Found this pretty thing in the backyard today, a Great Spangled Fritillary. One of my favorite things about my backyard is seeing things doing what they are supposed to be doing, whether it is birds nesting or chomping on apples or eating worms or bees bouncing from flower to flower or maggots growing in the compost pail or, of course, butterflies flouncing around, etc. It’s just nice seeing order in the disorder, everything doing what they are sposed to be doing.