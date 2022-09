I DUNNO IF YOU ALL HAVE HEARD YET BUT TRUMP HAD NUCLEAR SECRETS IN HIS HOUSE.

Also I am meeting this fellow on Thursday and have been thinking about him for a week since my massage therapist told me about him.

She is fostering him and his siblings and he going to be a very SMOL cat but she says she thinks I should take him because he has an amazing personality and I have been spitballing the idea 24/7 since.