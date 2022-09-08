Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Odds & Ends Open Thread

Odds & Ends Open Thread

30 Comments

Double-decker shirted pustule Steve Bannon was indicted for fraud for the We Build the Wall scam — this time at the state level, where the Trump pardon won’t be enforced: [WaPo]

Bannon’s case will be handled in New York Supreme Court by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In a statement issued after the indictment was unsealed, Bragg said Bannon “acted as the architect of a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud thousands of donors across the country – including hundreds of Manhattan residents.”

Bannon “took advantage of his donors’ political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated,” James said in her own prepared remarks. “Mr. Bannon lied to his donors to enrich himself and his friends.”

The list of scammed donors is pure fucking gold! Imagine being stupid enough to believe contributing a portion of your social security check or Walmart greeter earnings to Steve Bannon would result in the construction of a multi-trillion-dollar, barbed-wire topped wall from sea to shining sea?

It’s a certainty that shady fraudsters nationwide are willing to auction off their mothers and first-born children to get their grubby mitts on that list!

Next up, some personal news:

I half-way hope the Republicans who run the county elections weed me out as a donkey crank, maybe due to my bumper sticker that says, “No, really. HE LOST, and you’re in a cult.” The job sounds horrific. But Jesus, that CNN clip is scary. Someone’s gotta do something, and here and now, it might as well be me.

Also, this made me laugh:

So true. Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Betty, I saw that tweet of yours earlier, and I’m going to do the same thing.  Bob Good (VA05) and his goons will be out in force (both outside and inside the polls, unfortunately) and the least I can do is make sure they follow the rules like every other election.

      Does everyone have their trumpov Indictment Day beverage of choice chilling in the fridge yet?  You should – it’s getting close!  ;)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sempronia

      Ha ha, during the Trump years I asked a guy with a head injury who the president was, as part of his exam, and he said, “I can’t remember his name, but I hate him!” I actually stopped using that question during those years, because I couldn’t stand hearing the answer

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chat Noir

      My mom was a poll worker for years in suburban Lansing, MI, and she LOVED it. It gave her a chance to get out of the house, chat with people she knew, and do her bit for public service. That these GOP officials are working in bad faith (not surprised) helps support my notion that these people are evil.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      I came across this interesting GIF (twitter) of the Queen’s portrait on UK currency and stamps through the years. It made me think me of how many physical things will be changed when she passes. I don’t know the process for some of it — will they do a currency recall, for example? Many of the commonwealth nations will also be affected.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Good on you! I’ve signed up to be a poll worker too, but haven’t heard back yet. Bernalillo County, where we just moved, seems way more purple than our previous home in true blue Santa Fe County, to judge by the increase in Trump and other RWNJ bumper stickers and yard signs, so the elections could be…interesting.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chat Noir

      @Jeffro:

      Does everyone have their trumpov Indictment Day beverage of choice chilling in the fridge yet?

      The day that the 2020 election was officially called for Biden-Harris, we popped open a bottle of Moet et Chandon that had been in the fridge since 2016 (we paired it with pizza). I’m holding off on any celebration until the orange asshole is officially hauled off to the federal pen.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Layer8Problem

      @JCJ:  If it’s not really blue it’s misrepresentation, isn’t it?  Possibly fraud.  The world needs more blue food and liquor.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      stinger

      multi-trillion-dollar, barbed-wire topped wall from sea to shining sea

      Pretty sure *some* people also envisioned it as “gold”. Cheap, gimcrack gilt.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      FelonyGovt

      Good for you, Betty. My dad was a poll worker in Brooklyn, NY each year after my mom died. He really enjoyed both the social and the community service aspects of it. It’s really sad that it’s been completely corrupted and politicized, but I admire you for volunteering to help keep it honest.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mike in NC

      They say Bannon could get 5 to 15 years, and possibly be required to bathe and shave at least once a month. That last bit constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Amir Khalid

      @Ken:

      Recall the paper money and stamps with her face on them? They’re already in circulation, might as well just use them up. They can always print up new pound notes and stamps with Charles’ face as the old ones run out.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Calouste

      @Ken: There won’t be a currency recall of any kind. Existing notes and coins will stay in use, but new ones minted will be with Charles’s head on it. Before the decimalization of the British Pound in 1970, there were still coins in circulation predating Victoria (although of course most of the old coins eventually get picked up by collectors).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ken: When I visited the UK in 1986, I remember there were still some old coins with George VI on them circulating. I had a pre-decimalization shilling that seemed to function as a 5p coin, since it was the same size and shape and the same fraction of a pound.

      Apparently that particular coin wasn’t officially demonetized until 1990.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Roger Moore

      @Ken: ​
       

      will they do a currency recall, for example?

      I don’t think so. Paper money turns over fast enough- IIRC the mean lifetime of a paper bill is on the order of 18 months- there really isn’t a need. They probably won’t recall coins, either. IIRC, after decimalization, they avoided the need to replace some coins by letting people use old shillings as 5p coins, and those stayed in circulation for decades.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JoyceH

      @Chat Noir: I haven’t had a pizza since March (when I joined Weight Watchers), but I’ve already decided that I’m ordering pizza for a Trump indictment. Or any major Trumpie indictment. A couple dozen fake electors will do.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      I saw that video of the GOP leaders in Michigan training poll workers to break election laws. Yet another very clear reason why red state pols want you to believe that mail-in voting is corrupt, so everyone must  show up at the polling places to vote to prevent corruption. But in fact, if everyone voted in the privacy of our own homes, this type of obvious corruption at the polling places could not be accomplished.  But they push the false notion that mail-in voting is more vulnerable to corruption.

      A few years ago I tried to volunteer as a poll worker but our county here in California had already gone to 100% mail-in ballots (as the whole state has done since) and there were only a few “voting centers” if voters preferred to go to the polls.  Those slots were already filled with long-time volunteers.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      rikyrah

      Operation London Bridge (also known by its code phrase London Bridge Is Down) is the plan for what will happen in the United Kingdom on and immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It includes planning for the announcement of her death, the period of official mourning, and the details of her state funeral. Some critical decisions relating to the plan have been made by the Queen herself, although some can only be made by her successor, Charles, Prince of Wales, after her death.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_London_Bridge

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Feathers

      On a blog I read, one of the regulars said RTE has been given a heads up that the death of the Queen will be announced at 6pm London time.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Ken:

      As both a philatelist and a great admirer of the Queen, I own albums and albums of stamps from the U.K. and around the Commonwealth with her image on them and commemorating various Royal events. I don’t believe the Royal Mint will abruptly recall stamps and coins and banknotes, but they will be attrited out as new currency and stamps with King Charles III are issued, probably within a few months of his becoming sovereign. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if the artwork and designs are already approved and in place, so the transition to new bits of paper and coinage may not take all that long.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      p.a.

      Chuck III’s reign should be more uneventful than his namesakes’, but given Tory corruption, Labor self-immolation, and the current rise of fascism…

      Reply

