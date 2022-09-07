The Obama Portraits Unveiling!
Barack and Michelle
In the next book, is Biden driving?
by WaterGirl| 55 Comments
FelonyGovt
Kind of pisses me off that TFG (again) flouted tradition and decency and didn’t do this for the Obamas, but it’s really so much better that it’s Joe who gets to host them now.
Eunicecycle
@FelonyGovt: yeah that might have been an awkward event! Now it can be happy!
Dangerman
Let’s do a twofer and have the unveiling today for Obama and Trump (the latter of which would be a mugshot).
Elizabelle
@FelonyGovt: Yes. Absolutely. I rather hope TFG never gets his portrait, in the White House or at the National Portrait Gallery. Because he has been disgraced, even convicted, by the time it comes around.
Andrew Abshier
They need to get a piano tuner in there right quick!
Elizabelle
It’s beginning? I hear Hail to the Chief.
Elizabelle
@Andrew Abshier: Yeah. That sounded off-key. LOL.
ETA: the smile on the White House ASL interpreter
Elizabelle
Biden callout to Mrs. Robinson. Wonderful. And he called her “Mom.”
Pete Souza is there snapping photos
MisterForkbeard
This is so kind and human. I love it.
Also, the ASL interpreter is joyous and I am there for it.
ETA: Literally, I’m still struck by the contrast to Trump, who spent every speech congratulating himself and talking about how great he was. This is Biden applauding Obama, thanking people that worked in the White House back in the day, and saying that it was due to their hard work and example that he’s able to be a good president today.
patrick II
@FelonyGovt:
So when is Biden inviting Trump for his official hanging?
bbleh
@FelonyGovt: @Eunicecycle: I could only make it about halfway through a CNN “analysis” explaining that TFG never hosting an Obama portrait event just shows bothsides, because TFG never did and Obama — we are assured by the authors — wouldn’t have attended. Oh and if a Republican wins in ’24, it might happen to Biden too. See, bothsides!
jonas
God, it’s still refreshing, even after almost two years now, to watch the American president speak at an occasion like this and not have it be a rambling whine-fest of butthurt and bigotry.
Raoul Paste
Joe is so good at winning people over when he speaks. It’s a tragedy that too many people get their news in a filtered form
Elizabelle
Speaking of hope. I am remembering when Michelle said something about how we were then living without hope (with the interloper in office).
I love feeling hopeful, and not wincing at what POTUS might be doing “in our name.” It is a sea change.
BUT: let’s not speak of the interloper in this thread. This is all about the Obamas and Bidens. The good people.
Baud
@patrick II: While I get the double entendre, I read that Trump’s portrait is in the works. I don’t know when it’ll be ready, but I suppose that is something that will have to be handled delicately.
bbleh
@MisterForkbeard: I’ll happily sign up for more than “slightly.”
bbleh
@patrick II: @Baud: We do not hang ex-Presidents. We nail them to the wall.
WhatsMyNym
Obama goes to the White House and oil prices crash. A great day for President Biden.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
WOW!
Baud
Obama is wearing the same suit as his portrait.
So when is Biden inviting Trump for his official hanging?
We can only hope!
zhena gogolia
I’m confused. I guess I thought these were going to be the portraits that were in the National Portrait Gallery.
Elizabelle
It’s good to see humor. And generosity. And now the Obama dogs get a shout out.
phdesmond
what happened to the flowery background on Obama’s portrait??
Elizabelle
@zhena gogolia: I think there are White House portraits, and others that hang in the National Portrait Gallery??
Baud
@zhena gogolia: I guess these are separate portraits.
Elizabelle
@phdesmond: Different portrait. I think. Was that the one for the Portrait Gallery??
Elizabelle
The country is DEFINITELY better off since Biden took office. Def.
zhena gogolia
@Elizabelle: I guess so. I like this Barack better and the National PG Michelle better.
SiubhanDuinne
Gosh, all these underlying hostilities and tensions and simmering resentments. It’s just a terrible thing to be forced to witness.
s /
Elizabelle
@SiubhanDuinne: Yeah. Clickbait Sally struck again.
This is balm for the soul.
Elizabelle
About the earlier unveiled portraits:
The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled its commissioned portraits of former President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively.
zhena gogolia
This is a thoroughly delightful event.
JPL
@SiubhanDuinne: trump’s unveiling will even be better.
Baud
@WaterGirl: He’s still got it.
Elizabelle
I liked when BHO ad libbed that he misses Air Force One. No doubt.
zhena gogolia
A little strange they didn’t mention the artists.
Elizabelle
And the fact that [Michelle] is fine. LOL.
bbleh
@Elizabelle: Yes, per NYT.
Baud
Haha. Tan suit reference!
Elizabelle
Joking about the tan suit.
