President Biden on the New Covid Vaccines (LIVE) at 1:45 pm

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      MattF

      I got my booster (Pfizer) this morning, haven’t turned into a zombie. Looks like CVS has cut back local vaccine distribution but I was able to get an appointment at a local supermarket pharmacy. Also got my flu shot yesterday.

    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      My kid tested positive this a.m. Says she feels like crap–sore throat, achy, no fever.

      So much for flying to LA to run this weekend, dad’s hoping it’s a very quick case.

    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      BBC –  Queen Elizabeth II has passed

      The end of an era, however one views the monarchy.

      If I recall correctly, Elizabeth’s coronation was the first for a British monarch. Her reign saw the dismantling of the British Empire.

      There will be a hell of a state funeral.

      Charles finally becomes king. Will he retain Charles as his name as monarch?

       

    12. 12.

      oatler

      “Will he retain Charles as his name as monarch?”

      There’s a week’s worth of Colbert monologs (assuming he’s not “on break”).

    16. 16.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I’m gonna miss her year end addresses.

      Her messages always contained some wisdom.

    17. 17.

      geg6

      Anyway, because I’m an American, I’m 1000% more interested in what my president has to say.  At work and can’t watch, but I scheduled my booster for the new one and am taking my sister (who has trouble driving due to vertigo) for hers on Saturday.  I’ll be nagging my John to schedule his until he does.

    19. 19.

      Martin

      Californians: extended Flex Alert today – 3PM to 10PM. Probably due to cloud cover in SoCal due to Kay keeping overnight temperatures very high. Peak demand comparable to the last few days but forecast to fall off more slowly than previous days due to high overnight temps.

    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      Received an email this week from my heathcare system the flu vaccine is available, and am wondering if the omicron-specific covid booster will be here in time to go for the twofer. Sign me up and jab me, yo!

    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      @Martin: Clouds must be nice, unless it means hot+humid–do not want.

      We don’t get a break here in the Valley until Saturday, it’s 109, 110 today and tomorrow, with the added joy of a Sierra fire in the region bringing smoke downslope, with some AQI values in the 300s.

      Whee!

    27. 27.

      Wanderer

      Years ago royal watchers obsessing on when Charles may attain the throne and George was predicted as his name choice.

    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      @geg6:

      RE: If I recall correctly, Elizabeth’s coronation was the first for a British monarch.

      Huh?  They’ve all been formally crowned.

      I totally messed that up. I meant first coronation broadcast on that new medium, television.

    29. 29.

      Calouste

      @JPL: It just means that she is married to the King, but not head of state. And i assume that at the moment they use it to make the distinction between Elizabeth and Camilla without having to use names. The latter probably is so they don’t have to use a name for Charles, who so far I’ve only seen referred to as “The King”, not as “King Charles” or any other name. But there will be an official announcement, likely tomorrow, that will tell us what is regnal name is going to be.

    30. 30.

      Feathers

      Can any post on the death of the Queen at least acknowledge how many jackals come from countries who fared very poorly under British rule. Also that there were many calls for an apology for this, which she refused to give. She offered sympathy and regret to the Irish back in 2011, so why not everyone else?

    31. 31.

      Matt McIrvin

      The stories aren’t unconnected. Elizabeth got COVID earlier in the year and had a rough time of it. Being 96 will kill you all by itself, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it contributed.

    32. 32.

      geg6

      @JPL:

      The media, as usual, has to show both sides.  A good American president giving us good news that is boring to the Village because it helps regular people and honoring a vapid, stupid rich person who never did a thing for America or Americans and probably spent almost no time thinking about Americans unless they were persecuting her beloved child molesting son or showing admiration for the daughters-in-law she hated.  Both sides!

    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      @trollhattan:

      Already queen when I was born, so I’ve seen her face on stamps and coins my entire life. Quite the reign.

      On coins, Queen Elizabeth’s profile always faced right.

      The new king will face left.

      Tradition.

    35. 35.

      CaseyL

      More interested in what Biden has to say, since I’m not British; but as a lifelong English/British/Celtic/Etc. history nut I do note the Queen’s passing and wonder what will happen next.

      It’s no secret Charles has been champing at the bit to be King.  Is there something in particular he wants to do now that he has the job?

      And I have an appointment next week for the new booster.  (I mask up all the time anyway, and it would be the height of maddening to get Covid at any time, after fending it off this long, but especially less than a week before getting the latest jab.)

    37. 37.

      StringOnAStick

      Hmm, we complain about the media not showing Biden’s addresses about important topics, and here in a thread about exactly that, a Biden address, it turns into a la morte de Liz thread.  Human nature I guess.

    38. 38.

      Brachiator

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      “Charles” is pretty problematic.  After all, Charles I lost his head.

      Good point. And Charles II was a wild and crazy guy. So, probably George or Edward if Charles is not retained.

      ETA. There will never be another King John. He was too much of an asswipe.

      And no King Arthur. He was more mythological than real, and if a monarch had the nerve to name himself Arthur, he best be bringing Merlin and Excalibur, too.

    40. 40.

      Brachiator

      @JPL:

      Camelia will be Queen Consort, but not sure what that means.   Queen once removed?

      No. Just spouse of the king, but not in any way a co-ruler.

      Charles, or whatever name he chooses, will be King regnant. A ruling King.

      William and Mary were joint Monarchs. Mary actually had precedence in the line of succession as daughter of the king.  But William insisted that they go Dutch.

    42. 42.

      CaseyL

      My guess is that Biden’s speech will be postponed for quite a while, maybe until tomorrow, so the MSM can get Queen’s Death out of its system.

