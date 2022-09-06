Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Liz Cheney *Will* Have Her Revenge… As A *Republican*

The primaries are mostly over, President Biden and Vice-President Harris are doing their jobs admirably, so the Media Village Idiots are desperate for some new shiny talking point they can use to fill column inches without putting their tiny brains into gear. This nonsense had already been proposed right after the Wyoming primary, by a pundit (Bruni) with a far bigger platform:

Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. I personally doubt that Cheney intends to run for President in 2024 — if there’s one thing she learned from her old man, it’s the wisdom of the old joke: A young bull said to his companion, ‘Let’s run up the hill and screw some of them cows.’ The old bull replied: ‘Let’s walk up the hill and screw all of them cows.’

The 2024 GOP primaries are going to put the sh*t in sh*tshow, and there will be (hopefully only career) casualties. That means there’s plenty of opportunities for non-candidates with established reputations to improve their standings with targeted attacks backed by high-dollar donors. I’ll be happy when I can go back to heartily despising her whole family, but in the interim, I’m rooting for this apex predator to wreak havoc in her specialized ecosystem.


But then again… Mark McKinnon, who actually knows Liz Cheney:

The path Cheney will ultimately take is not yet entirely clear, but we can see where it’s heading. First, she’ll continue the work of the January 6 committee to its conclusion, whenever and wherever that leads. Second, she told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday that she intends to campaign against election deniers, including her own GOP colleagues. And third, she has not ruled out running for president in 2024. Which, in national political parlance most likely means: Yep, I’m going for it.

Running for president does not always mean that a politician’s goal is actually being elected president. Sometimes it is just the best platform for getting a message out—or settling a score with a competitor. In this case, it would mean both. Yes, she would continue to sound the alarm about current threats to democracy. But her endgame would be clear: denying someone else the Republican presidential nomination…

I worked with Cheney during the George W. Bush–Dick Cheney reelection campaign in 2004, where I served as chief media strategist. As I have previously written for the Hive, she worked long hours, despite five kids at home. She was clear-eyed and mission-driven. It was never about her; she never lorded her name over anyone or suggested any hint of entitlement—and there wasn’t a person on the campaign who did not have the utmost respect for her. If she runs for president, she won’t run to tilt at windmills. She’ll run to knock the wind out of Trump’s sails. And blow him down with the truth…

(Then again, maybe McKinnon is just hoping / angling for another well-compensated post in a new Cheney campaign?)

Just as well, given the standards of GOP ‘help’:

      WaterGirl

      Dear god, no.  Just no to the idea of a Republican as VP to a Democratic president.

      I guess there’s nothing else going on so they want to speculate about shit like this???

