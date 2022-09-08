Optional soundtrack for this post because I adore this Radiohead cover, and the lyric above is sort of relevant:

Okay, to business: the DOJ has appealed filed a notice of appeal to Judge MAGA Hat Cannon’s special master nonsense. Here’s a link to the breaking WaPo coverage, and here’s an excerpt I found interesting:

While the appointment of a special master means investigators cannot use the documents they seized until the outside expert clears them, an appeal of Cannon’s decision carries its own legal risks for the Justice Department. The appeals process could take longer than any document review by the special master. And there is no guarantee that the government would prevail, particularly if the case were to reach the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority that includes three Trump appointees.

Cannon’s ruling was brutally panned by just about every reputable legal analyst, so maybe the DOJ figures it’ll get tossed, even if the court is stocked with low-quality Trump hires. Or maybe they’re fine with the appeal going all the way to the corrupt SCOTUS.

In the purloined papers case, the DOJ has been ahead of the Trump morons at every turn. I heard the filing notes that the attempted assertion of executive privilege is a legal absurdity. We’ll see what happens, but if we have a SCOTUS that will assign fictitious rights to a felonious blob of oleaginous orange goo, I guess it’s important to find that out sooner rather than later.

