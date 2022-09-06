Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

NatSec Worries Open Thread: What *Was* Floating Around At Mar-A-Lago?

Snark, I’m sure!… pretty sure… well, probably sure…

Wouldn’t be Trump, anyways — Young Jared is a much faster reader. Per the Washington Post:

Documents about such highly classified operations require special clearances on a need-to-know basis, not just top-secret clearance. Some special-access programs can have as few as a couple dozen government personnel authorized to know of an operation’s existence. Records that deal with such programs are kept under lock and key, almost always in a secure compartmented information facility, with a designated control officer to keep careful tabs on their location.

But such documents were stored at Mar-a-Lago, with uncertain security, more than 18 months after Trump left the White House.

After months of trying, according to government court filings, the FBI has recovered more than 300 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago this year: 184 in a set of 15 boxes sent to the National Archives and Records Administration in January, 38 more handed over by a Trump lawyer to investigators in June, and more than 100 additional documents unearthed in a court-approved search on Aug. 8.

It was in this last batch of government secrets, the people familiar with the matter said, that the information about a foreign government’s nuclear-defense readiness was found. These people did not identify the foreign government in question, say where at Mar-a-Lago the document was found or offer additional details about one of the Justice Department’s most sensitive national security investigations…

One person familiar with the Mar-a-Lago search said the goal of the comprehensive list was to ensure recovery of all classified records on the property, and not just those that investigators had reason to believe might be there.

Investigators grew alarmed, according to one person familiar with the search, as they began to review documents retrieved from the club’s storage closet, Trump’s residence and his office in August. The team soon came upon records that are extremely restricted, so much so that even some of the senior-most national security officials in the Biden administration weren’t authorized to review them. One government filing alluded to this information when it noted that counterintelligence FBI agents and prosecutors investigating the Mar-a-Lago documents were not authorized at first to review some of the material seized…

The investigation into possible mishandling of classified information, as well as possible hiding, tampering or destruction of government records, grew even more complex Monday when a federal judge in Florida granted Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the material seized in the Aug. 8 search and weed out documents that may be covered by executive privilege — a legal standard that, as applied to former presidents, is poorly defined…

While the FBI search has drawn strong condemnation from Trump and his Republican allies, who accuse the Justice Department of acting with political malice against a past president who may seek the office again in 2024, some Republicans have said the action might have been necessary.

In an interview that aired Friday, former Trump attorney general William P. Barr said there is no reason classified documents should have been at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was out of office.

“People say this was unprecedented,” Barr told Fox News. “But it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, okay?”

Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr ain’t going to jail for TFG. Or maybe he’s hoping he could be the Wingnut Wurlitzer’s dream ‘Special Master’?

Also snark, but it would be properly cinematic for the whole TFG saga:

ETA: I originally (you can tell, from the timestamps on the first comment) posted this just *seconds* after Adam’s Ukraine update. So I pulled it back for an hour, so y’all would have time to read both posts. Little did I suspect…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Cacti

      Cacti

      Somehow, things with Donald Trump are ALWAYS worse than they initially seemed.

      But this speculation would make sense in view of all the money Prince Bonesaw has lavished on Trump and Kushner.

    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      @SpaceUnit:   But, if these are steps in taking Trump down, down, down, I am all for it.  Good to see the news out.

      Had no doubt the “deep state” would have some interest in the [potential, by no means certain] special master, and in what der Trump absconded with …

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      OT. Well, This is fun..

      #BREAKING: Cal-ISO has now issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2, in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. The alert means the state’s power grid manager is requesting emergency supplies from all resources to meet what is expected to be a historic demand for electricity.

      And if course some dopes are losing their minds.

      This is our chance to demostrate to all California politicians that green energy still isnot reliable. Newsom is aski g people not to charhe their electric cars during this heat wave. Imagine when there will be more elwctric cars than gas cars. Lets all blast our CAs and fully

      It is hot as hell in places. But we will get through it.

    2liberal

      2liberal

      It seems like the DOJ has not yet appealed the special master ruling.  Does anyone know anything more about what is happening with this and a possible timeline?

    Martin

      Martin

      If everything goes just right and people keep their lights off for a bit, CA might avoid rolling blackouts. Gonna be close.

      Tomorrow looking a bit dicey as well, but better after that.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @2liberal: My guess is that they are still trying to figure out which is the least bad way to play this shitty hand.

      I suspect they did not think the judge would screw the pooch this badly.  Just flouting the law and giving it the middle finger.

    Spanky

      Spanky

      @2liberal: IANADOJ, but they’ve only had one work day so far to formulate an appeal. But there’s also a possibility that they’ve gamed this out to where they go with a special master and really get Trump’s balls in a vise. I have no idea how that would work, but I’m way out of my lane on most of this anyway.

    Elizabelle

      Elizabelle

      @Spanky:  LOL.

      California jackals:  do you have handheld fans and iced drinks on hand?  They work.  How are your pets faring?

      I think most of us will get a turn in the barrel, in the coming years.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      @Elizabelle: I think if we haven’t had any rolling blackouts yet, we’re not going to have much if any today; it’s already starting to cool off a bit as we go through the evening. Tomorrow (and day after), we get to do this again. Wheeeeee….

    25. 25.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I’m waking up, I feel it in my bones
      Enough to make my systems blow
      Welcome to the new age, to the new age
      Whoa, I’m radioactive

    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      I love the RWNJs’ glee at the thought that California might struggle in this heatwave, and that they think it somehow makes their point against electric cars.

      As if all the carbon we’ve burnt/tossed into the air over the past century and especially the last 3-4 decades is better.  Maybe we should ask Pakistan about that, with the recent flooding of half their country?  Or Europe, in their next heat wave?  How about Houston and its flooding a couple years ago?  I could go on and on*.  Anyone think that electric cars are worse than THAT?

      *Just wait until Kim Stanley Robinson’s opening scenario in “The Ministry for the Future” hits in India, Africa, or China (which in China’s case, has been very nearly happening for months now).  Millions dead in an extreme heat event.  We’ll see how loudly the RWNJs want to tee-hee then.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Anne Laurie: Not sure how I missed it.  But occasionally when I check “All Posts” to make sure no one else is about to put something up – I forget to hit refresh, which means I am looking at an older version of the page.

      I wonder if that happened here.  As I think about it, I suspect that is exactly what happened.  sigh.

    Martin

      Martin

      @Elizabelle: Everything is fine, actually. We have loads of power before 4PM. It dips off at 4PM because the solar starts to wane while demand is still increasing from people coming home from work. So before 4PM, you can AC to your hearts content. We then have this 5 hour reduced usage window.

      So, the simple stuff is run the dishwasher in the morning instead of after dinner, etc. Don’t plug in your car until after 9 – or set it’s charging schedule until after 9. Precool the house – turn the AC to 72 at 3PM, then turn it up to 78 at 4PM, etc.

      Flex alerts are good excuses to barbecue and spare your electricity use, etc. We’re a household of laptop users, so we unplug them at 4, run off the battery, and plug them in later in the evening.

      It’s not really that hard to cut your power usage by a LOT for a few hours just by scheduling things a bit. But the state is doing a good job of making this a collective project – it’s a ‘if we work together we can make things better’ approach, which I kind of love, TBH.

      Today I’m writing some code to automate my home cooling system. I’m trying to find a Raspberry Pi to buy to run it on, but the code looks at the state Flex Alert notifications to know if that part of things should run, does the precooling of the house by setting the thermostat, turns it up at the appropriate time per the flex alert, then monitors the interior and exterior temps to know if to turn the AC off and turn the whole house fan on and does that, and then yell at us to open the windows for the fan.

    RaflW

      RaflW

      I sure hope Judge Aileen Cannon is going to feel the white hot heat of a bunch of Nat Sec folks. She’s playing with (potentially nuclear secret) fire, and she deserves to get burned (metaphorically speaking, of course).

    33. 33.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I love the smell of uranium-235 in the morning
      The smell, that gaseous smell
      Smells like someone is gonna need more corrupt judges

    gene108

      gene108

      @Jeffro:

      RWNJ’s will “tee-hee” to own the libs, even as their home is ruined by flooding, their crops wither and die during a drought, or their elderly grandparents die from heat exposure. The ability to properly understand cause and effect is not an attribute they possess.

    35. 35.

      Jim Appleton

      Gee, there’s a theme developing in recent posts — a nudge that TFG kept, and likely made use of, highly sensitive and likely core data on Israeli nuclear capabilities.

      If accurate, and if outside the purview of this week’s shameful order, how is this guy not behind bars?

    36. 36.

      StringOnAStick

      @Spanky: I have read speculation that an appeal would go to the reactionary 11th Circuit, so not a guaranteed result and much more time wasted than just letting the special master stuff play out.  Leaks of info like today’s nuclear revelation just might happen more too.  Could be”please proceed ” territory.

    37. 37.

      mrmoshpotato

      @gene108:

      RWNJ’s will “tee-hee” to own the libs, even as their home is ruined by flooding, their crops wither and die during a drought, or their elderly grandparents die from heat exposure. 

      Don’t forget “as wildfires burn down their homes.”

    Elizabelle

      Elizabelle

      @Martin:   Very inventive.

      Was reading today that blackout curtains are a good strategy.  Keep that bedroom cool, and do not open them.  Obviously, a more low tech solution than you are at work with!

      @dmsilev:   Good to hear.  Hope you do get a cooler spell.

      Incredible to hear of how well California communicates with its citizens.  On energy, and on voting.

    Bupalos

      Bupalos

      Occam’s razor here would definitley suggest Trump sold Israel’s nuke capability and deployment to the Saudis for 2-3 billion.

      I’m just trying to decide if that fully satisfies the Trump-Murphy corrolary “whatever you think it is with Trump, it’s always worse.

    Martin

      Martin

      @Steeplejack: Python and javascript. The automation stack is javascript based but has a python interface, and I can do a lot more interesting stuff in python than I can in javascript.

      I’ve got another project I’m doing in lua, so my brain is a bit of a language jumble right now.

    mvr

      mvr

      @Bupalos: I’m having trouble seeing why Israel as opposed someone else’s. He’s an anti-semite to be sure, but also best buds with Israel’s right wing. He hates nearly all non-autocrat-governed NATO nations (and non-NATO for that matter – it is the autocracy he loves). . .

    piratedan

      piratedan

      yes, yes… by all means lets halt this national security crisis assessment while we make sure that the guy who’s been a lying POS for the last half a decade has his no longer relevant executive priv rights reviewed regarding the illegally held classified and top secret documents in his unsecured location sorted out.

    Martin

      Martin

      @Scout211: People should note from the table that CA has 9 million more people since 1998, and effectively no increase in power peak. Conservation is the cheapest way to address climate change.

    Martin

      Martin

      @mvr: He’s given up Israeli info to Russia before, and he’s clearly seeing the Middle East as the place to make money – so what intel do they want?

    51. 51.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      WaPo via Watergirl 2 Top:

      Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

      In other words, DOJ to Aileen Cannon:

      You wanna fuck us around and find out, lady? Here’s what finding out looks like.

    52. 52.

      Chris Johnson

      @Elizabelle: Blackout curtains (white on the outside, reflect heat away as much as possible) do absolutely work. I haven’t run AC in my house all summer, because I do the blackout curtains very aggressively and run fans to pull air from the basement up through the attic. It works very well, I think.

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr ain’t going to jail for TFG. Or maybe he’s hoping he could be the Wingnut Wurlitzer’s dream ‘Special Master’?

      The sad thing is that is no shortage of people eager to work for Trump, to lie for him and to keep his secrets. This, despite the easily observed reality that loyalty only goes one way with Trump.

    Captain C

      Captain C

      So, if this was Jared selling Israeli nuclear secrets to the Saudis, does he ever dare visit Israel again?  I can see them being extremely pissed about this even though he is nominally Orthodox(?).  Certainly, I can see the Saudis happily paying $2 billion for such secrets.

