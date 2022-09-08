On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

Sailing west overnight, we anchored off of Rabida island, which is just south of the much larger island of Santiago. The next morning, we had to disembark from the inflatable boats onto a narrow rocky place, and then hike up the cliff to get to the trail.