Bill Barr Is A Lying Liar Who Lies

Bill Barr is a lying liar who lies.  It's a travesty that the media gives him credibility by interviewing him – when he deserves to be shunned (and prosecuted) for helping to undermine democracy and the rule of law?

God help us if his redemption tour actually works.

God help us if his redemption tour actually works.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I remember while in office Barr gave a speech about secularism and permissiveness at Notre Dame and as I listened to him wheeze away, I thought, “Somebody close to him is gay and he can’t handle it”

      James E Powell

      Despite everything in Elie Honig’s excellent twitter thread, the Village just loves Bill Barr.

      Memo to Beltway Courtiers: He is a liar and he is evil and, by the way, he despises all of you.

      Edmund Dantes

      Why does everyone skip the crap he did as AG under HW? He was part of Iran Contra cleanup. He was the person that kicked off the original federal whitewater investigation. I’m sure there is plenty more. The guy was rotten before the original redemption tour they gave him saying he’d be the one to help stabilize and cleanup DOJ under Trump.

      kindness

      Republican leaders & Daddies don’t care about rules or ethics.  They only care about power.  Those same leaders knew Trump was a mob connected con artist but went along for the ride in 2016 because they thought they could control Trump.  Well they got the judges & the deregulation they wanted but they found they couldn’t control Trump.  And that includes Trump’s relationship with Putin.  Given the choice of ethics in 2020, those same Daddies again chose power knowing what Trump also did.

      Those leaders & their MSM handmaidens don’t deserve their positions in our land.

      Layer8Problem

      Barr has been a nasty piece of work since at least high school.  I assume the man wakes up literally thinking what kind of assholitry can be committed today, what can be done to further the rightful cause of the elite over the proles.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Speaking of Geoffrey Berman:

      A book by a former top federal prosecutor offers new details about how the Justice Department under President Donald J. Trump sought to use the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan to support Mr. Trump politically and pursue his critics — even pushing the office to open a criminal investigation of former secretary of state John Kerry.
      The prosecutor, Geoffrey S. Berman, was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York for two and a half years until June 2020, when Mr. Trump fired him after he refused a request to resign by Attorney General William P. Barr, who sought to replace him with an administration ally.

      Eunicecycle

      @Edmund Dantes: I know, right? When all of the TV lawyers, mostly ex-DOJ, sang his praises and said he was in “institutionalist” I was thinking, THAT guy? To their credit, most have publicly admitted they were wrong.

      Betty Cracker

      The only positive thought I can muster re: the Barr reputational rehab tour is that it’s probably all for naught. He’s a corpulent, wheezy 70-something who is therefore unlikely to remain a threat to democracy for many more years. On the other hand, Kissinger…

      Kelly

      We received an email last night from our electric company advising us they plan to shut down power lines midnight Friday to Saturday evening due to fire hazard. There were many reports of power lines starting fires during Oregon’s 2020 Labor Day fires and massive lawsuits are working their way through the system.

      Roger Moore

      Bill Barr is a crook who appears to have decided Trump went too far for his tastes.  Or maybe he’s decided Trump is weakened and now is the chance to attack him so he’ll have more credibility when he supports the next criminal who tries to take over the party.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Urza:

      I may have missed it, why has absolutely no one interviewed Mueller?  One would think he’d want to clear the record.

      His former aide Chuck Rosenberg had Mueller on his podcast. After about twenty minutes of CR trying to draw out a response with more than three syllables, I bailed. I think even if he were in the pink, Mueller just doesn’t believe in talking outside of official reports

      p.a.

      My pinhead Catholic relatives come out with this church=state bullshit and I then ask them if Utah Catholics’ tax dollars should go to support the Mormon church.  “Well, no…”

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Barr is only speaking out because Dump fired him and attacked him with his usual vulgarities.

      He’s offended his groveling wasn’t rewarded by daddy.

      Roger Moore

      @JPL:

      I hate these please fix my reputation tours, and the media falls for it all the time.

      Those media personalities- and their bosses, mustn’t forget their bosses- want to make sure the media repair tours are still available when they need one.  If there’s something we should have learned from the wave of #MeToo discoveries in the media, it’s just how many media members will need a chance to repair their reputations.

      Geminid

      @Roger Moore: I think Barr is a dedicated Republican who knows that trump is now a liability to the party. Barr got some good use out of the guy but now he’s just trash that needs to be bagged up and sent to the dump.

      UncleEbeneezer

      A federal grand jury investigating the activities leading up the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the push by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the result of the 2020 election has expanded its probe to include seeking information about Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, sources with direct knowledge tell ABC News.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       Berman describes federal prosecutors pursuing politically charged investigations when they’d be advantageous to Trump, and blocking them in cases where they’d be damaging. In one incident, according to the book, officials at the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan unsuccessfully pushed to remove all references to Trump in charging documents related to his former fixer Michael Cohen, who ultimately pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations related to alleged “hush money” payments made to women who alleged they’d had affairs with Trump.

      Berman alleges that when he was prosecutor in 2018, he was informed of interference in the case against Cohen. Then-Attorney General William Barr tried to squash investigations into campaign-finance violations by figures in Trumpworld in 2019, and even suggested Cohen’s conviction could be tossed despite him already having pleaded guilty, Berman wrote.

      After Kerry sparked the wrath of Trump on Twitter by trying to save the nuclear deal with Iran that Trump pulled out of, Berman wrote, Justice Department officials tasked his office with pursuing an investigation into Kerry.

      “The conduct that had annoyed the president was now a priority of the Department of Justice,” he wrote, adding that: “No one needed to talk with Trump to know what he wanted. You could read his tweets.”

      Despite DOJ officials imposing pressure with what Berman described as questions along the lines of “Why aren’t you going harder and faster at this enemy of the president?” the investigation ultimately went nowhere.

      It would have been nice if he came forward with this two years ago. It would be nice if exposed names other than Barr.

      Betty Cracker

      @Urza: I don’t assume Mueller, a Republican who is good friends with Bill Barr, wants to clear the record. He certainly had his chance in Congress and mostly declined, doing the bare minimum that integrity and professionalism required.

      Of course, willingness to do the bare minimum demanded by integrity and professionalism is a unicorn-rare trait in a modern Republican, so it’s tempting to assume a Republican who displays that trait shares our goal of seeing justice done. But that’s probably a mistake.

      Ruckus

      @Betty Cracker:

      They have money. Maybe not endless money, but they have money and access far more than the none that they deserve. That can give them healthcare that many in this country still do not have access to, because of course healthcare HAS TO BE a money making process in American life. They have the opportunity to eat better, to pay for the expensive drugs, doctors, etc. They have no idea what hauling that bale, or actual physical work is, or being in good or even reasonable shape. Because they get saved, financially, health wise, even politically. They mostly get saved from their just plain stupidity, their monetary stupidity, their health stupidity because their lives do not revolve around actual physical work of any shape or kind. They are the unprofessional, conservative, upscale, shitheads, such as Barr. Sure in the end they go too far and all but shoot themselves in the genitalia to save us all? Nope, they only do that when they have fucked up so far that there is no way out, not money, not lying, not obfuscating, not even switching sides/betraying their bullshit. And they will do all of that before even thinking they were in any way wrong, because they can’t be wrong, because something, something, greatness, bullshit is of course almost always on their side.

      How could a trump or a barr ever get to the levels they did? I believe it’s called ultimate bullshit. Just keep bullshiting till you believe yourself, at which point you can convince anyone who thinks bullshit is the normal course of events so a consensus can be formed around said bullshit. And you end up with a political party that is formed upon bullshit and theft. We call it our current republican party.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       Former President Donald Trump … now appears to be threatening a lawsuit against Fox News for allowing political ads produced by vocal Never Trump group The Lincoln Project.

      Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to call out Fox News after he ostensibly saw an anti-Trump ad on the network, which he continually criticizes yet still tunes into

      This is the ad that is freaking him out (video)

      prostratedragon

      I keep being reminded of that lawyer who on Jan. 6 said to Eastland, “Because of your bullshit we are now under siege. “

      Barbara

      @Betty Cracker: I keep coming back to the David Rothkopf analysis of why journalists seem incapable of accurately reporting on the Republican Party that actually exists.  I didn’t link it when I had the chance, but basically, the contacts that DC journalists forge with Republicans includes a lot of the kind of people I know well, and work with a few — the kind that are utterly disdainful of Trump but want someone else to do the hard work and take the reputational hit of standing up to him.  Whether it’s Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheney, or Peter Meijer — they don’t care — and importantly, they know that no one will back them up if they take that role.

      Mueller isn’t solidly in that camp, but he’s close — more of a wishful thinking that someone else will do the hard work so that he can keep raking in clients and money that depend on his reputation for studied neutrality.

      So, as much as I roll my eyes at George Conway or Rick Wilson, understand that they really have burned a lot of the bridges that probably supported them financially.  Almost no one else is willing to do that, including Mueller.  Mueller just has a better excuse than most not to go public (i.e., prosecutorial discretion).

      Cacti

      The media trying to rehabilitate the reputation of this fat toad are a disgrace.

      Barr was up to his eyeballs in Trump corruption..

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Barbara:

      Mueller just has a better excuse than most not to go public (i.e., prosecutorial discretion).

      everything I’ve read is that Mueller was an eccentric cat long before trump came along, and would have had to turn his mental/psychological battleships around quickly and sharply at a pretty advanced age to act differently than he did. Rod Rosenstein, on the other hand, was and is a hack. I wonder how he and his sister Nancy Messionier look back now

      Baud

      People on Reddit are speculating that the Queen has died, but they are holding off on reporting it because Harry and Meghan haven’t arrived yet.

      Rick Taylor

      It doesn’t mean he’s a good guy, but if Bill Barr opens some Fox viewers to the possibility that maybe possibly Trump really did break the law in an egregious way, he’s doing a service.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Old School: In his lockstep actions to protect Trump and the Republican Party from all their misdoings, Barr has revealed himself as the only nonpartisan choice for Special Master.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: I just saw that the PM’s office has announced that they are going to make a sad announcement. Which reminds me of the US pols who announce their going to announce their candidacy, or trump telling his supporters they’re going to be very happy about his decision about ’24.

      Ruckus

      @Roger Moore:

      Bill Barr is a current day republican leader. A muck raker as it were.

      He is like all the rest, basically worse than useless, except at screwing over everyone else for his perceived benefit. He’s not even all that stupid, he does have the ability to recognize when the only thing he’s pushing is shit and everyone else knows it too. And he has a level of self preservation that is at least higher than his level of gotta steal everything not tied down. That puts him about 10 steps above SFB. Sure he’s still in the sub basement of humanity but he understands standing on everyone else to keep from drowning. That’s some self preservation. Now the stupid part is that he was willing to run down those stairs in the first place, into that sub basement of humanity for the possibility of a rising tide of shit raising his boat.

      Hoodie

      @Rick Taylor: Not really.   Trump was useful to guys like Barr as long as they were in position to cover for Trump’s various screwups.  In that arrangement Trump was, on balance, more of an asset than a liability.  Since he is no longer in a position to cover for Trump using the DOJ, Barr is trying to clear the field for the next grifter, e.g., DeSantis.   Guys like Barr are now afraid that Trump will continue to control the GOP base – which isn’t large enough to garner a majority – and lead to another defeat in 2024.   Above all, Barr is a Republican fixer and everything he does is about protecting the club and expanding its power.

      zhena gogolia

      A relative is reminding me that my father always referred to any Royal Family member as “goddamn bloody Englishman.”

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I gather Bannon has turned himself in

      BrooklynDad_Defiant! @mmpadellan 1h

      Overheard as Steve Bannon was led into the police station: “stop hurting America, you greasy, two-bit grifter!” Perfection.

      zhena gogolia

      @Barbara: The Mueller Report is a monumental piece of investigative work, and if every American read even the redacted version that was published by numerous news outlets, they would never again entertain the idea that it was a “Russia hoax.”

      rikyrah

      Still waiting for the apology from those in the MSM, who told us when Barr was selected for Dolt45’s AG, that this was a good thing.

       

      And, those of us who said that he was a phucking criminal….

       

      we’re still waiting for the apology.

       

      Barr was always a phucking power hungry ghoul.

      UncleEbeneezer

      NEW: Steve Bannon has been indicted on two felony counts of money laundering, two counts of conspiracy, and a felony count of scheming to defraud. If convicted of the most serious charge, he could face 5-15 years in prison.

      Layer8Problem

      @Elizabelle: Jesus, the first thought in my head is crap, days worth of People magazine-quality salutes, retrospectives, celebrations, and memorials in any and all media driving out all else. The second is a human being died.​

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      @Elizabelle: Makes me sad. Also not looking forward to all the jerks in the US who will feel the need to screech about MONARCHIES SUCK and stuff. I’ve already seen one FB friend say it’s disgusting that there will be a lot of money spent on her funeral and such when some people in the UK can’t afford rent. Like………………….

      rikyrah

      UH HUH

      UH HUH

       

       

      John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) tweeted at 6:23 AM on Thu, Sep 08, 2022:
      “A book by a former federal prosecutor offers new details about how Trump’s Justice Dept sought to use the US attorney’s office to support Trump politically and pursue his critics — even pushing to open a criminal investigation of ex-Sec State John Kerry.” https://t.co/KkX5Q5vOrd
      (https://twitter.com/JohnJHarwood/status/1567836062768152577?t=OoPWpf-I5URR5SlcGlC2eA&s=03)

      zhena gogolia

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: Yeah, I have mixed feelings. I understand the criticisms from sc and Tony Jay, but she seems to have performed the role imposed upon her with great strength and discipline, and I have to admire that. (Maybe I shouldn’t have watched The Crown! But I think I would think that anyway.)

