    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      YEAH!!!

       

      So happy for this.

       

      I remember the trip to DC when I did the White House Tour. What it would have meant to see the permanent portraits of a Black President and First Lady. When I went on a tour in the 1990’s, the thought of a Black President was stuff of fantasy.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      FelonyGovt

      Kind of pisses me off that TFG (again) flouted tradition and decency and didn’t do this for the Obamas, but it’s really so much better that it’s Joe who gets to host them now.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      @FelonyGovt:   Yes.  Absolutely.  I rather hope TFG never gets his portrait, in the White House or at the National Portrait Gallery.  Because he has been disgraced, even convicted, by the time it comes around.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MisterForkbeard

      This is so kind and human. I love it.

      Also, the ASL interpreter is joyous and I am there for it.

      ETA: Literally, I’m still struck by the contrast to Trump, who spent every speech congratulating himself and talking about how great he was. This is Biden applauding Obama, thanking people that worked in the White House back in the day, and saying that it was due to their hard work and example that he’s able to be a good president today.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @FelonyGovt@Eunicecycle: I could only make it about halfway through a CNN “analysis” explaining that TFG never hosting an Obama portrait event just shows bothsides, because TFG never did and Obama — we are assured by the authors — wouldn’t have attended.  Oh and if a Republican wins in ’24, it might happen to Biden too.  See, bothsides!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      jonas

      God, it’s still refreshing, even after almost two years now, to watch the American president speak at an occasion like this and not have it be a rambling whine-fest of butthurt and bigotry.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Raoul Paste

      Joe  is so good at winning people over when he speaks.   It’s a tragedy that too many people get their news in a filtered form

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Elizabelle

      Speaking of hope.  I am remembering when Michelle said something about how we were then living without hope (with the interloper in office).

      I love feeling hopeful, and not wincing at what POTUS might be doing “in our name.”  It is a sea change.

      BUT:  let’s not speak of the interloper in this thread.  This is all about the Obamas and Bidens.  The good people.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MisterForkbeard

      @jonas: I know, right? It’s weird, because we shouldn’t care two years later. I think we were all slightly traumatized by Trump’s sheer narcissistic assholishness.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @patrick II: While I get the double entendre, I read that Trump’s portrait is in the works.  I don’t know when it’ll be ready, but I suppose that is something that will have to be handled delicately.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:  No public unveiling, and straight into the White House basement.

      I hope that TFG will be imprisoned, and they will do it that way “to spare him” the embarrassment.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m confused. I guess I thought these were going to be the portraits that were in the National Portrait Gallery.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Gosh, all these underlying hostilities and tensions and simmering resentments. It’s just a terrible thing to be forced to witness.

      s /

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Elizabelle

      About the earlier unveiled portraits:

      The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled its commissioned portraits of former President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively.

      Reply

