Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

This fight is for everything.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

All your base are belong to Tunch.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – lashonharangue – Galapagos – Part 3

On The Road – lashonharangue – Galapagos – Part 3

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

Sailing west overnight, we anchored off of Rabida island, which is just south of the much larger island of Santiago. The next morning, we had to disembark from the inflatable boats onto a narrow rocky place, and then hike up the cliff to get to the trail.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 3 7
Rabida

This gives an indication of how high we had to climb up from the ocean. Not a huge climb but pretty steep.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 3 6
Rabida

Once on top we saw that Rabida was very dry no matter which direction we looked. I don’t know if it greens out much in the rainy season. Along the trail we heard birds but didn’t see a lot of animals.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 3 5
Rabida

What Rabida is known for is the intense red soil from the oxidation of the volcanic rocks. The cactus is partially covered by the red dust stirred up from the trail.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 3 4
Rabida

Not a great photo but it was the first finch I was able to capture on the trip. Seemed like it was an obligation to photograph them. None of my bird pictures are “Albatrossity quality” but most are better than this one.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 3 2
Rabida

We did see small lava lizards.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 3 3
Rabida

Here is a better photo of one.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 3 1
Rabida

Heading back to get on the boats I took this photo because of the juxtaposition of colors.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 3
Rabida

We did see another marine iguana when we got down to the shore. You can see the white head which is formed from their excreting excess salt – part of their unique adaptation.

Next Stop – Santiago Island

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.