.  She turned one year old the day before this picture was taken.  She would be 28 today.  This is what Trump, and Grahman, and all the other enablers are egging on the psychopaths to do.  Even one incident like this is too much.  They need to be stopped before this happens again.  By the way – the name of the prosecutor who brought the case against McVeigh and had him sentenced to death?  Merrick Garland.

    11. 11.

      H.E.Wolf

      Balloon Juice fundraising this year has been deliberately focused on GOTV organizations led and staffed by Americans of color, who are disproportionately targeted by white supremacist violence and disenfranchisement.

      They (and we, because of our financial contributions) are doing the non-headline-grabbing work to thwart bigots and bullies, and improve the health of our democracy.

      Armchair panic can be thrilling, in a horror-movie fashion… but it isn’t one of the activities that gets us further toward our goals of a peaceful and just society.

    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Hob: OK, fair, some plead, and some were convicted.  But the ringleaders ?  It seems they got off, no?  The Bundys got off

      ETA: The lesson seems to be: “don’t take a plea”.

    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, a good Cal law prof on the MaL order:

      Thread.

      I know it's un-Twitter-like to ask a genuine Q, not try to score points, but a Q. I understand how a court can enjoin further execution of a warrant. But does a federal court have authority to enjoin executive branch "use" of seized materials for "investigative purposes"?

      — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) September 5, 2022

      […]

      I take the judge's view to be that she has to control the executive branch's investigation to stop it from potentially violating Trump's rights. But under our system of separated powers, that has to be dealt with ex post, not through an injunction. LA v. Lyons, 461 US 95 (1983). pic.twitter.com/MqrlWAjhSX

      — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) September 6, 2022

      Destroying Separation of Powers?? Bold move, Judge Aileen Cannon.

      This is going to be an interesting next few days…

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    14. 14.

      Kent

      @Chetan Murthy:ait: who got jail time for the Malheur occupation?  I thought they all got off (except for the one guy who got shot b/c he tried to draw down on federal agents).

      A whole shitload of them pled guilty and got jail time.  Amon Bundy went to trial and got off through a combination of shitty prosecution and jury nullification

      And of course one of the dipshits got his ass shot and killed when he charged a police roadblock.

