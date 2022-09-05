James Kipp Campground

Our next stop was at a campground along the Missouri River, which is part of the Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument. The James Kipp Campground is scenic and beautiful, with lots of big old cottonwood trees. So we wondered why it was not full; we saw only a couple of other campsites that seemed occupied when we made the initial tour. It turns out that there was no potable water; the water system was in fact shut down entirely. But we had enough water for the evening and next morning, so we pulled in and set up shop. In the late afternoon the birds started to move about and sing, and I shot way too many pictures of some of them. Here is one that I was not expecting to find this far west, but again, we were still east of the Rockies! A Red-eyed Vireo (Vireo olivaceus), which is a very common denizen of woodlands and woodlots across the eastern two-thirds of the North American continent.