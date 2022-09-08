Bill Barr is a lying liar who lies. It’s a travesty that the media gives him credibility by interviewing him – when he deserves to be shunned (and prosecuted) for helping to undermine democracy and the rule of law?

God help us if his redemption tour actually works.

With Bill Barr now making daily pronouncements about what should happen in our criminal justice system, it's worth reflecting on who the man truly is, and what he actually did during two years as AG under Trump. Running through the chapters of my book. (THREAD) — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) September 8, 2022

16. Earlier in his career, Barr publicly raged against secularism and declared that the Church must "prevail" in a "historic struggle" playing out "on the battlefield" of public life. He raged against "the homosexual movement" and blamed secularism for many ills of society. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) September 8, 2022