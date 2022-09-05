Don't want to undersell the risk that Trump could just run and win in 2024, but a campaign that's laser focused on unhinged election conspiracies and "reminder when I did a failed coup?" is probably not going to unseat an incumbent. — Joe (@JoePostingg) September 3, 2022

IMO, our best arguments for the moment are not about Trump’s MAGAt base voters; they’re about encouraging the better-hinged generic Republican voters to stay home on Election Day.

And TFG himself is doing the Democrats’ work now!

I don’t believe that there will be blood in the street if the grifting scrote is indicted and prosecuted. But if the price of a nation of laws is blood in the street then let it bleed. There’s no other choice for a republic. None. — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 29, 2022

I can’t be first. The woman trying to storm the Capitol was first. And that moron shooting at an FBI office was second. I imagine the third will be whichever insurrectionist next believes he/she needs to overthrow a republic that attempts to apply its laws to a grifting autocrat. https://t.co/NZq4lw1iM2 — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 30, 2022

This is an assurance that he will repay those who do violence to put him back in office. It’s not provable in a court of law, but this is treason in heart & soul https://t.co/Q5bFG4FJjp — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) September 1, 2022

Ok. Here we are.

Trump isn’t hinting anymore about violence as an extension of politics. But I also think it is important to note that while this radicalizes some (who can be dangerous), it also repels many who no longer can pretend that there is a “good” and “bad” Trump. 1/ https://t.co/9if2YrECuU — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) August 29, 2022

But terror and violent movements grow by the aura of a “win” and a capability to continue that myth. They also weaken when they can no longer convince new recruits or elites that there is anything but violence (in other words, they cannot moderate their stance). 3/ — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) August 29, 2022

I hear you! You want him in jail. You want this over. I am no Pollyanna; it isn’t good in any sense. But it isn’t all bad. And we risk thinking all is futile if we don’t take an account of progress as well. @theatlantic 5/https://t.co/LUP7Hc5IIc — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) August 29, 2022

… Trump has a hold on a party that has been offered plenty of exit ramps from its relationship with him, but he is not Voldemort. He has been isolated and humiliated. Many of the individuals who used violence to support him on January 6 are now in jail. His audiences have dwindled. Even on the night of the FBI search, in the area of Florida that he now calls home, an impromptu roadside demonstration in support of him attracted “roughly two dozen” supporters, the Miami Herald reported. “Roughly two dozen” isn’t a revolution. It isn’t even a rally. For many Americans who wish for a peaceful democracy and remain frustrated about Trump’s continuing influence in Republican primaries, hope springs eternal that someone or something—Robert Mueller, two impeachment drives, and now criminal investigators—will definitively erase his power. But expecting saviors to intervene is the wrong way to think about how the threat of violence from Trump’s supporters might dissipate. Rather, the danger will be over when violent MAGAism becomes a rallying cry for a limited pool of adherents whose online anger fizzles upon contact with the real world. A win, at this stage, isn’t that Trump’s troops make an apology. It is that they remain an online threat, a cosplay movement, a pretend army that can’t deliver, whose greatest strength is in their heads rather than reality… But allow me at least a glimmer of optimism. “Sometime they’ll give a war and nobody will come,” the poet and author Carl Sandburg famously wrote. And the decline of MAGA looks something like that—just a smattering of people respond to the overheated rhetoric of Trump and his allies. If Trump’s supporters only end up cosplaying a civil war, that itself is a small victory.

He’s been shedding voters since the day he didn’t concede.The Big Lie, the fake audits, 1/6, the hearings, and Espionage Act nvestigation are negatively impacting his brand/appeal.Some polls show at least 20% of his peak base is gone.May not seem like a lot but it counts. — Samuel Seaborn Jr.🐶🍜⚽️🎥🇯🇵🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@SSJR1011011001) August 29, 2022

The realistic baseline of a MAGA rebellion is the Malheur occupation. No glory, no purpose, no victory, just a lot of damage, bloodshed & jailtime. https://t.co/Cxq8Iz9KzE — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) August 31, 2022