Wednesday Afternoon Open Thread

Found this pretty thing in the backyard today, a Great Spangled Fritillary. One of my favorite things about my backyard is seeing things doing what they are supposed to be doing, whether it is birds nesting or chomping on apples or eating worms or bees bouncing from flower to flower or maggots growing in the compost pail or, of course, butterflies flouncing around, etc. It’s just nice seeing order in the disorder, everything doing what they are sposed to be doing.

    13. 13.

      HeartlandLiberal

      One of my favorite things to do when sitting on the deck out back, is when a golfer teeing off from the tee that parallels our house on the east side slices and whacks a ball into the narrow band of trees dividing us from the golf course, and when it hits a trunk, I holler OUCH.

    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      It’s raining in central Virginia.  I love the sound.  Cannot take any rain for granted this late summer.

      Hope our California peeps are staying chill.

    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      Nice butterfly! I don’t think I’ve ever seen that type. We have Gulf Fritillaries here. I think all fritillary butterfly species should be called [Great Spangled, Gulf, etc.] “flitirrary flutterbys” for obvious reasons.

    19. 19.

      Ken

      I was congratulating myself on recognizing the butterfly as a fritillary, then realized that what I’d really done was “hmm, not a monarch, and the only other kind I’ve heard of is fritillary…”

      Unfortunately that fails me for the flower. “Sort of like a lilac, but not a lilac, so…. DATA NOT FOUND.”

    21. 21.

      Betsy

      I saw an etymology blog post that analyzed the word for “butterfly” in many languages and it made the observation that an unusually high number of languages have light, multisyllabic, fluttery, whimsical, musical words for “butterfly.”  German “schmetterling”, French “papillon”.  “Fritillary” certainly fits the pattern.

