Changing Public Opinion Open Thread: Hillary Was Right All Along

Changing Public Opinion Open Thread: Hillary Was Right All Along

Normal people never hated Hillary Clinton with anywhere near the fervor of Our Media Betters, who didn’t want the person in the Oval Office to be someone who already knew (and didn’t appreciate) all their favorite high-school-clique tactics. The press, in general, adored TFG, because he made their jobs ‘fun’ and easy.

But now it looks — even to the Media Village Idiots — like that guy just might’ve been a liability to our democracy, which would be okay if that didn’t mean the media cheerleaders might get down-rated as well by the fickle viewing public.

Time for a reset! I’ll take it; I’m just glad Clinton gets the chance to say I TOLD YOU SO while she’s still able to enjoy it.

(I don’t endorse this, but I appreciate it… )

      FastEdD

      A colleague said about Hillary, “She sure is ugly.” What and you think TFG is good looking? What does that have to do with it anyway? Idiot.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT Bad News from India on a personal front.

      SIL, the pathologist is seriously ill. She was found unconscious with stroke like symptoms just after we returned. They found a mass in her brain in an MRI. She will be going under the knife tonight (morning in India).

      Please make a pawcircle and pray to the deity of your choice and keep her in your thoughts

      ETA: She was already dealing with other health issues when we were there.

      C Stars

      I am still suffering from the heartbreak of not having Hillary for president. I thought she would have been an extremely efficient administrator and positioned our country for generationS of future successes. I don’t give a shit about whether she was likable or not. She was smart and effective and a woman and I think that’s why so many people hated her.

      I am enjoying her public role now as the conscience of our political class. Her intelligence and humor and wisdom is the absolute counterpoint to the almost-decade of batshit crazy and dysfunction that the GOP has given us

       

      @schrodingers_cat: Just saw your post, I am so sorry and will be praying for a good outcome.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Cacti:

      Nobody hated Hillary as much as media and the Bernfeelers.

      You apparently don’t know many people on the right.

      The vitriol they had towards Hillary, even back in the 1990s, was blinding in its intensity.

      citizen dave

      We will never be a well-functioning democracy until popular vote determines the President.  Now that some questions get asked about how elections are conducted, we and the media should be constantly asking all candidates if they support popular vote for President.  If No, follow up with questions.

      lowtechcyclist

      @schrodingers_cat:

      SIL, the pathologist is seriously ill. She was found unconscious with stroke like symptoms just after we returned. They found a mass in her brain in an MRI. She will be going under the knife tonight (morning in India).

      Please make a pawcircle and pray to the deity of your choice and keep her in your thoughts

      I will absolutely be praying for her.  That has to be so scary.

      The Moar You Know

      A colleague said about Hillary, “She sure is ugly.” What and you think TFG is good looking? What does that have to do with it anyway? Idiot.

      @FastEdD: Attractiveness matters for both men and women, making a difference in everything from personal income to lifespan.  But nowhere does it matter more than in politics, especially for women.

      To level the playing field, let’s take two lunatic GOP women, Boebert and Greene.  Boebert is insane and a Nazi, but rarely gets coverage for her lunacy.  Greene gets pretty constant and negative coverage for her wackiness, and is also insane and a Nazi.  I submit the difference in treatment between two equally deranged examples of the GOP is because of their relative difference in looks.

