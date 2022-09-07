On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

Sailing northwest overnight from San Cristobal we anchored off the small uninhabited island of North Seymour. North Seymour was created by seismic uplift, rather than being of volcanic origin. As a result, it is pretty flat – its highest elevation is about 90 feet. It is a popular breeding ground for several types of ocean going birds.