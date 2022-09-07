Found this pretty thing in the backyard today, a Great Spangled Fritillary. One of my favorite things about my backyard is seeing things doing what they are supposed to be doing, whether it is birds nesting or chomping on apples or eating worms or bees bouncing from flower to flower or maggots growing in the compost pail or, of course, butterflies flouncing around, etc. It’s just nice seeing order in the disorder, everything doing what they are sposed to be doing.
Beautiful.
Nice photo. Not blurry.
We haven’t had a recent picture of Thurston inspecting some random piece of ground. Please rectify.
FRANCES TIAFOE IS GOING TO THE SEMIFINALS AT THE US OPEN!!!
Also, although this is Adam’s bailiwick, here’s an excellent thread on the current offensive in Ukraine.
@Steeplejack: And Lily.
I totally agree. It’s almost criminal how he neglects giving us Thurston photos.
Okay, but did John get the kitty?
@HumboldtBlue: OMG That is awesome!!!
Suspiciously not blurry. Who’s done away with the real John Cole?
I just finished reading “Catastrophe” by Dino Buzzati and I enjoyed it immensely.
Great pic, great commentary, great approach to life.
Your backyard is such a lovely oasis. Fine place to get away to when the world is just… too too.
One of my favorite things to do when sitting on the deck out back, is when a golfer teeing off from the tee that parallels our house on the east side slices and whacks a ball into the narrow band of trees dividing us from the golf course, and when it hits a trunk, I holler OUCH.
Beautiful photo.
It’s raining in central Virginia. I love the sound. Cannot take any rain for granted this late summer.
Hope our California peeps are staying chill.
Fritillaries
That is a word for a spelling bee, fer shur.
I was congratulating myself on recognizing the butterfly as a fritillary, then realized that what I’d really done was “hmm, not a monarch, and the only other kind I’ve heard of is fritillary…”
Unfortunately that fails me for the flower. “Sort of like a lilac, but not a lilac, so…. DATA NOT FOUND.”
@Elizabelle: It is only (“only”) 98 where I am right now. This is still horrid but far less horrid than the 115 fucking degrees it was yesterday.
I saw an etymology blog post that analyzed the word for “butterfly” in many languages and it made the observation that an unusually high number of languages have light, multisyllabic, fluttery, whimsical, musical words for “butterfly.” German “schmetterling”, French “papillon”. “Fritillary” certainly fits the pattern.
