Radioactive

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: 

EVERYTHING IS FINE:

A document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private club last month, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring concerns among U.S. intelligence officials about classified material stashed in the Florida property.

Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.

Documents about such highly classified operations require special clearances on a need-to-know basis, not just top-secret clearance. Some special-access programs can have as few as a couple dozen government personnel authorized to know of an operation’s existence. Records that deal with such programs are kept under lock and key, almost always in a secure compartmented information facility, with a designated control officer to keep careful tabs on their location.

And before the rightwingers start their bullshit, no the President can not just declare these documents unclassified.

  catclub
  Elizabelle
  grumbles
  Grumpy Old Railroader
  gwangung
  Jim, Foolish Literalist
  John Cole
  Ken
  Martin
  Mike in NC
  MisterForkbeard
  mrmoshpotato
  Old Dan and Little Ann
  raven
  Spanky
  Steeplejack
  WaterGirl

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Um, WaterGirl already has a post up about this.  But:  good to hear you are incensed, too.

      Hi raven.  Plz give Artie a pat for me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      Biden takes inappropriate showers with his daughter according to red state.  Both sides have a morality problem.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      no the President can not just declare these documents unclassified.

      and still less a former president

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      You can’t help but notice that the Trump WH has a worse classified document tracking system than the average office birthday card hand-around. In 25 years we never misplaced a birthday card. Somehow the WH was unaware this document went walkabout.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Martin: This should tell you how nonfunctional the Trump White House was, yeah. If this wasn’t immediately on the radar it’s because of a lot other stuff was potentilly missing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      catclub

      @Martin: Somehow the WH was unaware this document went walkabout.

       

      yeah, there should be custodians, each asking about every document in their inventory. Why the Fuck wasn’t there?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mike in NC:

      The pigfucker once asked what is the point of having nuclear weapons if you don’t want to use them? 

      Yes.  The Orange Shitstain also asked why Japan and Saudi Arabia don’t have nuclear weapons.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      grumbles

      The Orange Shitstain also asked why Japan and Saudi Arabia don’t have nuclear weapons.

      Amazing how he can always sink lower – I thought he was being an idiot, not compiling a prospect list.

      Reply

