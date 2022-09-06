Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Car Guys Open Thread (The Future Is *Electric* with Possibilities… )

Anyone want to speculate / pontificate about the possibilities here?

DETROIT – General Motors is offering buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers that don’t want to make investments in the brand’s transition to exclusively offer all-electric vehicles domestically by 2030, the automaker confirmed Friday…

All of Buick’s roughly 2,000 U.S. franchise dealers will be given the opportunity to take a buyout, Duncan Aldred, global head of Buick, told The Wall Street Journal

The company offered similar buyouts to Cadillac dealers in 2020. About 320 of those 880 retailers accepted the offer rather than assume expectations to invest at least $200,000 toward upgrading dealerships for electric vehicles.

Buyout offers for Cadillac dealers ranged from about $300,000 to more than $1 million, a person familiar with the plans previously told CNBC. Malcho declined to disclose how much Buick dealers would be offered.

Buick’s EV plans are part of a broader $30 billion investment by GM into electric vehicles by 2025…

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Frist!

      ETA: It’s exciting to see EVs really becoming normal, cool, and hopefully common.  I loved the video of Biden driving the electric truck a while ago.

