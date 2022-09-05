Remember that all the people serving you and making your labor day relaxing and fun are… people. I tweeted about this last night, but wanted to share it here.

I went to a Mexican restaurant for dinner, and the service was terrible and one of the servers was an actual asshole to me. It was weird because I did nothing to offend him and I go there quite frequently, although I did not know this guy. It kinda pissed me off, and you know how I handled the situation, you know what I did?

I did nothing. I ate my dinner and paid my bill, and tipped 25% and fucked off on my way and stopped at McDonald’s and got an unsweetened ice tea because they have the best plain old tea. People have shitty days, and maybe this guy was having one and it was not worth getting myself worked up because someone else is having a shitty day and acting the fool.

The only fucking thing I can control in this world is how I feel and act about things. It took me a while to get to this point where that is how I view things. But somewhere about 35 I made an effort to control how I react to things. My reaction and the way I respond to things can cause me far more trauma and emotional damage than anything someone else does to me.

So this week, me people, if someone is a dick to you and you feel the visceral need to react, just don’t. Come back when someone else is working. Just fuck off about your day and do something else.

Trust me, you get into the pattern of doing this, you are gonna be happier. And so will your friends and family, for not having you come home and bring all that negative shit with you and gossip about how wronged you were and make people think that is right way to react. It isn’t. Just walk the fuck away.

It’s not fucking worth it. And this is doubly important if you have young kids around you. They don’t need you teaching them that bullshit. Act like a fucking adult with a sense of perspective on life and a functioning frontal lobe. Please.

So keep that in mind this labor day.