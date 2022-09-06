Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Don't Worry About the Documents About Foreign Nations and Their Nuclear Capabilities, Nothing To See Here

Don’t Worry About the Documents About Foreign Nations and Their Nuclear Capabilities, Nothing To See Here

by | 22 Comments

Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Some seized documents were so closely held, only the president, a Cabinet-level or near-Cabinet level official could authorize others to know.

Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.

And this:

It was in this last batch of government secrets, the people familiar with the matter said, that the information about a foreign government’s nuclear-defense readiness was found. These people did not identify the foreign government in question, say where at Mar-a-Lago the document was found or offer additional details about one of the Justice Department’s most sensitive national security investigations.

And this:

Investigators grew alarmed, according to one person familiar with the search, as they began to review documents retrieved from the club’s storage closet, Trump’s residence and his office in August. The team soon came upon records that are extremely restricted, so much so that even some of the senior-most national security officials in the Biden administration weren’t authorized to review them. One government filing alluded to this information when it noted that counterintelligence FBI agents and prosecutors investigating the Mar-a-Lago documents were not authorized at first to review some of the material seized.

Click here for the gift article at the Wasington Post.

Open thread.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      Martin

      Warming up to the idea of Trump being a neighbor of Robert Hanssen at ADX Florence.

      Is there any reason to possess such a document except to sell it to a foreign power?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      @Martin:   Mags Haberman, and others, are trying as hard as they can to convince you taking them is just a Trump personality quirk.

      Poor dear.  He hasn’t gotten over no longer being in the White House.

      Talk about gaslighting.  (Off to find the article from the FTF NY Times.  It was that bad.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      Ricki Tarr : I’ve got a story to tell you. It’s all about spies. And if it’s true – which I think it is – you boys are gonna need a whole new organisation, right?

      Everything you need to know about espionage is in Tinker, Tailor.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      @Martin: Is there any reason to possess such a document except to sell it to a foreign power?

      I think “for his memoirs” was floated recently, but got laughed down — for the idea that classified information could go into a memoir, not for the (equally risible) idea that TFG could write a book.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SpaceUnit

      The steady drip of damning facts being released in the name of transparency seems to me a very effective strategy.  Trump wants this to play out in the court of public opinion and the DOJ is here for it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      prostratedragon

      I really dislike being made to suppress fantasies of crushing people under slabs on a daily basis.  It’s enervating.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Cacti

      @Elizabelle: Reminds me of their other recent gem, saying not to read too much into the surge of women voter registrations, because it could be MAGA women rejoicing in their lack of rights, post-Dobbs.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      USWNT signed the collective bargaining agreement tonight guaranteeing equal between the men’s and women’s national soccer teams.

      ‘Bout time, considering the women have 100% of the nation’s World Cup and Olympics medals. LFG!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Captain C

      I wonder if this story coming out right now is at least in part pushback against that idiot Trumpist judge who thinks she can ignore the law.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      These people did not identify the foreign government in question, say where at Mar-a-Lago the document was found or offer additional details

      Leaving us in prime “it would be irresponsible not to speculate” territory.  I’ll guess:

      1. Foreign government — Russia
      2. Where found — In an unsealed box, in an unlocked storage room, in a public corridor
      3. Additional details — The security cover was missing, but it had been tucked into a bar menu with a flyer for half-price happy hour mozzarella sticks
      Reply
    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      Jesus Fucking Himself!

      I didn’t have “Stealing foreign power’s nuclear capability documents” on my Kremlin’s Orange Fascist Shitstain bingo card.

      I again congratulate the stupid, shithead children.

      Reply

