What is so astronomically dumb about these takes is that they do not account for the job of the Vice President (president and tie-breaker of the senate) but only the role of the Vice President (to provide pundits something else to talk about). https://t.co/W8FwRfo27n — Luke Watson (@LukeWatsonCMF) September 6, 2022

The primaries are mostly over, President Biden and Vice-President Harris are doing their jobs admirably, so the Media Village Idiots are desperate for some new shiny talking point they can use to fill column inches without putting their tiny brains into gear. This nonsense had already been proposed right after the Wyoming primary, by a pundit (Bruni) with a far bigger platform:

People like these dipshits think they're super savvy about politics when their opinions are shockingly dumb Just like Joe Manchin doesn't want to be a Republican because he's a Democrat, Liz Cheney doesn't want to be a Democrat because she's a Republican, this shit isn't hard pic.twitter.com/FpfBQvYnJQ — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) August 17, 2022

Biden reached out to Cheney, who has said that she is considering launching a presidential campaign in the coming months to challenge Trump’s expected candidacy. https://t.co/yynPTZvXiP — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 18, 2022

Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. I personally doubt that Cheney intends to run for President in 2024 — if there’s one thing she learned from her old man, it’s the wisdom of the old joke: A young bull said to his companion, ‘Let’s run up the hill and screw some of them cows.’ The old bull replied: ‘Let’s walk up the hill and screw all of them cows.’

The 2024 GOP primaries are going to put the sh*t in sh*tshow, and there will be (hopefully only career) casualties. That means there’s plenty of opportunities for non-candidates with established reputations to improve their standings with targeted attacks backed by high-dollar donors. I’ll be happy when I can go back to heartily despising her whole family, but in the interim, I’m rooting for this apex predator to wreak havoc in her specialized ecosystem.

Liz Cheney may have lost the battle for her Republican leadership position and her seat in Congress, but she’s winning where it really matters: convincing Americans that our democracy is in peril and worth preserving. https://t.co/uaUlCc4IDk — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 23, 2022



But then again… Mark McKinnon, who actually knows Liz Cheney:

… The path Cheney will ultimately take is not yet entirely clear, but we can see where it’s heading. First, she’ll continue the work of the January 6 committee to its conclusion, whenever and wherever that leads. Second, she told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday that she intends to campaign against election deniers, including her own GOP colleagues. And third, she has not ruled out running for president in 2024. Which, in national political parlance most likely means: Yep, I’m going for it. Running for president does not always mean that a politician’s goal is actually being elected president. Sometimes it is just the best platform for getting a message out—or settling a score with a competitor. In this case, it would mean both. Yes, she would continue to sound the alarm about current threats to democracy. But her endgame would be clear: denying someone else the Republican presidential nomination… I worked with Cheney during the George W. Bush–Dick Cheney reelection campaign in 2004, where I served as chief media strategist. As I have previously written for the Hive, she worked long hours, despite five kids at home. She was clear-eyed and mission-driven. It was never about her; she never lorded her name over anyone or suggested any hint of entitlement—and there wasn’t a person on the campaign who did not have the utmost respect for her. If she runs for president, she won’t run to tilt at windmills. She’ll run to knock the wind out of Trump’s sails. And blow him down with the truth…

(Then again, maybe McKinnon is just hoping / angling for another well-compensated post in a new Cheney campaign?)

“[Liz Cheney’s] actions seem to reflect the ultimate individualist view of the past six years: If you don’t do it yourself, nobody is coming to help you.” — @katherinemiller https://t.co/B09foRD1XP — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 2, 2022

Just as well, given the standards of GOP ‘help’:

"Okay, but what if her constituents wanted her to aid in treasonous activities" is the height of democratic thinking. Bravo, Sean. pic.twitter.com/XC6h1Zq5ik — Wallet Inspector Fuss (@semperfitrex) August 17, 2022

The Liz Cheney discourse has brought out the worst takes. TBC: 1) I admire that she shred her career (she could’ve been Speaker) for principle, a principle I share, 2) All her other principles suck & I wouldn’t elect her town librarian. 95% of Dems agree w/both sentiments. — Made in Stavanger . . . . . . . . .🌵🌽🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@GenXJavelina) August 17, 2022

presuming she is unsuccessful at achieving any of the bad things she wants, i think liz cheney should be remembered well. — Andreas Schou (@revhowardarson) August 17, 2022