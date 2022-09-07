Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Repub Venality Open Thread: Steve Bannon Goes Back in the Dock

Repub Venality Open Thread: Steve Bannon Goes Back in the Dock

by | 46 Comments

Political commentators often ask whether the ideology of Trumpism will outlast Donald Trump. We don’t yet know the answer to that, but we already can say this: If there’s one legacy of Trumpism that will endure long after Trump himself, it’s Trumpist grift

You might recall that Trump pardoned Bannon for the federal charges. But presidential pardons don’t apply to state prosecutions, and the Manhattan district attorney has been evaluating whether to prosecute Bannon since last year.

Which is a reminder of the role that sheer, unabashed, unadulterated grift continues to play in the Trumpist political project. In numerous ways, Trump’s allies have shamelessly milked the Trumpist cash cow for all it’s worth, something that has continued during his post-presidency.

The outsize role of grift in American conservatism is a story that goes back at least a half century. But Trump glommed on to those tendencies while also exacerbating them in his own ugly ways, and the Bannon saga is a particularly grotesque example of that.

Bannon and a group of associates allegedly raised $25 million from hundreds of thousands of donors for something called “We Build the Wall.” In 2020, federal prosecutors charged that Bannon had lied when he said he wouldn’t take any compensation, instead raking in $1 million for himself and a co-conspirator through a nonprofit group…

The promise of the wall was itself largely grift. The role of a wall in keeping out migrants is negligible: Many migrants that Trump targeted had the legal right to apply for asylum and get a hearing in the United States, which wouldn’t be undone by any wall. Trump slashed migrant flows by restricting that legal right, even as his wall mostly wasn’t built. That latter failure was largely irrelevant.

Yet Bannon’s scheme sold the unbuilt wall as some sort of major and unforgivable betrayal of Trumpism. Millions who had been seduced into believing our civilizational fate turned on the building of this wall were invited to open their wallets to remedy this historical injustice…

Historian Rick Perlstein has documented how such grifting has long been a feature of right-wing politics, back through the direct mail chicanery of the 1970s.

“What Bannon is doing here is very much of a piece with 50 years of grifting,” Perlstein told me. “The pattern has always been corralling fleeceable marks and separating them from their cash.”

Perlstein noted that these schemes are built atop a bedrock layer of grift. Underlying promises such as the vow to reverse the “stolen” election, or to finish the unbuilt wall, tap into people’s anger and disappointment by telling them they’ve been deprived of something they should have justly received (a Trump election victory, a border wall).

As Perlstein put it, the key is to “manufacture this feeling of helplessness, so you can ride to the rescue.” In other words, it’s grift all the way down…

One can but hope, she said…
    46Comments

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      I am actually a little surprised Bannon is still walking this earth.  He always looks so dissipated.  That said:  indict him!  Often!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      Reminder that fascists seek out criminals to work in government because they have already proven they are rules-breakers – a highly desirable trait in a burgeoning fascist movement.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My wife is good natured about her dad looking a bit like Steve Bannon.  My FIL also looks a bit like Captain Kangaroo.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      kalakal

      I like the ‘daughter wanting her  step dad to walk her down the aisle’ line. I  always think of him as having a ‘the last guy at the party’ vibe

      Reply
    19. 19.

      HumboldtBlue

      @kalakal:

      I like the ‘daughter wanting her step dad to walk her down the aisle’ line.

      That really is a classic.

      And with all this GOP malfeasance and general assholery, I wonder if we are going to see more GOP or GOP-adjacent voters voting blue this time around.

      These folks have.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sparkedcat

      Perhaps the judgement of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg not being up to the job of taking on Trump was premature. Allen Weisselberg will testify next month that the Trump Organization ran a decades long tax avoidance scheme. Steve Bannon will  will be perp walked tomorrow. Death by a thousand cuts is still a death.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Bill Arnold

      @SiubhanDuinne:
      Friend once said this about S. Bannon, paraphrased and from memory:
      …looks like a guy who lives in a van with no windows in the back, to make abductions easier. …

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Albatrossity

      One of the other grifters in this “We Build The Wall” scam was Kris Kobach, who is currently the GOP nominee for attorney general here in KS. Recall that he was instructed to take remedial law classes after a judge struck down his campaign to require proof of citizenship during voter registration. State AG who needs remedial law classes. I sure hope not. The Dem candidate Chris Mann) is good, but probably could use some support

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Steeplejack

      Hey, co-conspirator Brian Kolfage, hope you’re looking forward to your sentencing in December as much as we are. In your own words: “Bahhhaha what a loser!”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      delphinium

      @Albatrossity: Hope there will be ads made pointing out Kobach’s ties to the  “We Build The Wall” scam and Steve Bannon. And about him having to take remedial law classes. We really need standards for who can run for office, especially for things like attorney general, SoS, and governor.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ken

      I’m assuming/hoping that at some point TFG, enraged by this overturning of his pardon of Bannon, will post some whining screed that ends up implicating another dozen people in the scam, and possibly reveals some new previously-unsuspected crimes.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Another Scott

      Prosecuting the crooks is very important. Another infamous one is in the news – USNI.org – Fat Leonard escaped:

      An international manhunt continued Tuesday for Leonard Glenn Francis, a former defense contractor and convicted mastermind of a multimillion-dollar U.S. Navy corruption case who fled custody from home detention Sunday morning, just weeks before he was to be sentenced to federal prison.

      Francis, a Malaysian national and the former president of Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia, was convicted in 2015 after taking a plea deal in exchange for helping U.S. prosecutors implicate three-dozen military officials. Since at least 2018, he has been living in home detention in San Diego under court-approved “medical furloughs” for treatment of renal cancer and other health issues, according to federal court documents. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22 before District Court Judge Janis Sammartino.

      But at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the GPS tracker affixed to Francis’ ankle alerted federal monitors that it “was being tampered with,” a U.S. Marshals Service official told USNI News.

      […]

      Somehow, he convinced the judge that he was dying of cancer (he has cancer but isn’t dying), that he needed to be home (he didn’t), and that he would pay for his own house-arrest security. Um, …

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Another Scott

      In other news, Jaime Harrison (DNC Chair) gets it:

      On a press call, @harrisonjaime said the DNC decided "to be a full-fledged partner" with groups that are typically on the frontlines in a midterm year (DGA, DCCC, DSCC). "This cycle, we will hit seven figures in paid media investments aimed at reaching Black voters," he said https://t.co/zyGENvTezJ

      — Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) September 7, 2022

      Good, good. More, please.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

