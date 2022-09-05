Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

You cannot shame the shameless.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I really should read my own blog.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Consistently wrong since 2002

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / GOP Problems Open Thread: The Old Order Passeth, Literally

GOP Problems Open Thread: The Old Order Passeth, Literally

by | 47 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

#MoscowMitch (I repeat myself) is an old-school political grifter. He reliably gave a small pool of wealthy donors what they wanted, and in return got a ‘taste’ of every transaction (donations to his ‘Super PACs’, et al), which during the GOP Years of Prosperity was good enough for him *and* the party.

Sheldon Adelson was a major international casino guy, and also he greatly enjoyed having high-ranking Republicans reliably show up to kiss his ring, in return for what was to him couch-change money. His much young wife Miriam is an Israeli citizen, who wanted right-wing Israeli political interests treated reverently by American politicians, and that was not a difficult chore for McConnell and his running buddies, either. But now Sheldon’s dead, Miriam is predictably less interested in casino wheeler-dealing and more interested in her real political home, and the spigot’s shutting down…

Miriam Adelson along with her late husband Sheldon Adelson were the party’s biggest donors over the past decade. But her only major contribution in the current election cycle is the $5 million she donated in July to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC that backs House GOP candidates.

The couple, the largest shareholders of casino giant Las Vegas Sands Corp. and a long-time bugaboo to Democrats, donated $524 million to the party’s super PACs, committees and candidates between 2011 and 2020. They were high-profile backers of former President Donald Trump, who awarded Miriam the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.

But since her husband’s death in January 2021, Miriam Adelson, a 76-year-old physician, has largely eschewed the in-person events with politicians that typically conclude with big donations, according to two people familiar with her activity who asked not to be identified. Miriam, who spends much of her time in Israel, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Adelson’s financial circumstances have changed as well. While a net worth exceeding $27 billion makes her the sixth-richest woman in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, her wealth has taken a hit during Covid, with the stock down 45% since the end of 2019. Sands also stopped paying dividends in April 2020, ending a consistent stream of income. The family’s 433 million shares had thrown off more than $1 billion a year in cash.

The expectation among many in Washington was that Miriam would maintain the couple’s benevolence. But her only major contribution this year is one-sixth of what the Adelsons had given to the Congressional Leadership Fund by this point in the 2018 election cycle. That time around, both also wrote $33,900 checks, then the maximum amount, to the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee, and maxed out to 18 federal candidates.

Without the Adelsons’ big donations, some Republicans worry they could face a cash crunch heading into the midterms…

The people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information, cautioned that there’s still time yet left in the election cycle for Adelson to donate. But if she does scale back giving for the duration of the midterm cycle, some Republican groups that have counted on Adelson money in the past could find themselves short on cash.

One example is the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC with close ties to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. In 2020, it raised $340 million ahead of the general election, and backed candidates in 12 Senate races. The bulk of that amount, some $212 million, arrived in the critical period between Aug. 1 and Election Day. The Adelsons gave $70 million during that period, about one-third of the total.

And the new, rising generation of big-money GOP donors — not to mention the candidates they choose — are… well, nothing like McConnell ever expected:

Too, also!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • boatboy_srq
  • Brachiator
  • burnspbesq
  • dm
  • germy shoemangler
  • Gin & Tonic
  • japa21
  • Jay C
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterDancer
  • Nora
  • oldgold
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Renie
  • RepubAnon
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TheOtherHank
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      How does a dinner that is 50k per attendee net each candidate just $25k?

      That’s also the question that the organizer of the dinner is screaming at his subordinates, except he’s leaving out the word “just”.

      (Which answers the original question, I guess.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      And in inspired grifting, sort of – is this catfishing or something like it? Not up on all the hep lingo.

      Ukraine’s hackers registered a number of fake women’s accounts on social networks, tricked 🇷🇺 soldiers into sending photos that they geolocated, and shared with the 🇺🇦 military. A few days later, identified 🇷🇺 base near occupied Melitopol was blown up by Ukrainian artillery. – FT
      — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) September 5, 2022

      Reply
    5. 5.

      West of the Rockies

      Wasn’t there a story just a week ago about some anonymous mega donor throwing a billion dollars at the GOP?  Are they financially disadvantaged or flush with cash?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @West of the Rockies: $1.6B, but it wasn’t anonymous. I would think Leo, given his history, would be focused on the Senate, and would prefer McConnell-esque candidates. Maybe he’s keeping his powder dry until the Walker-Oz storm has passed?

      An elderly, ultra-secretive Chicago businessman has given the largest known donation to a political advocacy group in U.S. history — worth $1.6 billion — and the recipient is one of the prime architects of conservatives’ efforts to reshape the American judicial system, including the Supreme Court.
      Through a series of opaque transactions over the past two years, Barre Seid, a 90-year-old manufacturing magnate, gave the massive sum to a nonprofit run by Leonard Leo, who co-chairs the conservative legal group the Federalist Society.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anyway

      I call bullshit on any SCOOPS that Rethugs and RW-aligned grifters are hurting for money. There seem to be no end of reactionary billionaires and their scions that give in the hundreds of millions to Rs that puts my $20 ActBlue donations in perspective. Every cycle I hear of yet another billionaire in the R camp. So discouraging.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      burnspbesq

      Adelson got what he wanted out of his donations to the R’s. He went to his grave without being indicted in connection with Sands’ many violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

      His widow has no similar concerns.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jay C

      @Another Scott:

      I think you’re right about the misuse of the term “bugaboo”: invocations of “an imaginary object of fear” are more-commonly a staple of Republican, not Democratic campaigns…

      And while Schumer and Pelosi may be keeping their begging “out of the papers”, they seem to have simply moved it off onto other media: my email inbox has (as it has in every election year), been flooded with various appeals for donations – in various degrees of panic, usually – including several from local candidates in House races in quite-distant states from me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … Phys.org:

      The Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica—about the size of Florida—has been an elephant in the room for scientists trying to make global sea level rise predictions.

      This massive ice stream is already in a phase of fast retreat (a “collapse” when viewed on geological timescales) leading to widespread concern about exactly how much, or how fast, it may give up its ice to the ocean.

      The potential impact of Thwaites’ retreat is spine-chilling: a total loss of the glacier and surrounding icy basins could raise sea level from 3 to 10 feet.

      A new study in Nature Geoscience led by marine geophysicist Alastair Graham at the University of South Florida’s College of Marine Science adds cause for concern. For the first time, scientists mapped in high-resolution a critical area of the seafloor in front of the glacier that gives them a window into how fast Thwaites retreated and moved in the past.

      The stunning imagery shows geologic features that are new to science, and also provides a kind of crystal ball to see into Thwaites’ future. In people and ice sheets alike, past behavior is key to understanding future behavior.

      The team documented more than 160 parallel ridges that were created, like a footprint, as the glacier’s leading edge retreated and bobbed up and down with the daily tides.

      “It’s as if you are looking at a tide gauge on the seafloor,” Graham said. “It really blows my mind how beautiful the data are.”

      [ image – THOR scientists Alastair Graham (right) and Robert Larter (left) look on in awe at the crumbling ice face of the Thwaites Glacier margin, from the bridge deck of the R/V Nathaniel B. Palmer. Credit: Frank Nitsche ]

      Beauty aside, what’s alarming is that the rate of Thwaites’ retreat that scientists have documented more recently are small compared to the fastest rates of change in its past, said Graham.

      To understand Thwaites’ past retreat, the team analyzed the rib-like formations submerged 700 meters (just under half a mile) beneath the polar ocean and factored in the tidal cycle for the region, as predicted by computer models, to show that one rib must have been formed every single day.

      At some point in the last 200 years, over a duration of less than six months, the front of the glacier lost contact with a seabed ridge and retreated at a rate of more than 2.1 kilometers per year (1.3 miles per year)—twice the rate documented using satellites between 2011 and 2019.

      “Our results suggest that pulses of very rapid retreat have occurred at Thwaites Glacier in the last two centuries, and possibly as recently as the mid-20th Century,” Graham said.

      “Thwaites is really holding on today by its fingernails, and we should expect to see big changes over small timescales in the future—even from one year to the next—once the glacier retreats beyond a shallow ridge in its bed,” said marine geophysicist and study co-author Robert Larter from the British Antarctic Survey.

      […]

      (Emphasis added.)

      Early results, needs confirmation and more data, etc., as always. Nobody is saying the sea level will rise 3-10 feet next year. But we can’t assume that Nature is going to behave in ways that make us happy…

      The modern world needs to get a move on in cutting CO2 emissions much faster…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      Guessing Tony Jay is sharpening his Formal Skewering Pencil before introducing Liz Truss, who as far as I can tell is Boris Johnson II but without an identifiable personality. She, for example, has said the best way to address Scotland is to ignore Scotland.

      Tories are posh Republicans.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      @West of the Rockies:

      Here is how a mega donation was done:

      A new group led by a prominent conservative lawyer has received $1.6 billion from one donor — the largest single contribution to a politically focused nonprofit that’s ever been made public, and a fortune that could be used to fuel right-wing interests.

      The nonprofit, Marble Freedom Trust, received the contribution in the form of stock and then funneled more than $200 million to other conservative organizations last year, a tax form CNN obtained from the IRS shows.

      Marble Freedom is led by Leonard Leo, the co-chairman of the conservative Federalist Society, who advised former President Donald Trump on his Supreme Court picks and runs a sprawling network of other right-wing nonprofits that don’t disclose their donors, which are often referred to as dark money groups.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I have no idea what sort of money the Federalist Society has had to play with up until now.  Whatever it was, it was a lot less than 1.6B.  It may take Leo more than a couple of months to figure out what to do with all that money.

      And while we’re on the subject, fuck Citizens United and the members of the Supreme Court that were in the majority in that decision.

      ETA: Looks like Brachiator has added a bit of detail.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I wonder how much “over the past two years” is burying the lede.  It didn’t seem to help the GQP in the 2020 elections very much (but maybe it would have been much worse without that cash?).

      In so much of the MSM political reporting these days, the language seems designed to cause Democrats to panic, while the (often extremely limited) facts – while concerning – don’t seem that panic-inducing on their own.

      Dunno…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      @Another Scott: That’s a glacial gallop–ice horses?

      I can relate my encounters with Mt. Rainier as a kid with how it looks today, with notably less ice (several million family vacation snapshots will verify the regression).

      Of course as we lose ice, we lose its reflection of solar energy back into space, most notable with the Arctic Sea ice, which melts earlier and more completely with each passing northern summer, accelerating the heating process.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MisterDancer

      @West of the Rockies: [Removing as it’s been said by others]

      It’s sadly important to acknowledge that the Conservative Movement, as seen by entities like this “Marble Freedom Trust” or our old foes the Federalist Society, directs and impacts the GOP, but legally and in other ways isn’t the actual Party.

      That 1.6 Billion can’t get spent on direct ads, or campaign staff. What it can do, is pay for ass-hats to harassing teachers into quitting, or set the stage in a community to vote in “anti-woke” school boards. And, of course, to assist turning lawyers into time bombs for the rule of law and human rights in America, once they become Federalist Society-approved Judges.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      @trollhattan: I joked in last night’s comments that Truss looks like a shoo-in for a Nobel Peace Prize due to her sterling work for Irish reunification, which may extend to Ireland, Scotland, and Wales forming a new Celtic federation.  At least, I thought it was a joke.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      @MisterDancer:

      That 1.6 Billion can’t get spent on direct ads, or campaign staff.

      Wouldn’t that depend on the tax status of Marble Freedom Trust, IOW what sort of nonprofit they are legally?  Just being a nonprofit doesn’t exclude any activities.  AIUI, PACs are nonprofits.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MisterDancer

      @lowtechcyclist: I have no idea what sort of money the Federalist Society has had to play with up until now.

      In 2017 WaPo has them at 20 Million. For obvious reasons they don’t keep these numbers up and about for just anyone to know…

      The “good” news is that much of the funds are in stocks. The “bad” news is that it’s still a lot of money.

      The horrible news is that it’ll not just fund Federalist activities. Because these funds didn’t go to them directly, but another company run by Leo. and Leo…he runs a host of other activities, many of which no one has eyes-on from our side:

      “What makes Leonard Leo so consequential is not because he’s so smart or whatever, it’s that he’s sitting at the center of an enormous network,” says Steven Teles, author of “The Rise of the Conservative Legal Movement: The Battle for Control of the Law” and a professor of political science at Johns Hopkins University. “He has lots of information, and that information isn’t just his; it’s that those things bubble up through those relationships … spreading through all these people who know each other, and they develop reputations and linkages, which then have lots of other consequences.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Nora

      I find it really hard to cry even crocodile tears for the likes of Moscow Mitch. I wish I believed in hell so I could hope he goes there.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      @SiubhanDuinne: Could be, but that’s also an “imaginary creature”.

      I don’t see how editorializing (in something that claims to be a political news piece and not an editorial or OpEd, by a reporter whose beat is Campaign Finance) that tens of millions in casino money , much of it from China, being dumped – by one or two people – into the opposing political party is some imaginary unwarranted concern.

      [ mumble, grumble, shakes fist at clouds ]

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MisterDancer

      @lowtechcyclist: Direct Ads == ads supporting a candidate, the “I’m X and I approve this message” ads.

      Same for staffing a candidate; that needs to come from funds raised by that candidate.

      This is why so many non-profits advocate issues that align with a candidate; that, they can run ads and pay for people to run around about that issue (and thus imply they should vote for x candidate/party), at least openly.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Mike in NC

      There’s going to be a lot of attention paid to Clarence Thomas’s outrageous comments about taking away more and more of our freedoms. He and Ginni might as well be on the ballot in November.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      boatboy_srq

      The expectation among many in Washington was that Miriam would maintain the couple’s benevolence.

      “Benevolence”? Really? When they’re funding a party hell-bent on destroying the republic and suppressing Those Other People? Donations, maybe; generosity; probably. But FFS, FTFMSM, please stop beatifying GQP 0.01%ers with nothing better to do with their wealth than finance fascists.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      oldgold

      JFC-“ Judge grants Trump’s special master request to review “personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege.”

      Executive privilege review? Total BS!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      boatboy_srq

      @Anyway: If the donations are going to a fund managed by Senator Voldemort or anyone like him, though, it’s a serious question whether those funds will ever benefit any candidate (besides Voldemort of course).

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Renie

      @oldgold: Wow talk about bias. This will definitely be over-ruled and then trump will try to take it to his friends on the Supreme and who knows what those loonies will do. Our Courts are so corrupted by the Federalist Society.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      oldgold

       

      @Omnes Omnibus: Just more time pissed away.

      Executive fucking  privilege?  Jesus H. Christ, Trump is NOT the President AND the documents are being requested by the damn EXECUTIVE BRANCH the government. This is not just wrong. It is corrupt.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      RepubAnon

      @WaterGirl: My guesses would be:

      1. The Russians had already figured it out; or,
      2. The Ukrainians have some other methods for spotting these bases, and this is used as a cover.  Similar to the British covering up radar capabilities by saying their pilots were eating lots of carrots.
      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.