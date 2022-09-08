Double-decker shirted pustule Steve Bannon was indicted for fraud for the We Build the Wall scam — this time at the state level, where the Trump pardon won’t be enforced: [WaPo]

Bannon’s case will be handled in New York Supreme Court by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James. In a statement issued after the indictment was unsealed, Bragg said Bannon “acted as the architect of a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud thousands of donors across the country – including hundreds of Manhattan residents.” Bannon “took advantage of his donors’ political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated,” James said in her own prepared remarks. “Mr. Bannon lied to his donors to enrich himself and his friends.”

The list of scammed donors is pure fucking gold! Imagine being stupid enough to believe contributing a portion of your social security check or Walmart greeter earnings to Steve Bannon would result in the construction of a multi-trillion-dollar, barbed-wire topped wall from sea to shining sea?

It’s a certainty that shady fraudsters nationwide are willing to auction off their mothers and first-born children to get their grubby mitts on that list!

Next up, some personal news:

I've considered volunteering as a poll worker in my very Trumpy county even though I'm busy as hell and it sounds like a pain in the ass. This convinced me to do it. https://t.co/dkqwK7Z1Lh — Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) September 8, 2022

I half-way hope the Republicans who run the county elections weed me out as a donkey crank, maybe due to my bumper sticker that says, “No, really. HE LOST, and you’re in a cult.” The job sounds horrific. But Jesus, that CNN clip is scary. Someone’s gotta do something, and here and now, it might as well be me.

Also, this made me laugh:

Asking patients who the president is, as part of a neuro exam. Now it’s a psych exam too. — Nurse Ashley 💁🏼‍♀️✨ (@TheBlondeRN) September 7, 2022

So true. Open thread.