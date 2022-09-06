Me looking at a dude who walked up to me out of a crowd just to tell me to take my mask off, I said thanks but I'm ugly this is going to be a better picture and he left me alone pic.twitter.com/LqVR9tdXoE
Cold weather favors the coronavirus. But as summer gives way to fall, infectious-disease experts are guardedly optimistic that the spread of covid-19 this autumn and winter won’t be as brutal as in the previous two years of the pandemic.
Coronavirus scenarios from multiple research teams, shared in recent weeks with federal officials, foresee stable or declining hospitalizations in early fall. The scenarios show the possibility of a late-fall surge. A new variant remains the biggest wild card. But several factors — including the approval this week of reformulated boosters and the buildup of immunity against the latest strain of the virus — could suppress some of the cold-season spread, experts say…
The scenarios assume that reformulated vaccine boosters will be embraced by the public at a rate similar to that of the annual flu shots — possibly an optimistic assumption given that more than half of Americans eligible for boosters have yet to receive their first dose.
Peter Marks, the top vaccine official at the Food and Drug Administration, said in a briefing Wednesday that the approval of reformulated boosters comes as the agency is “looking at a possible fall wave, with a peak around December 1st.”…
The emergence of a new variant in September could result in a wave of infections and severe illness in December, according to Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas Covid-19 Modeling Consortium. A variant emerging in October would push the peak to January, she said.
Any new variant that could change the pandemic’s trajectory would have to be more transmissible than the omicron subvariant BA.5 currently circulating. It might emerge from an obscure branch of the virus’s family tree — which is exactly what happened last November, when omicron, with its stunning package of mutations, appeared in southern Africa and immediately overtook the reigning delta strain.
Vaccines remain highly effective at lowering the infection fatality rate and keeping people out of the hospital, and the Biden administration continues to lean heavily on vaccination and boosting as the most powerful weapon against the virus. Anthony S. Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, told The Washington Post that the fall campaign against the virus will demand widespread uptake of booster shots.
“We’re not going to eradicate it. We’re not going to eliminate it,” Fauci said. “But we do have the capability to get it to a low enough level so that it doesn’t continue to disrupt the social order.”
The federal government, meanwhile, is turning much of the fight against the virus over to the private sector. As of Friday, the government would no longer mail free coronavirus tests to the public. The plan is to transition the payment of treatments to insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, hospitals and patients themselves by the middle of next year. Updated boosters have already been purchased by the federal government and will remain free to consumers…
The CDC is reporting about 82,000 new covid cases daily, on average, although the true number of infections is assumed to be many times higher because so many people test themselves at home. The more reliable number is hospitalizations, currently about 30,000 patients, according to the CDC. Both numbers are trending downward, as is the death toll, which has been hovering around an average of 400 per day, according to the CDC. (The Washington Post’s coronavirus tracker, which relies on data from state health departments rather than the CDC, showed the seven-day average for deaths was 554 as of Saturday.)
Average daily deaths peaked above 3,300 in January 2021, as the virus spread in an overwhelmingly unvaccinated population, and topped 2,600 per day the following winter amid the omicron wave.
If no new coronavirus variant emerges, the numbers should stay stable or decline until the new year, the report from Lessler’s forecasting group states.
The most pessimistic scenario is that a new variant will appear and the booster campaign will get rolling late, resulting in a projected 1.3 million hospitalizations and 181,000 deaths over a nine-month period (August 2022 to May 2023), compared with 700,000 hospitalizations and 111,000 deaths in the most optimistic scenario, with no new variant and an early start to the booster campaign…
Infectious-disease experts don’t want to tempt fate with sunny forecasts. The coronavirus is still adapting to people as it mutates randomly, and natural selection favors the most immune-evasive strains.
“My forecast is that you can’t really forecast,” Fauci said. “It is such an unpredictable virus in the sense that we’ve been fooled before, and we likely will continue to be fooled.”
Hope @EricTopol is correct….
China locked down 65 million people and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays. Authorities have adhered to a "zero-COVID" policy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and confining those suspected of contact with confirmed cases.
#DataStory | India on September 6 reported a decrease of 1,638 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 52,336.
Take a deep dive into the nation's covid numbers #CoronavirusIndia #Covid #CoronavirusUpdate https://t.co/q3Gc3OVNbH
COVID-19 case count in Japan, September 4:
I wish I could find better data on Russia, but it’s easy to understand why it’s not available…
China approves inhaled Covid vaccine
Tracking #COVID19 outcomes in ultra-healthy Israeli Defense Forces soldiers: "even among a young & fully vaccinated population, COVID-19 caused by the #Omicron variant may result in substantial medical leave from military service.."
Don't need to take #Paxlovid to get a #Omicron rebound/reinfection. Large study, Iceland shows lots of rebounds, w/out Paxlovid.
15% of #SARSCoV2 sufferers aged 18-29 yrs had #Omicron reinft w/in 74 days
"reinfection is more common than previously thought"https://t.co/9JJmvsW00S
Hand-washing is something people feel they *can* control, unlike breathing…
Epop = employment to population ratio:
there are a lot of people with really severe anxiety disorders who have become profoundly disabled by those anxiety disorders after COVID, though.
1.
Indoor masking WORKS, in other words.
I know I’ll be keeping mine on for the foreseeable future. It makes me 50% more handsome, having half my face covered and what not. =)
2.
Monroe County, NY:
100 new cases for 9/2/22
100 new cases for 9/3/22
87 new cases for 9/4/22
71 new cases for 9/5/22
Deaths now at 1995, up 4 from the previous week.
I’m still masking in public for the foreseeable future too. I haven’t had a cold in 3 years, much less COVID.
3.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 1,486 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,792,942 cases. It also reported four deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,249 deaths – 0.76% of the cumulative reported total, 0.76% of resolved cases.
20,806 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 3rd September, with a positivity rate of 7.6%.
There were 27,546 active cases yesterday, 1,415 fewer than the day before. 1,297 were in hospital. 79 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 43 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 2,897 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,729,147 patients recovered – 98.7% of the cumulative reported total.
1,484 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Two new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 2,286 doses of vaccine on 5th September: 324 first doses, 205 second doses, 530 first booster doses, and 1,227 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,286,604 doses administered: 28,094,057 first doses, 27,497,097 second doses, 16,221,117 first booster doses, and 474,333 second booster doses. 86.0% of the population have received their first dose, 84.2% their second dose, 49.7% their first booster dose, and 1.5% their second booster dose.
4.
Whole family is scheduled for new boosters this week, just in time for back to school. Unfortunately the ease with which one can schedule an appointment these days suggests that people are either hesitating or just don’t care about having their vaccine up to date anymore.
5.
Is Zeynep the new Tom Friedman? Suddenly she is an expert on everything.
6.
I have yet to encounter a rude anti-masker (one of the advantages of living in northern Virginia), and I can only hope that if I ever do my responses are as clever as those.
7.
Biobot has updated slightly since last week, showing a 45% decline in COVID, equivalent to just under 300,000 daily cases. The CDC variant proportions update as of last Friday shows BA.5 at 86%, and BA.4 and BA.4.6 at 6% each.
Statistics today are almost useless due to non-reporting over the Labor Day weekend, but the downtrend in cases continues. Today the average is 65,900 vs. 78,000 three days ago. The latter is about a 40% decline from the recent peak. Hospitalizations (not affected by these distortions) have declined 23% from peak to 36,000. Deaths are 443 today vs. 501 three days ago.
CA is doing extremely well, down about 2/3’s from peak. The worst States continue to be from the internal South.
Internationally, the most salient statistic is that in South Africa, where BA.1, 4, and 5 all originated, is at its lowest level for infections and deaths in 2 years.
That the US is doing so well *relative* to the first two years of the pandemic, despite the nearly wholesale abandonment of all mitigation measures by both government and the public at large, speaks to a population with greatly increased resistance to major infection due to past infections and vaccinations, as well as effective treatments. Those dying are greatly biased in the direction of unvaccinated seniors.
I think the experts Topol cites are correct that, absent the appearance of a major new variant, infections etc. will continue to decline until cold weather sets in.
8.
I have my doubts that the new boosters will have much effect on COVID impacts just because not many people will get them. We all will, but we’re unusual.
9.
It amazes me that people approach total strangers and start hassling them about wearing a face mask. Don’t they have better things to do with their time, plus these days you never know who is carrying a firearm and might object to being hassled by a stranger. Just walk away, idiots.
10.
@Matt McIrvin: We probably won’t get ours until October or November, since we got our second booster in July. I figure, string out the increased immunity as long as possible.
11.
On 9/5 Mainland China reported 264 new domestic confirmed (44 previously asymptomatic), 1,235 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 0 new domestic suspect cases, & 0 new deaths.
Guangdong Province reported 43 new domestic confirmed (2 previous asymptomatic) & 17 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 12 domestic confirmed & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 464 active domestic confirmed & 222 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple clusters at the same time.
- Shenzhen report 27 new domestic confirmed & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 28 traced close contacts under centralized quarantine, 3 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, a pandemic response worker living in “closed loop”, 2 via voluntary testing, & 2 via community screening. 131 sites are currently at High Risk, & 120 at Medium Risk.
- Jiangmen report 8 new domestic confirmed (1 previous asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 8 sites are currently at High Risk, & 5 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 8 new domestic confirmed (1 previous asymptomatic, 5 at Guangzhou, 2 at Huizhou, & 1 at Meizhou) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic (3 at Guangzhou & 1 at Huizhou) cases. 7 of the cases at Guangzhou are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 1 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. The cases at Huizhou are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. The cases at Meizhou was previously asymptomatic. 4 sites at Huizhou, 3 at Meizhou, & 1 each at Dongguan, Guangzhou & Jieyang are currently at High Risk. 5 sites at Guangzhou, 3 each at Dongguan & Meizhou, & 1 each at Huizhou & Jieyang are currently at Medium Risk.
Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Changzhou District in Wuzhou) & 28 new domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Dongxing in Fangchenggang). The case at Wuzhou is a traced close contact at Fangchenggang, arriving on 9/3. 3 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Wuzhou) & 156 active domestic asymptomatic (147 at Fangchenggang, 4 at Baise &, 2 at Guilin, & 1 at Beihai, Chongzuo & Liuzhou) cases in the region.
Hainan Province reported 30 new domestic confirmed (25 previously asymptomatic) & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 126 domestic confirmed & 162 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 2,621 active domestic confirmed & 4,374 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
- Sanya reported 28 new domestic confirmed (24 previously asymptomatic) & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 88 sites are currently at High Risk, & 65 at Medium Risk.
- Danzhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) cases. 6 sites are currently at High Risk, & 22 at Medium Risk.
- Ledong County did not report any new domestic asymptomatic cases. 11 sites are currently at High Risk, & 12 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 7 sites at Chengmai County, 2 each at Haikou & Wanning, & 1 at Lingshui County are currently at Medium Risk.
Hunan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations..
Hubei Province reported 15 new domestic asymptomatic (12 at Xiaogan, 2 at Wuhan, & 1 at Qianjiang) cases. The cases at Wuhan were found via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. The cases at Xiaogan are persons under centralized quarantine. The case at Qianjiang returned from elsewhere & tested positive upon arrival. 2 domestic confirmed & 12 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed (5 at Wuhan & 2 at Xiangyang) & 263 active domestic asymptomatic (164 at Wuhan, 51 at Xiaogan, 17 at Jingzhou, 16 at Xiangyang, 5 at Ezhou, 4 each atShiyan & Tianmen, & 1 each at Huanggang & Qianjiang) cases in the city. 1 site at Wuhan is currently at High Risk, & 3 at Medium Risk.
Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 39 new domestic confirmed (7 previously asymptomatic) & 69 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 93 active domestic confirmed & 120 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.
- Chifeng reported 35 new domestic confirmed (7 previously asymptomatic) & 60 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Ongniud Banner, 75 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine, 6 via screening of residents in High Risk areas, 2 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 12 via community screening. There currently are 52 active domestic confirmed & 69 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 20 sites are currently at High Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Xilingol League, 1 traced close contact under centralized quarantine, 1 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 11 via community screening. 5 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 41 active domestic confirmed (24 at Xilingol League, 7 at Hulun Buir, & 5 each at Erdos & Hohhot) & 51 active domestic asymptomatic (47 at Xilingol League, 3 at Hohhot, 1 at Alxa League) cases there. 5 sites at Hulun Buir & 1 at Xilingol League are currently at High Risk. 8 site at Hulun Buir, 6 at Xilingol League, & 1 at Erdos are currently at Medium Risk.
Gansu Province reported 10 new domestic asymptomatic (9 at Linxia Prefecture & 1 at Tianzhu County in Wuwei) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine or via screening of persons at risk of exposure. 2 domestic confirmed & 16 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 298 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 15 sites at Dingxi are currently at Medium Risk.
At Shanxi Province 2 confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 25 active domestic confirmed (11 at Taiyuan, 8 at Yuncheng, 4 at Jincheng, & 2 at Yangquan) & 16 active domestic asymptomatic (7 at Yuncheng, 6 at Taiyuan, 3 at Jincheng) cases in the province.
Shaanxi Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 10 domestic confirmed & 18 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 132 active domestic confirmed & 363 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
- Yulin did not report any new domestic positive cases. 4 sites are currently at High Risk, & 50 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 1 each at Weinan & Xi’an) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Weinan) cases, both new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine. 2 sites at Xi’an & 1 at Shangluo are currently at High Risk. 14 sites at Shangluo & 1 each at Hanzhong, Weinan & Xi’an are currently at Medium Risk.
Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region reported 4 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 32 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 7 domestic confirmed & 158 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 608 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region. As the province no longer separates recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations.
- Yili Prefecture reported 14 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Yining City, all new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in High Risk areas. 83 sites are currently at High Risk, & 45 at Medium Risk.
- Ürumqi reported 4 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic, 2 each at Saybag & Tianshan Districts) & 11 new domestic asymptomatic (6 at Shuimogou District, 4 at Tianshan District, 1 at Saybag District) cases, 9 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine, 1 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 1 via community screening. 39 sites are currently at High Risk, & 50 at Medium Risk.
- Changji Prefecture reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Hutubi County) cases, a person coming from out of region. 8 sites are currently at High Risk, & 33 at Medium Risk.
- At 8th Div. in Xinjiang Production & Construction Corps 7 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 site at 8th Div. is currently at High Risk, & 4 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 6 new domestic asymptomatic (5 at Korla in Bayingol Prefecture & 1 at Wusu in Tacheng) cases. 3 sites at Bayingol Prefecture, 4 at Turfan, & 8 at Tacheng are currently at High Risk. 6 sites at Turfan, 10 at Bayingol Prefectures, & 2 at Tacheng are currently at Medium Risk.
Shandong Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Qingdao) & 63 new domestic asymptomatic (54 at Jining, 6 at Qingdao, & 3 at Zibo) cases. The cases at Jining & Zibo persons under centralized quarantine. 2 of the case at Qingdao were found at fever clinic & 6 are traced close contacts. 1 domestic confirmed & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 28 active domestic confirmed (15 at Jining, 7 at Qingdao, 4 at Jinan,& 2 at Yantai) & 369 domestic asymptomatic (314 at Jining, 14 each at Heze & Liaocheng, 12 at Qingdao, 5 at Dezhou, 4 at Jinan, 3 at Zibo, 2 at Zaozhuang, & 1 at Weihai) cases in the city. 29 sites at Jining & 2 at Qingdao are currently at High Risk. 92 sites at Jining & 4 at Qingdao are currently at Medium Risk.
Hebei Province reported 3 domestic confirmed & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Shijiazhuang, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 4 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 17 domestic confirmed & 294 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time. 15 sites at Shijiazhuang are currently at High Risk. 33 sites at Shijiazhuang & 12 at Chengde are currently at Medium Risk.
Henan Province reported 20 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic confirmed & 24 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 48 active domestic confirmed & 542 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- At Shangqiu there currently are 161 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 site is currently at High Risk, & 2 at Medium Risk.
- At Sanmenxia 22 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 158 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 17 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
- Anyang reported 19 new domestic asymptomatic (14 at Hua County & 5 at Wenfeng District) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed & 105 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 site is currently at High Risk, & 2 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Shancheng District in Hebi) case, a traced close contact under centralized quarantine. 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 35 active domestic confirmed (13 at Kaifeng, 7 at Luoyang, 3 each at Hebi & Zhengzhou, 1 at Zhumadian, & 8 at unspecified location) & 89 active domestic asymptomatic (18 at Hebi, 15 at Kaifeng, 13 at Luoyang, 6 at Xinxiang, 2 each at Nanyang & Puyang, 1 each at Jiaozuo & Xinyang, & 29 at unspecified locations) cases remaining. 5 sites at Luoyang & 4 at Hebi are currently at High Risk. 10 sites at Luoyang, 2 at Hebi & 1 at Pingdingshan are currently at Medium Risk.
Liaoning Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Dalian) & 89 new domestic asymptomatic (85 at Dalian, 2 at Yingkou, & 1 each at Anshan & Benxi) cases. 76 of the cases at Dalian are persons under centralized quarantine or movement control & 11 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas or persons deemed at risk of exposure. The case at Anshan was found via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. The cases at Benxi & Yingkou are persons under centralized quarantine. 4 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 75 active domestic confirmed & 795 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 5 sites at Dalian, 4 at Anshan, 2 at Benxi, & 1 at Tieling are currently at High Risk. 46 sites at Dalian, 7 at Benxi, 3 each at Shenyang & Yingkou, & 2 at Anshan, & 1 at Tieling are currently at Medium Risk.
Jilin Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 19 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Changchun, 23 patients, caretakers & staff at the infectious disease hospital w/ the outbreak, & 3 traced close contacts under home/centralized quarantine. There currently are 20 active domestic confirmed (all at Changchun) & 190 active domestic asymptomatic (173 at Changchun & 1 at Hunchun) cases in the province. 39 sites at Changchun are currently at High Risk, & 15 at Medium Risk.
Heilongjiang Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed (6 each at Daqing & 1 at Daoli District in Harbin) & 148 new domestic asymptomatic (146 at Daqing & 1 each at Zhaodong in Suihua, & Daoli District in Harbin) cases. 8 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 135 active domestic confirmed (85 at Daqing, 44 at Harbin, & 6 at Suining) & 1,020 active domestic asymptomatic (973 at Daqing, 29 at Suihua, & 18 at Harbin) cases in the province. 185 sites at Daqing, 35 at Suihua, & 28 at Harbin are currently at High Risk. 110 sites at Daqing, 48 at Harbin, & 20 at Suihua are currently at Medium Risk.
Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Fengtai District) case, a person under centralized quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 7 sites are currently at High Risk, & 4 at Medium Risk.
Tianjin Municipality reported 12 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all from persons under centralized quarantine or movement control. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 50 sites are currently at High Risk, & 92 at Medium Risk.
At Shanghai Municipality there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed in the city. The city is no longer publishing the number of active asymptomatic cases. 3 sites are currently at High Risk, & 1 at Medium Risk.
Anhui Province reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic (3 at Langya District in Chuzhou & 1 at Xuanzhou District in Xuancheng) cases. The cases at Chuzhou are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. The case at Xuancheng is a person coming from out of province. 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 1 active domestic (at Anqing) & 30 active domestic asymptomatic (16 at Chuzhou, 8 at Anqing, 2 each at Hefei & Suzhou, & 1 each at Huaibei & Xuancheng) cases in the city. 3 sites at Chuzhou are currently at High Risk, & 2 at Medium Risk.
At Jiangsu Province 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 29 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 1 site at Nantong is currently at High Risk. 5 sites at Nantong & 2 at Taizhou are currently at Medium Risk.
Zhejiang Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic (2 at Hangzhou & 1 at Wenzhou) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. As the province does not break down recoveries by imported & domestic cases, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases there.
Fujian Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Xiamen) case, a pandemic response worker living in “closed loop” found via daily screening. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed & 28 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations.
Jiangxi Province reported 4 domestic confirmed (all at Ji’an) & 70 new domestic asymptomatic (56 at Ji’an, 8 at Ningdu County in Ganzhou, & 6 at Yingtan) cases. 13 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed (10 at Ji’an & 3 at Yingtan) & 307 active domestic asymptomatic (171 at Ji’an, 109 at Yingtan, 14 Ganzhou, 5 at Shangrao, 3 at Nanchang, 2 each at Fuzhou & Yichun, & 1 at Jiujiang) cases in the province. 21 sites at Yingtan & 18 at Ji’an are currently at High Risk. 55 sites at Yingtan & 3 at Shangrao are currently at Medium Risk.
Sichuan Province reported 68 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 70 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 31 domestic confirmed & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. As the province had not broken down recoveries by imported & domestic cases, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases there.
- Chengdu reported 59 new domestic confirmed & 31 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 258 sites are currently at High Risk, & 264 at Medium Risk.
- Nanchong reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 10 sites are currently at High Risk, & 35 at Medium Risk.
- Ngawa Prefecture reported 8 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 25 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 18 persons under home/centralized quarantine, 1 via screening of residents in High Risk areas, & 1 via community screening. 15 sites are currently at High Risk, & 26 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 11 new domestic asymptomatic (7 at Dazhou, 2 at Liangshan Prefecture, & 1 each at Mianyang & Yibin) cases. 1 of the cases at Liangshan came from Chengdu on 9/1 & tested positive during at home health monitoring. The cases at Dazhou, Mianyang & Yibin are persons under centralized quarantine. 10 sites at Dazhou, 6 each at Liangshan & Panzhihua, 4 at Luzhou, & 3 at Ziyang are currently at High Risk. 14 sites at Panzhihua, 9 at Dazhou, 8 at Liangshan, 4 at Ziyang, & 2 at Luzhou are currently at Medium Risk.
Chongqing Municipality reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic (both at Yuzhong District) cases. 10 domestic confirmed & 15 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 76 active domestic confirmed & 75 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 4 sites are currently at High Risk, & 15 at Medium Risk.
Guizhou Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 54 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- Guiyang reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, found via screening of persons under lock down. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed & 42 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 15 sites are currently at High Risk, & 14 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed (1 each at Bijie & Qiannan Prefecture) & 12 active domestic asymptomatic (6 at Zunyi, 4 each at Bijie &, & 2 at Qiannan Prefecture) cases there.
Qinghai Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 93 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed & 59 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 43 active domestic confirmed & 1,325 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
- Haixi Prefecture reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 61 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 80 sites are currently at High Risk, & 48 at Medium Risk.
- Yushu Prefecture reported 26 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 34 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine. 6 sites are currently at High Risk, & 6 at Medium Risk.
- Xining reported 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 41 sites are currently at High Risk, & 30 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region did not report any new domestic positive cases. 6 sites at Haibei Prefecture are currently at High Risk. 14 sites at Haibei Prefecture & 3 at Hainan Prefecture are currently at Medium Risk.
Tibet “Autonomous” Region reported 52 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 453 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all of the new domestic positive cases are from persons under centralized quarantine. 39 domestic confirmed & 299 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 595 active domestic confirmed & 8,817 active domestic asymptomatic cases. The region is not breaking the counts of active domestic positive cases by administrative region.
- Lhasa reported 29 new domestic confirmed & 210 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 169 sites are currently at High Risk, & 53 at at Medium Risk.
- Shigatse reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 129 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 271 sites are currently at High Risk, & 74 at at Medium Risk.
- Ngari Prefecture reported 26 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 4 sites are currently at High Risk, & 5 at Medium Risk.
- Lhoka reported 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 sites are currently at High Risk, & 23 at Medium Risk.
- Nyinchi reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. All areas in the city are now at Low Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 21 new domestic confirmed (6 at Nagqu & 15 at Chamdo) & 59 domestic asymptomatic (45 at Nagqu & 14 at Chamdo) cases. 6 sites at Chamdo & 38 at Nagqu are currently at High Risk. 15 sites at Chamdo & 41 at Nagqu are currently at Medium Risk.
Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 11 active domestic asymptomatic cases there. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
Imported Cases
On 9/5, Mainland China reported 46 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 65 imported asymptomatic cases, 0 imported suspect cases:
- Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 10 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 each coming from Myanmar, Malaysia & Saudi Arabia; 5 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Myanmar, South Korea, Vietnam, Chile & the US
- Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
- Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
- Xiamen in Fujian Province – 10 confirmed cases, 9 coming from Taiwan & 1 from the UK; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Taiwan
- Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), both coming from the US; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Japan
- Beijing Municipality – 4 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 coming from Taiwan, & 1 each coming Niger (via Paris CdG), Senegal (via Rabat, Doha & Dubai) & the UK (via Hong Kong); 3 asymptomatic case, no information released
- Qingdao in Shandong Province – 3 confirmed cases, all coming from South Korea; 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from the Philippines, South Korea, Germany & the UK
- Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 2 coming from the US & 1 from Nigeria (via Paris CdG); 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Australia (via Auckland), New Zealand & the US
- Yunnan Province (location no specified) – 2 confirmed cases, no information released
- Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Indonesia; 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Greece
- Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Vietnam
- Jiangsu Province (location no specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
- Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
- Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, coming from Spain
- Changchun in Jilin Province – 18 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Chongzuo in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 6 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnam
- Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Australia & 1 each from Thailand, Portugal & the UK
- Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
Overall in Mainland China, 310 confirmed cases recovered (48 imported), 909 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (87 imported) & 48 were reclassified as confirmed cases (6 imported), & 32,333 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 6,227 active confirmed cases in the country (557 imported), 34 in serious/critical condition (all domestic), 24,593 active asymptomatic cases (733 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 288,329 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.
As of 9/5, 3,433.615M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 165K doses in the past 24 hrs.
On 9/5, Hong Kong added 9,373 new positive cases, 186 imported & 9,187 domestic, 9 new deaths (27 – 99 y.o., 1 unvaccinated & 6 un-boosted).
On 9/5, Taiwan added 36,707 new positive cases, 314 imported & 36,393 domestic (including 49 moderate or serious). There were 21 new deaths (ages ranging from 10+ y.o. to 90+ y.o., 20 w/ underlying conditions, 8 fully vaccinated & boosted).
12.
@Soprano2: School is back in session and will probably cause at least a modest infection wave; I see that as a reason to get them now. (And my last booster was in April.)
On the other hand, there usually seems to be a bigger one induced by Thanksgiving and Christmas travel.
Currently discussing this with my family.
13.
I am suspicious of the declining case rates in the Northeast because there have been very recent spikes up in the wastewater numbers coinciding with a rise in hospital admissions and deaths. I think people aren’t testing. Of course these charts are all very noisy.
14.
China’s zero-Covid approach disrupts lives in whole cities at a time, is unnecessary, and has not worked. I wonder what it will take to bring about a change in their policy.
