Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Everybody saw this coming.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The words do not have to be perfect.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Consistently wrong since 2002

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Let there be snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Montana prairies – 5

On The Road – Albatrossity – Montana prairies – 5

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

I cannot believe it’s September already!  I would ask how that happened, but someone would surely bring up that the tides come in, the tides go out… how does that happen?

We start the week off with Albatrossity, and then we have the first 4 of 8 posts from lashonharangue who takes us to the Galapagos!

Albatrossity

Our final day at Buffalo Camp, and some shots from another intersting campsite where we stayed on the way back home

On The Road - Albatrossity - Montana prairies - 5 9
Buffalo Camp MTJune 26, 2022

The shortgrass prairies in Montana had only a few wildflowers when we were there in June One of those, however, was abundant, and you have to love the name (especially if you are fond of alliteration). This is the Plains Pricklypear (Opuntia polyacantha), and its pale lemony flowers lit up the landscape in some spots.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Montana prairies - 5 7
Buffalo Camp MTJune 27, 2022

As we were enjoying breakfast under the Big Sky on our last day, I spotted some dark objects on the hill across the creek. It was the Sun Prairie bison herd, slowly grazing down the slope. Apparently these guys sometimes wander right into the campground. That would have been exciting, but I’m glad to save it for another day.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Montana prairies - 5 8
James Kipp CampgroundJune 27, 2022

Our next stop was at a campground along the Missouri River, which is part of the Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument. The James Kipp Campground is scenic and beautiful, with lots of big old cottonwood trees. So we wondered why it was not full; we saw only a couple of other campsites that seemed occupied when we made the initial tour. It turns out that there was no potable water; the water system was in fact shut down entirely. But we had enough water for the evening and next morning, so we pulled in and set up shop. In the late afternoon the birds started to move about and sing, and I shot way too many pictures of some of them. Here is one that I was not expecting to find this far west, but again, we were still east of the Rockies! A Red-eyed Vireo (Vireo olivaceus), which is a very common denizen of woodlands and woodlots across the eastern two-thirds of the North American continent.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Montana prairies - 5 5
James Kipp CampgroundJune 27, 2022

Another bird that is common in eastern US backyards, this Gray Catbird (Dumetella carolinensis), seemed very familiar with campers. It showed up at our picnic table quite soon after we started prepping for dinner. It aggressively chased off some robins and grackles who also showed up at dinnertime; I think these guys missed the days when the campground was full!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Montana prairies - 5 6
James Kipp CampgroundJune 27, 2022

This Least Flycatcher (Empidonax minimus) busied itself with chasing midges and mosquitoes, sallying out from its shady perch and occasionally peering back to see what that guy with the camera was up to.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Montana prairies - 5 4
James Kipp CampgroundJune 27, 2022

One of the most common vocalists in these cottonwood groves was the Black-headed Grosbeak (Pheucticus melanocephalus). Congeneric with the Rose-breasted Grosbeak that is familiar to eastern birders, these guys start to show up at about the 100th Meridian, the traditional dividing line between eastern and western North America. They do have a delightful song!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Montana prairies - 5 2
James Kipp CampgroundJune 27, 2022

Another west-of-the-100th-Meridan species is the Bullock’s Oriole (Icterus bullockii), which is congeneric with the Baltimore Oriole found across the eastern US (with which it was previously lumped). This species is named after English naturalist William Bullock, who collected the first specimens in Mexico. In parts of Kansas and Nebraska, hybrid orioles (Bullocks x Baltimore) are quite common, but as you get further west, hybrid birds are much less common. This is an adult female, as is the next image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Montana prairies - 5 3
James Kipp CampgroundJune 27, 2022

Another female Bullock’s Oriole, with a tasty (and probably spicy) ant snack.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Montana prairies - 5 1
James Kipp CampgroundJune 27, 2022

Male Bullock’s Oriole. Unlike the male Baltimore Oriole, which has an all-black head in its fully adult plumage, these guys have orange cheeks, orange eyebrows, and a black chin and throat. Sorta like a soul patch, but elongated. Their whistled (but scratchy) song gives away their phylogenetic kinship to blackbirds.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Montana prairies - 5
James Kipp CampgroundJune 27, 2022

And here is the final bird from our Montana sojourn, a male Bullock’s Oriole showing off that big white wing patch which is the best field mark that discriminates them from their eastern cousins.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • kalakal
  • KSinMA
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Princess Leia
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Well, I could try to say that OTR is so late this morning so that everyone can sleep in on the holiday, but of course that’s not true.

      I have all of these scheduled for 5am, but WordPress has been really bad about publishing at the scheduled time.  So I had to force this one just now.

      Labor Day or not, it’s still Albatrossity Monday!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Princess Leia

      Oh, that Bullock’s Oriole in flight is just fabulous!!!! I love the way your photos capture the personality of each bird and essence of a place. Refreshing, as always!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.