President Biden's Speech in Pittsburgh Today

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      It kills me that the right is nothing but, “We’re not fascists.  YOU’RE  the fascists!”  Sick burn.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      Biden called out that heckler for being an idiot and you just KNOW that now they’re gonna be all butthurt about being called idiots.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim Appleton

      @Jim Appleton:  I’m also pleasantly struck by the visual and audio of the diverse, sane Milwaukie audience in contrast to any iDJT rally showcasing folks cheering racist, hateful bile.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anotherlurker

      I’m glad to see a fellow IATSE member represented, the grey haired gentleman sitting behind President Biden.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Lyrebird

      @WaterGirl: THanks for posting that bit!  I’m with you and the rest,

      waves to @Jim Appleton@mrmoshpotato@Lapassionara:

      what a contrast, and at the heart of that contrast is:

      Trump likes fascism,

      Biden truly supports democracy over demagoguery!

      Right there in that short clip.  WHat was that ad, “Prego! it’s in there” or something? He protected the idotic acting heckler from the crowd.  That is leadership.

      Loved the crowd response, too.

      Reply

