Snark, I’m sure!… pretty sure… well, probably sure…
If Trump was selling the details of Israel's nuclear program to the Saudis it's going to cause a very funny schism between a bunch of terrible people https://t.co/EbG7eA8SIq pic.twitter.com/foyysduBCW
— Joe (@JoePostingg) September 7, 2022
Wouldn’t be Trump, anyways — Young Jared is a much faster reader. Per the Washington Post:
… Documents about such highly classified operations require special clearances on a need-to-know basis, not just top-secret clearance. Some special-access programs can have as few as a couple dozen government personnel authorized to know of an operation’s existence. Records that deal with such programs are kept under lock and key, almost always in a secure compartmented information facility, with a designated control officer to keep careful tabs on their location.
But such documents were stored at Mar-a-Lago, with uncertain security, more than 18 months after Trump left the White House.
After months of trying, according to government court filings, the FBI has recovered more than 300 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago this year: 184 in a set of 15 boxes sent to the National Archives and Records Administration in January, 38 more handed over by a Trump lawyer to investigators in June, and more than 100 additional documents unearthed in a court-approved search on Aug. 8.
It was in this last batch of government secrets, the people familiar with the matter said, that the information about a foreign government’s nuclear-defense readiness was found. These people did not identify the foreign government in question, say where at Mar-a-Lago the document was found or offer additional details about one of the Justice Department’s most sensitive national security investigations…
One person familiar with the Mar-a-Lago search said the goal of the comprehensive list was to ensure recovery of all classified records on the property, and not just those that investigators had reason to believe might be there.
Investigators grew alarmed, according to one person familiar with the search, as they began to review documents retrieved from the club’s storage closet, Trump’s residence and his office in August. The team soon came upon records that are extremely restricted, so much so that even some of the senior-most national security officials in the Biden administration weren’t authorized to review them. One government filing alluded to this information when it noted that counterintelligence FBI agents and prosecutors investigating the Mar-a-Lago documents were not authorized at first to review some of the material seized…
The investigation into possible mishandling of classified information, as well as possible hiding, tampering or destruction of government records, grew even more complex Monday when a federal judge in Florida granted Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the material seized in the Aug. 8 search and weed out documents that may be covered by executive privilege — a legal standard that, as applied to former presidents, is poorly defined…
While the FBI search has drawn strong condemnation from Trump and his Republican allies, who accuse the Justice Department of acting with political malice against a past president who may seek the office again in 2024, some Republicans have said the action might have been necessary.
In an interview that aired Friday, former Trump attorney general William P. Barr said there is no reason classified documents should have been at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was out of office.
“People say this was unprecedented,” Barr told Fox News. “But it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, okay?”
Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr ain’t going to jail for TFG. Or maybe he’s hoping he could be the Wingnut Wurlitzer’s dream ‘Special Master’?
Also snark, but it would be properly cinematic for the whole TFG saga:
We’ve found Trump’s Special Master. #TrumpStoleTheDocs #ArrestTrump #deadlineWH pic.twitter.com/PPRKnZpTTI
— D (@crazyauntd) September 1, 2022
ETA: I originally (you can tell, from the timestamps on the first comment) posted this just *seconds* after Adam’s Ukraine update. So I pulled it back for an hour, so y’all would have time to read both posts. Little did I suspect…
