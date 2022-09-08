Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Let Them Try

Former Republican (and unreformed curmudgeon):

I know that some of my friends and colleagues believe that Biden, as president, must continue to reach out to MAGA voters because they are our neighbors and our fellow citizens. (The former GOP operative and my fellow Never Trumper Tim Miller made this point just this morning.) My instinct is to agree with them. But how do we reach those voters? These citizens do not want a discussion or a compromise. They don’t even want to “win,” in any traditional political sense of that word. They want to vent anger over their lives—their personal problems, their haunted sense of inferiority, and their fears about social status—on other Americans, as vehemently as possible, even to the point of violence.

How do any of us, and especially the president, engage with such a movement, when every discussion includes the belief that the only legitimate outcomes are ones in which the MAGA choice wins? Such an insistence is not civic or democratic in any way, and it is not amenable to resolution through the democratic process…

As a native son of the Commonwealth, I have no concerns that the Bay State is going to elect someone on Donald Trump’s say-so. But Trump’s authoritarian blather makes Biden’s point. The MAGA movement isn’t interested in politics, or policies, or compromises. It is interested in destruction and seeing others made as miserable as its followers are. MAGA is a movement of people who seem to be, in so many ways, deeply and profoundly unhappy, and suffering from an emptiness and anger deep in their spirit. There is no political solution for that. All Joe Biden did was finally say this obvious truth out loud.


This is a pretty good roundup:

President Joe Biden delivered an important speech in Philadelphia on Thursday night about the threat that Donald Trump and his followers pose to the future of American democracy. It was fiery and blunt by Biden standards. And there’s probably no better proof that Biden’s speech was desperately needed than the reaction it received online. Trump’s army of whiners and assholes absolutely lost their shit…

Georgia radio host Erick Erickson, who has previously tweeted approvingly of dictator Augusto Pinochet’s use of helicopters to kill dissidents and who once shot bullet holes through a New York Times article he didn’t like, sent dozens of tweets and retweets Thursday night, absolutely disgusted that President Biden could be so mean to Trump supporters…

But whatever the reaction in the polls, the backlash we’re seeing online proves that Biden hit a nerve. Trump’s worldview may be hard to pin down into a coherent ideology, but it’s ugly and dangerous, whatever you want to call it. And Trump supporters know, given how unpopular Trumpism is, that they need to mask the anti-democratic nature of the Trump movement—at least until Trump is able to take power again.

Click through to see some of the responses to Biden’s speech on Thursday, along with some helpful context. These people won’t be undone by their hypocrisy, but it’s still important to call it out, just as a reminder that Trumpism’s pearl clutching is always done in bad faith by people who fundamentally reject the notion of democracy.

Leading Human Contrary Indicator (& favorite blog chewtoy) Megan McArdle:

      The Moar You Know

      Let them try?   They won’t try.  I call the bluff right now.  They had their four years where they had permission and would have all gotten pardons and they didn’t do jack shit. Nobody should be afraid of these people.  They are lazy and like to talk shit and talking shit is all they have.

      Fuck ‘em, as a great man once said.

      West of the Rockies

      Is Christopher Bouzey correct in that above observation (Tweet) about prominent Republicans turning their backs on Trump imminently?  I’m not sure I’m seeing that…

      piratedan

      @Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]: and our weapons will be our votes.  As much as I would like to fantasize that I could stand on the hood of my vehicle and gunning down asshats like Leonard Leo; I would really enjoy watching them flush all of their fucking money away and STILL being repudiated.

      Reply
      piratedan

      and the pundits trying to both sides and placate these folks could be better employed working on solar farms out in rural New Mexico.

      Amir Khalid

      My perception is that Biden waited as long as he did to denounce MAGA Republicans because he reckoned he needed to first give them every chance, and then some, to come around. He may have waited longer than some other Democrats would. But based on the outcome, I would say his timing was dead on.

      JoyceH

      @West of the Rockies:

      Is Christopher Bouzey correct in that above observation (Tweet) about prominent Republicans turning their backs on Trump imminently? I’m not sure I’m seeing that…

      I’m not seeing it either, but the guy is a journalist and he says the distancing is GOING to happen, not that it’s happening now – maybe he has sources. And something that occurs to me is that some of these Republicans in Congress are either high ranking or on the right committees, and get briefings and know stuff we don’t know.

      Something that I’ve been thinking for a while is that the other nation whose nuclear information Trump had is Israel. I think that because it’s the nation whose nuclear information would have the greatest monetary value to the people Trump would be likely to be shopping it to – the Saudis AND the Russians. And since it’s info and not something unique like a piece of art or jewelry, he could sell it TWICE. Whether or not he’s already sold the stuff or is just considering it, who knows? But no Republican wants to get crossways with Israel!

      Dangerman

      @JoyceH: If what Bouzey says is true, that high profile R’s run away from Trump, then buy the good stuff and all the popcorn because the DOJ has DJT by the short ones.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      @piratedan: I think you misunderstand.  I say it’s the decade of FAFO not because I’m some sort of 80’s movie cliché action hero wannabe, but precisely because I have some neural tissue between my ears and realize that being loud and breaking s**t is the perfect way to get mangled this decade.

      Brexit, Early COVID, Political COVID Denial over the summer, Lawyers “Truth-ering” before January 6th, January 6th, Vaccine Denial, Delta wave, Omicron Wave, Russia invading Ukraine, overturning Roe vs. Wade, and most recently the MAL documents along with many others.

      What is the thread that connects all of these?  Politically aggressive idiots thinking that by “moving fast and breaking shit” with their overwhelming advantages in money, clout, and lack of morality trying to get more power with “one simple trick” and are getting wrecked.

      Stand up for your rights? Yes.  Organize? Yes. Do all of the boring, hard and unappreciated work to actually DO stuff? Yes.

      That’s why I say it’s the FAFO decade. Not because I feel I’m a hero. I “chop wood and carry water” in my own humble way when idiots with a overpowered sense of their own competence decide to keep sticking the fork in the power outlet.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      A former spokesperson from NYPD dropped by on the new CNN to say DOJ should stop the investigation because they’ll never be able to prove intent.

      Now if NYPD does a search and finds a pound of cocaine in someone’s office they don’t say, “gee, let the guy go, we can’t read minds and we’ll never be able to prove intent.” No, they arrest ’em right there for possession and if it’s above a certain weight they’re charged with intent to distribute.

      Then he said the people who are really in trouble are the staffers who packed the boxes and the lawyers who said there’s no classified material at MIL.

      Ain’t that some shit.

      By this rational Al Capone wasn’t responsible for the Saint Valentine’s Day massacre, instead it was the gas station attendants who filled the getaway cars with gas.​

