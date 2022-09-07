“Was I happy when I beat Donald Trump by nearly 3 million votes but lost the Electoral College? No,” @HillaryClinton tells @NorahODonnell. “Did I ever for a nanosecond think, ‘I’m gonna claim victory and try to get the Democrats to refuse to certify the election’? No.” pic.twitter.com/PtRziziTH8 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 6, 2022

Normal people never hated Hillary Clinton with anywhere near the fervor of Our Media Betters, who didn’t want the person in the Oval Office to be someone who already knew (and didn’t appreciate) all their favorite high-school-clique tactics. The press, in general, adored TFG, because he made their jobs ‘fun’ and easy.

But now it looks — even to the Media Village Idiots — like that guy just might’ve been a liability to our democracy, which would be okay if that didn’t mean the media cheerleaders might get down-rated as well by the fickle viewing public.

Time for a reset! I’ll take it; I’m just glad Clinton gets the chance to say I TOLD YOU SO while she’s still able to enjoy it.

EXCLUSIVE: @HillaryClinton tells @NorahODonnell she does not plan to run for president again, but did vow to do everything she can to ensure a future president “respects our democracy.” Adding if Trump runs again that Republicans should “grow a backbone.” pic.twitter.com/GMwJ6qMF5Y — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 6, 2022

How easy is it to walk out of the White House with boxes of classified documents? @HillaryClinton weighs in. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Rhm5KQG0xZ — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 7, 2022

“yayy” so here’s hillary clinton meeting people in venice last week i will never forgive the media for how they treated hillary. they painted her as a shrew and demanded perfection from her she won the popular vote despite the vitriol & sexism. she made the impossible possible pic.twitter.com/5YUYHrHYJ0 — diane-jefferson (@dianejeffersonc) September 5, 2022

