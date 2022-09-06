Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I was working on a more ambitious post, but I don’t have the requisite coherence at the moment, so here are some conversation starters instead. First up, I keep laughing and thinking, “This is the best New York Times Pitchbot tweet ever!” And then Doug tops the previous entry with a gem like this:

Context: conservative morons are freaking out because there are people of color in “Rings of Power,” a Prime video series based on JRR Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.” Same with “House of Dragons,” a “Game of Thrones” prequel spinoff. Apparently there are lots of stupid people who can suspend disbelief for fantasy worlds that include hobbits and elves and dragons and nazgûls, but the magic spell breaks if someone who doesn’t have white skin appears onscreen.

Some dumbass who criticized the “Rings of Power” casting said that since Tolkien infused his work with Northern European mythology, the people should be white, and casting people who aren’t white is like white people appropriating African or Asian mythology and casting white people in the films. (And we all know that never happens!) Someone on Twitter said the person making this argument probably has a painting of Jesus that looks like Bradley Cooper. Sounds about right.

In other news, Peter Thiel has got to be on any short list of the creepiest fucks on the planet:

Every billionaire is a policy failure, but they are also potential case studies in how unaccountable people with vast piles of cash can twist society to reflect their own bizarre worldview. The corrupt SCOTUS shows how that works. Also the MAGA judge in Florida with her dumb “special master” ruling. We’ll be feeling the effects of a corrupt judiciary for the rest of our lives. I hope the radicals will experience Cat 5 blowback, but in the meantime, real people will suffer and die, and our ability to deliver justice is further compromised.

The linked Vice article says Thiel “reportedly expressed an interest in having young people’s blood transfused into his own body as a potential fountain of youth.” He is also trying to infuse the body politic with younger reactionary elites in Trump’s faux-populist mode, including Blake Masters and JD Vance.

It’s not going well according to Politico (no linky for the stinky, but you can copy-paste the text below into Google to find it). As one GOP strategist quoted in the article put it, “they’re getting killed among women:”

In Arizona, for example, men and women had very similar preferences in the last two Senate races in 2018 and 2020, according to exit polling by TV networks and the Fox News/Associated Press exit poll. But in Fox’s latest 2022 survey, GOP nominee Blake Masters led by 8 percentage points among men but was trailing overall because he was getting crushed among women by 22 points.

The article notes that GOP candidates like Masters, Laxalt and Vance are creating ads featuring their wives to “soften” the candidates’ image as hard-right radicals who don’t believe women deserve recognition as fully equal human beings. You can see how Thiel might have overlooked that minor detail.

BTW, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is showcasing his wife and female lieutenant governor these days, and I assume it’s for the same reason. I don’t think hiding behind skirts will help any of them. The question is will the non-reactionary electorate show up in November. We’ll see.

Open thread.

    80Comments

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      Speaking of orcs and cultural appropriation, the 1976 Russian film about Pushkin’s African ancestor stars Vladimir Vysotsky in blackface.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffery

      I have watched The Sandman on Netflix twice now. I never read the comics. I like Gaiman’s work. I sort of knew parts had been changed for the cast on the show. Gaiman approved all the changes. I had no trouble with it. It didn’t add or detract for me. The fan boys aren’t happy about it. The changes probably broadened the appeal of the show to a world wide audience. If anything they should probably make even more changes.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eversor

      Theil is pro Christianity and was raised Christian.   You need to bring this up because that evil fucking ideology ruins everything.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Peter Thiel is backing a “femtech”/wellness firm that is against birth control pills and women “working out like men,” and is harvesting period-related data:

      It’s the first step in his plan to harvest women.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @eversor:

      Your screeds against Christians remind me of young people who hate Boomers.  It’s a deflection from the demo that’s the biggest problem of all — white men (a group that includes Thiel).

      Of course, even condemning white men is too broad, as evidenced by our president and a few jackals as well.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      eversor

      @Baud:

      No, wrong.  We call out conservatives, trumpers, Republicans, even white men, but we will not call out that vile and evil religion which is what fuels all of this.  Do it or vote team R.   If violence is required so be it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      p.a.

      Welllllll… if the wives are on stage and in commercials they are legit targets for questions abt their beliefs and THEIR knowledge of how the laws affect the availability of various medical procedures.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Subsole

      As someone who loves ancient history, medieval fantasy, Tolkien and sci-fi, these jackholes really grind my gizzard.

      Like. Guys. You think Europe was an island? Like, there was no cultural blending, whatsoever, at all…in Europe? 

      You don’t even need to know jack about history! Basic geography will suffice! Which terrae do these clowns think the Mediterranean sits in the medi of??

      Look at the southern shore, Wilbur. Look very, very hard…

      I mean, Jupiter, Mithras and Christ! There was an Emperor of Rome who was Arab! Which kingdom was Cleopatra pharoah of?

       

      Reason 4.6 billion why the Victorians deserve to be broken on the wheel, sewn into a sack, and hurled into the Dnipro.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      Your screeds against Christians remind me of young people who hate Boomers.  It’s a deflection from the demo that’s the biggest problem of all — white men (a group that includes Thiel). 

      To be fair….. there’s a lot of overlap there. White + Christian + Boomer is kind of A Thing.

      Thiel isn’t Christian, AFAIK. He’s a good old-fashioned misogynist, which manages to predate Christianity, and to be almost an interfaith position at this point.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @eversor: I’m an atheist, but I know lots of Christians who are wonderful, caring people whose faith inspires them to act on liberal values. They are just as real as the evangelical assholes. I wish you’d stop denigrating them. It’s a form of bigotry.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Subsole

      Hey. Remember when Republican presidential candidates got up on stage and accused us of chopping up babies for spare parts?

      Wanna lay money Thiel ain’t stopping at blood???

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Splitting Image

      @Baud:

      ETA: I have no idea what Thiel’s faith is.

      Like a lot of narcissists, he divides the world into himself and everything else.

      I’d imagine that when he looks at the world around him, he doesn’t see any sign of god in it. But that doesn’t make him an atheist.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I just don’t fucken get these people. Like…. literally all this shit is made up. It’s all pretend! And you just cannot pretend in your mind that an actor is a goddamn elf (not real, BTW) because he isn’t blonde enough? Like…. that is the hurdle to creating your fully realized dreamworld?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      ARoomWithAMoose

      @p.a.: These candidates hold horrible positions and have trouble using even normal human body language (have you seen video of DeSantis?), no need to distract from that by putting their spouse or children on the spot.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      The whole thing about race in Middle Earth is very telling.  Even the whiners who have obviously read some Tolkien haven’t read him carefully.  He talks about men with different skin colors, and he specifically said the Harfoots had darker skin than other Hobbits.  I’ll admit, I had always assumed that “darker skin” was within the range of European norms, but it’s still within Tolkien’s literal words that their skin was dark enough we would count them as black.  It’s just those idiots’ imagination that can’t extend to actual black people in Tolkien’s work.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      narya

      @Jeffery: I’m about 5-6 episodes in, and I also never read it (and neither did the friend w/ whom I’m watching it). I’m not a fan of gore, so that can be a challenge for me, but otherwise I’m finding it interesting. I read enough SF/F that I know some of the rules/tropes about things–which I end up explaining (e.g., how to treat guests). I like it. And, more to the point of some of this thread, I like having a variety of people playing various parts. Though I now want to see NK Jemison’s trilogy brought to the screen . .

      ETA, apparently it IS being brought to the screen, w/ her adapting it.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JML

      @Jeffery: I liked the Sandman adaptation a lot, and I’ve read all of them. I quibbled with the gender flip of John Constantine to Johanna (even though I love the actress who played it), mostly because I think it confuses the narrative a bit with the historical Lady Johanna and the modern Jo being played by the same actress. (easy for people to think they’re the same person and they’re not supposed to be) Couple of spots where I didn’t think the effects kept up, and weirdly I didn’t love Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven (and I’m a fan of Patton) but those are pretty small fry complaints that did little to nothing to mar my enjoyment.

      but dang if they didn’t nail all of the Endless we’ve seen to date and do a really impressive job bringing to the screen a series I rather thought was unfilmable. Did a great job on the creepy and weird, and generally just got the tone and look right, and weren’t afraid to keep Neil’s dialogue in the show, even though it was written for the page and not the stage.

      I liked it a lot, hope we get more of it.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      Right.  It’s not like the show is portraying MLK as white or George Washington as black.  It’s not even Davis Carradine pretending to be Chinese.  I don’t even recall that the color of skin was central to the human like characters, although I suppose you wouldn’t have a white orc. But I’m not into Tolkien.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Subsole

      @Baud: No clue. They don’t let me into the executive wing of our global asylum.

      I would imagine he worships the boot which stamps eternally on a human face.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker: I think there’s some often some value to discussing things in broad brush strokes — that’s often how power works. And I do find it a bit unseemly when a group is more concerned about protecting their reputation against attack than they are about fighting or recognizing a wrong. And I even think specific churches and denominational organizations deserve a lot of criticism hurled their way. I just think it’s fucken incorrect here. Thiel isn’t especially motivated by Christian values. He’s just a fucken dick.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      ian

      @eversor:

      Do it or vote team R.

      Did you miss the memo about all or nothing fallacies?  There exists some huge middle ground between your I hate all Christians militant atheism and fuck it, lets just vote Republican.

       

      On the note of Tolkien and LOTR, I think it should be noted that the LOTR trilogy had some kinda screwed up things going regarding race in it.  The good guys were the men of the west, who were white.  The bad humans were Southrons (black people) and Easterlings (Asians).  This is somewhat understandable given that Tolkien was born in 1892, but I think that a retelling of Tolkien produced in 2022 does not need to share his societies prejudices.  We can enjoy stories from the past without propagating their questionable beliefs.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: It’s literally all made up! It’s goddamn MAGIC! Like made-up beings who live thousands of years with magic fire and there’s things that defy gravity and trees that walk and talk….. and that’s all fine…. but one biracial dude and you can’t maintain the illusion?! That evinces some serious problems with how you conceptualize actual real humans here on not-Middle Earth.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      I also read that article Betty Cracker referenced. The whole thing quotes Republicans top to bottom. No push back on their premise at all. They seem surprised that abortion rights is a thing and they also seem deluded enough to believe that parading their female family members will make a difference. Why would it? If the guy said he wants to ban abortion, just because you say he’s a great husband/father doesn’t negate he’s a misogynist jerk who will do exactly what he said he would do once he has power.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Baud

      @Edmund Dantes:

      “Some LOTR fans: THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE MEDIEVAL EUROPE WHY ARE THERE BLACK PEOPLE???

      Me: WHY ARE THERE POTATOES???” – Alysa Obertas

       

      WHY ARE THEY SPEAKING MODERN ENGLISH!!!!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:

      Your screeds against Christians remind me of young people who hate Boomers.

      Un-ironic use of “boomer”, to say nothing of “Boomer”, is one of those things that make me just scroll on. So is “eversore”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I saw several of the Tolkein movies, I can’t remember if The Hobbit was one of them, they all kind of blur together, so I can’t say if this is accurate or not, but it made me laugh

      Le Brandón Sinistre @agraybee. 3h

      There’s a scene in the first Hobbit movie where Bilbo says the dwarves were taking dumps so big that it was ruining his plumbing, and I’d like a series devoted to explaining why the Shire has indoor plumbing.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Scout211

      Sure GOP, demeaning all teachers as groomers and passing laws to take away women’s healthcare choices is no big deal. The backlash from women voters can easily be fixed with a few of soft-looking photos of your wives.  Sure.  We women are so stupid that we would never catch on to that!  We won’t even care about how you have treated women and taken away our rights.  Because you have photos!

      ////

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Subsole

       

       

      @Suzanne: Imagination has nothing to do with it. At least, not as you probably imagine imagination.

      They don’t read fantasy to get lost in their mind for a few hours. They read it to indulge the ridiculous conceit that they could, under the right circumstances, be resilient.

      Also, they don’t like it because networks don’t cast people they aren’t trying to sell to. If the networks are trying to sell to minorities, that means those communities have pull, and money. It is hard to beat down people with pull, and money. So when one of Gaiman’s Endless is black, that means it’s just that little bit harder to bully black folks in general.

      It decenters them, AND spoils their IRL fun.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      SpaceUnit

      That empty feeling when you don’t know enough about LOTR to weigh in.

       

      But I hope when they make the movie about trump they cast Jamie Fox in a shitty blond wig.  That ought to make some MAGA heads explode.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      gwangung

      The racists complaining about non-white characters are amusing….but they also piss me off. Hollywood has a habit of casting Asian characters with white actors–and I’m talking recently, within the last five years. They called our complaints “woke”, too.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      The concept of that wellness firm is frightening. Congress needs to get a handle on tech and data mining. We need more people in Congress who understand how new technology is being used, its potential for abuse, and its impact on society. Then we need laws to protect us before it’s too late.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      UncleEbeneezer

      So the party I played at on Sunday (I shared a music link in Cole’s open thread) is a tradition that a friend of mine started at his old house in Burbank that he shared with a couple Hollywood/industry friends.  He had this one house-mate for several years who I never really liked.  He was just an older, surly dude from Georgia who always gave off a very racist, good-old-boy attitude.  Anyways, I just found out that he drown in a boating accident this weekend.

      https://www.11alive.com/article/news/local/drowning-victim-recovered-lake-jackson/85-6f85827e-4bbc-42ff-b7c6-ce1c7b9eb642

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Subsole

      @Jeffery: I am in the inverse boat. I have read – and loved – the comics. Have not seen the show. I hear it’s great, but part of me just wants to keep it as it is in my imagination…

      Also, lol at the idiots crying over a non-binary Desire. As if Desire could ever be bound by gender…or anything else, for that matter.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Apparently there are lots of stupid people who can suspend disbelief for fantasy worlds that include hobbits and elves and dragons and nazgûls, but the magic spell breaks if someone who doesn’t have white skin appears onscreen.

      You mean like the whole scene in The Two Towers (the book, not Peter Jackson’s power fantasy movie), were Frodo looks down at one of Saron’s solder killed in ambush and realizes to his horror the guy was just some black dude who was in over his head like Frodo.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne: Well, that’s a good point about Thiel specifically. I have no idea if he’s religious or not, but he’s a misogynist and a dick for sure. If the commenter believes Christians invented misogyny, I don’t know what to say to that except they should read up on human history.

      I agree that discussions in broad strokes are useful for shorthand — it’s tedious to qualify every single statement. That said, I do think it’s a problem to do that too much, but I’m not sure it’s relevant in this particular case. The commenter isn’t using broad brush as shorthand — they mean to include every single Christian, and that’s just wrong.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Suzanne

      @Subsole:

      Also, they don’t like it because networks don’t cast people they aren’t trying to sell to. If the networks are trying to sell to minorities, that means those communities have pull, and money. It is hard to beat down people with pull, and money. So when one of Gaiman’s Endless is black, that means it’s just that little bit harder to bully black folks in general. 

      Yes, this is true. Probably one of the saddest aspects of being not just a market economy, but a market society, is that your worth and status in that society is evinced by both how much (and what and where, etc.) you buy, but also by who wants you as a customer. That is a privilege that doesn’t really get discussed…. The privilege of assuming that there are people who cater to your tastes and desires. Many brands have realized that they can’t rally be for everybody, because then they don’t have an identity and they can’t get excitement around their brand. So they’re selective in choosing their customers and their employees. And that’s been incredibly destabilizing to a lot of middle-class white dudes who have lived their whole lives up to now in a comfortable position in that transaction.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Ken

      Oh good, comments on both Thiel and Tolkein, so I can drag out the John Rogers quote.

      There are two novels that can change a bookish fourteen-year old’s life: The Lord of the Rings<and Atlas Shrugged. One is a childish fantasy that often engenders a lifelong obsession with its unbelievable heroes, leading to an emotionally stunted, socially crippled adulthood, unable to deal with the real world. The other, of course, involves orcs.

      Though that project of Thiel’s makes me think he’s got a complete set of the Gor novels.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      So… I saw this and figured Oz said something about Fetterman’s health and how a father owes it to his kids to take care of himself

      Richard M. Nixon @dick_nixon

      The Oz thing … well, my God. I would simply, you know, give the explanation as a physician, if I was asked, and not bring my own daughters into it. I would not do that.

      I will provide the explanatory link. Click at your own risk. As FakeNixon says, My god. Did McCormick have anyone on staff who knew how to make a google?

      Reply
    78. 78.

      azlib

      I used to read LOTR about every ten years or so. I have also read the appendices and the Simarillion. Peter Jackson’s cinematic retelling deviates from the book in some significant details, but overall it is faithful to the original.

      Tolkien was a devout Roman Catholic and in many ways his stories of MIddle Earth relate well to his own theology and also his experience in the trenches of WW I. I am still reserving judgment about the Rings of Power, but multiracial casting is not one of my potential complaints. I think it is wonderful we can cast competent actors in timeless roles regardless of their ethnicity as long as the story is compelling and entertaining.

      The people complaining about the  skin color of an elf are just being racist.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      UncleEbeneezer

      A whole bunch of the same people who were celebrating Serena last night desperately wanted her and her sister to go away when they first arrived. (This is not dissimilar to how universally beloved Muhammad Ali was at the end of his life despite being one of the most unpopular figures in the country for a large percentage of it.) The Williams sisters — and, specifically, their dad — were seen as a blight on tennis when they arrived in the late ‘90s, too brash, too unrefined and, mostly, too Black; their very presence was seen as an affront to the sport itself. This despite the sisters themselves being unfailingly polite and endearingly precocious, real teenagers — not forged in some tennis academy lab, so earnest and star-struck by the tennis stars they adored and were suddenly surrounded by that they self-published a tennis newsletter called Tennis Monthly Recap which featured articles written by Serena and Venus about the sport they were just about to dominate. While the powers that be were trying to run them out of the sport, the Williams sisters were interviewing tour players and writing about their nervousness. “I had extra batteries for the tape recorder and I was equipped with my pen and notepad, just like a journalist,” Serena wrote, at the age of 17.

      The Williams sisters changed their sport nearly as much as they changed themselves over the years, particularly Serena, who went from an anxious little sister antsy about interviewing German tennis player Tommy Haas to not just an all-time tennis great, but a fashion icon, an entrepreneur, a public figure of unparalleled influence, and an avatar of power, grace, and fierce independence. (And there was controversy too: In 2009 there were people who, wrongly, wanted her banned from the U.S. Open for an emotional outburst at an umpire.) The way Serena was embraced in her final U.S. Open is nearly unprecedented in sports, where sad endings are the rule. A superstar as vaunted in defeat as in victory, millions of people collectively not wanting to say goodbye, an aging champion defying time while also succumbing to it in the most human, relatable way. All of Serena was on display Friday night: the competitiveness, the inner strength, the emotion, the mental fortitude. She was, to the very end, Serena.

      Reply

