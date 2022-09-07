Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Readership Capture

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Readership Capture

We’re grownups. We can like & admire the man without trying to force everyone around us to agree that he walks on water:

… “We don’t like to stand out and be noticed,” says James Bento, 32, a lab technician in Albuquerque who owns a fly swatter sold by the Biden-Harris campaign and two kitchen magnets, one of which says “No Malarkey” and the other in the shape of an ice cream cone emblazoned with the president’s name. Bento was in college when he fell for Biden. The moment, he says, may have been when a hot mic caught Biden murmuring to President Barack Obama that the Affordable Care Act was a “big f—ing deal.” “I thought, ‘This guy is great,’ ” Bento says. But he cautions that passionate Biden followers — because they can be moderate, like their man — tend to express their appreciation quietly.

“The ones who are against him are loud and obnoxious,” Cathy Woerner says. “The ones who like him are more polite.”

Woerner is a clerk at the information desk at the Biden Welcome Center on I-95 in Delaware, where handouts invite those so inclined to “Visit Northern Delaware, Walk in the Footsteps of President Biden.” (“Walt’s Flavor Crisp Chicken Express” is where the Bidens purportedly go when they need a “fried chicken fix,” the handout advises.) Sometimes, Woerner says, when she answers the phone at work, she has listened to complaints about gas prices and had to explain to callers that they have reached a rest stop, not the president’s office. At other times, people stand at her counter and recite their grievances to her face. “I say, ‘I don’t work for Biden, it’s not my fault,’ ” Woerner says.

Of course, there are Biden supporters who make more of a to-do about their affection. Amanda Linton, who lives in Virginia, named her dog after Biden. Her friend in South Carolina, Lisa Izzo, 55, made cookies in the shape of letters that spell out Biden’s name. One year, she placed next to her Christmas tree a life-size cutout of Biden in a Santa hat. When she cheered Biden’s entry in the 2020 race, Izzo said, a couple of her friends “were looking at me like I had three heads, like, ‘Oh my God, you’re crazy.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m Biden all the way.’ ”…

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a New York University history professor who studies dictators, says Biden is unlikely to attract a mass following of “die-hard fans” because his sober style represents a return to political normality after Trump. “It’s more healthy,” says Ben-Ghiat. “Normality is good.”…

In Scranton, Pa., where Biden spent the first 10 years of his life, there are the signs of hometown pride for the president. A main downtown drag has been renamed Biden Street. Every day, visitors stop to photograph his childhood home. Down the street, Chris Cullen nailed his “Biden for President” sign over his front door to remind doubters that he won in a “fair and free election.” At Hank’s Hoagies, a hole-in-the-wall sandwich shop around the corner from Biden’s old house, owner Tom Owens keeps a trove of memorabilia, including campaign signs, figurines, photos of his visits, and a life-size cutout of Joe at the entrance. On a counter sat a framed needlepoint portrait of Biden that someone had recently delivered.

Angie Budney, 66, who stopped to pick up her hoagie, keeps photos on her phone of herself posing with the Joe cutout at Hank’s, along with snapshots of her and her friends protesting when Trump visited Scranton. “I guess I’m a superfan,” Budney says of her attachment to the president.

Then she added: “You know what? Let’s just call me a fan. I have other things in my life.”

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The Cabinet Biden met with today is identical to the one at his first Cabinet meeting in April 2021 — there has been zero turnover since he took office. That’s a sharp break from his predecessor

      The other sharp break is that Biden’s cabinet isn’t required to verbally fellate the president at every meeting.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Can you imagine a Republican candidate taking a photo with a group of black people and describing them as “working people”? I can’t.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      Then she added: “You know what? Let’s just call me a fan. I have other things in my life.”

      Heh. Our people are awesome.

      And good on WaPo for visiting Democratic voters for once.

      ETA: Where the NYT fears to tread.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy shoemangler

      CNN’s editor Nathan Gonzales said a majority of Americans “disapprove” of the job Biden is doing. This is statistically incorrect. CNN has not polled a “majority of Americans.” They are now crafting anti-Biden narratives & branding them as ‘facts.’ Literal fake news. #BoycottCNN

      — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) September 6, 2022

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      After cataract surgery yesterday, my computer screen is very bright. It’s also blurry. My instruction sheet says I may have double vision the next morning because the anesthesia block hasn’t worn off yet. I’m trying to stay calm. I’m seeing the doc for my first post-op appt at 8:15,

      In the meantime, I’m eyeing (haha) all those nuclear secret threads. I think I have to browse through them for the schadenfreude.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SFAW

      The Cabinet Biden met with today is identical to the one at his first Cabinet meeting in April 2021 — there has been zero turnover since he took office. That’s a sharp break from his predecessor

      “That’s because Sleepy Joe, the most incompetentest, tyrannical, communistical, fascist LOOZAH surrounds himself with people who will make him seem smart, and he chains them to their desks so they can’t leave.”

      — Every MAGAt, everywhere

       

      Or, what Baud said at #1

      Reply

