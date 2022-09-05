President Biden isn’t bringing the heat with his tone of voice, but he is sure bringing the heat with his words.
In its own way, it’s very effective. A fiery speech, delivered in a conversational way. He speaks for about 20 minutes.
by WaterGirl| 20 Comments
This post is in: Biden Administration in Action, Open Threads, Politics
zhena gogolia
He was fiery in Milwaukee.
Old Dan and Little Ann
It kills me that the right is nothing but, “We’re not fascists. YOU’RE the fascists!” Sick burn.
mrmoshpotato
I’ll have to watch after I’m finished with Thursday’s speech.
mrmoshpotato
@Old Dan and Little Ann: “No puppet! No puppet! You’re the puppet! You’re the puppet!”
@mrmoshpotato: That one is a keeper!
Mr. Bemused Senior
@mrmoshpotato: they really have embraced and internalized TFG.
These deals with the Devil… they never end well, do they?
Suzanne
Biden called out that heckler for being an idiot and you just KNOW that now they’re gonna be all butthurt about being called idiots.
Jim Appleton
MDGA
Make Democracy Great Again.
Biden responds to heckler: Let him go. Everyone is entitled to be an idiot pic.twitter.com/fFbeiHcMAt
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2022
Jim Appleton
@WaterGirl: Contrast with TFG urging hecklers to be roughed up.
mrmoshpotato
Contrast with TFG urging hecklers to be roughed up.
Yup.
Lapassionara
@Jim Appleton: My thought too. The contrast between TFG and Biden could not be more stark. One is a humane human being, the other is a pimple on the body politic.
Sounds like all 3 of us had the same thought!
edit:
@Lapassionara: Make that 4!
Jim Appleton
@Jim Appleton: I’m also pleasantly struck by the visual and audio of the diverse, sane Milwaukie audience in contrast to any iDJT rally showcasing folks cheering racist, hateful bile.
Mike in NC
Everyone is entitled to be an idiot, as the Fat Orange Clown proved for four dismal years.
the other is a
pimplepuss-filled BOIL on the body politic.
Anotherlurker
I’m glad to see a fellow IATSE member represented, the grey haired gentleman sitting behind President Biden.
Lyrebird
@WaterGirl: THanks for posting that bit! I’m with you and the rest,
waves to @Jim Appleton: @mrmoshpotato: @Lapassionara:
what a contrast, and at the heart of that contrast is:
Trump likes fascism,
Biden truly supports democracy over demagoguery!
Right there in that short clip. WHat was that ad, “Prego! it’s in there” or something? He protected the idotic acting heckler from the crowd. That is leadership.
Loved the crowd response, too.
The Golux
One is a humane human being, the other is a pimple on the ass of the body politic.
Minor clarification.
@The Golux: Maybe we could combine my suggestion (from #16) with yours?
