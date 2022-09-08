Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So fuckin' special

So fuckin’ special

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: ,

Optional soundtrack for this post because I adore this Radiohead cover, and the lyric above is sort of relevant:

Okay, to business: the DOJ has appealed filed a notice of appeal to Judge MAGA Hat Cannon’s special master nonsense. Here’s a link to the breaking WaPo coverage, and here’s an excerpt I found interesting:

While the appointment of a special master means investigators cannot use the documents they seized until the outside expert clears them, an appeal of Cannon’s decision carries its own legal risks for the Justice Department.

The appeals process could take longer than any document review by the special master. And there is no guarantee that the government would prevail, particularly if the case were to reach the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority that includes three Trump appointees.

Cannon’s ruling was brutally panned by just about every reputable legal analyst, so maybe the DOJ figures it’ll get tossed, even if the court is stocked with low-quality Trump hires. Or maybe they’re fine with the appeal going all the way to the corrupt SCOTUS.

In the purloined papers case, the DOJ has been ahead of the Trump morons at every turn. I heard the filing notes that the attempted assertion of executive privilege is a legal absurdity. We’ll see what happens, but if we have a SCOTUS that will assign fictitious rights to a felonious blob of oleaginous orange goo, I guess it’s important to find that out sooner rather than later.

Open thread.

    64Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The appeals process could take longer than any document review by the special master.

      This makes no sense.  The special master process will go forward during the appeal.  DOJ only requested a partial stay of the judge’s order.  Even if that is granted, the rest of it will remain in effect.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      From CNBC

      The DOJ’s appeal was filed at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which holds appellate jurisdiction over cases from district courts in Florida.

      The DOJ also asked Cannon to stay her order that blocks the agency from further reviewing and using the seized documents with classification markings for criminal investigative purposes, pending the appeal. Last week, the department revealed that the FBI seized more than 100 classified documents during the raid.


      The DOJ said in Thursday’s filing that it is likely to succeed on its appeal as it applies to the classified records, which represent a fraction of the documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago.

      Trump “does not and could not assert that he owns or has any possessory interest in classified records; that he has any right to have those government records returned to him; or that he can advance any plausible claims of attorney-client privilege as to such records that would bar the government from reviewing or using them,” the DOJ wrote.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      On the one hand, oleaginous orange goo has a lot of experience with the legal system, on the other hand, it’s a moron. DOJ presents it with challenges, opportunities to screw up. It appears now to have a competent lawyer, but for how long?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I thought they filed a notice of appeal? I was trying to fix my original wording to that effect using the damnable strikethrough function since good old fashioned HTML doesn’t work on this hellsite. Maybe it’s a distinction without a difference. I will now go outside to shout at clouds. There are lots!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      West of the Cascades

      @Omnes Omnibus: Although presumably, instead of only pursuing the appeal on the merits, DOJ will immediately file a motion to stay with the 11th Circuit (once Cannon denies the DOJ motion to stay that DOJ already filed with her). That process could be ruled on within a couple of weeks – and there’s a slim chance the 11th would grant a stay given how “out there” Cannon’s ruling is (a Circuit that wasn’t stacked with Trump appointees might be more likely to grant a stay).

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mallard Filmore

      These documents are not the totality of the DOJ case against SFB. There are documents and classified documents from previous hauls out of MAL. The DOJ could go from there if necessary.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cacti

      Really no choice but to file this appeal.

      Leaving Cannon’s order intact would leave a lot of bad precedents on the books.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      West of the Cascades

      DOJ’s motion for a partial stay of Cannon’s ruling (which she’s sure to deny) makes for some fun reading: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763.69.0.pdf

      DOJ has asked her to rule by September 15, and if she has not by then they will file the same motion in the 11th Circuit (the rules on stays pending appeals require that the motion be filed with the district court first to give it a chance to stay the order pending appeal).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      Can someone explain how judge shopping is a thing? I’m not a lawyer, but it seems like that shouldn’t be allowed.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kropacetic

      @Betty Cracker: Can someone explain how judge shopping is a thing? I’m not a lawyer, but it seems like that shouldn’t be allowed.

      Benefits of a members-only club that we aren’t in.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kelly

      Yesterday was the 2 year anniversary of Oregon’s Labor Day 2020 fires. Yesterday evening we received an email from our power company warning of a fire safety due to hot, dry east winds forecast for Friday and Saturday. Since then automated calls to both our phones from the power company, county emergency services and state emergency services. Packed the freezer full of water jugs. Sprinklers running on our perimeter. Cat carriers and go bags are ready. Mrs Kelly is cooking stuff from the fridge that we can pack in a cooler and eat cold. Mrs Kelly met a friend for breakfast at a nearby restaurant. Everyone talking about their preparations. Plan to hook up the camp trailer before I go to bed.

      Not really as nervous as this reads but it’s a bit weird since Sept 8th 2020 we evacuated from the Beachie fire at 1:00 am.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Old School

      @geg6: There’s a live recording of Jerry Jeff Walker talking about how he gets tired of playing “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother” every show and thinks about stopping.

      “Then about twice a year, I go to my mailbox…”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: It seems like plaintiffs should have to file in the district where they live/work though? From what I understand, TFG’s lawyers went well north of Trump’s Florida dump because they figured this judge would be more sympathetic to his cause. I don’t understand how any of this works, and you’re under no obligation to explain it to me, but I am curious.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Scout211

      @Kelly: Scary reminders, indeed. I remember your story and your escape out of danger to the coast.

      Currently, my granddaughter and her boyfriend have been evacuated from their home in the foothills east of Sacramento due to the Mosquito fire.  These are scary times.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Omnes Omnibus: Doomers incoming in 3, 2, 1….

      OK, let’s give it a whirl. “The 11th circuit is full of McConnell hires and it’s going to uphold Cannon’s nonsense, and the Supreme Court will delay the case for a year and then not only rule in the Orange Turd’s favor, but rule that all of the seized classified documents and every other document that was classified between Jan 2017 and Jan 2021 belong to him personally and he gets them all, and this ruling only applies to him and is not to be quoted as precedent or anything, and by this time next year we’ll descend into Mad Max world and not even remember what democracy looks like and…”

      How’m I doing?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      OzarkHillbilly

      If the SC upholds the Cannon nonsense, I can’t wait for Joe Biden to assert executive privilege after he gets out of office.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      patrick II

      Classifield documents originated by agencies, not the White House, with no markings from the WH stoff or the president could not possibly be subject to executive privilege. Exclude everything else and indict him with those selected documents .

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Martin

      @Old School: It’s complicated..

      The song is biographical. It describes a time when Thom Yorke was quasi-stalking a girl in college that he didn’t have the courage to ask out. At one point the girl shows up for a live performance and Yorke is just mortified because ultimately the song is how Yorke sees himself as a loser for stalking this girl that he believes is out of reach – and here she is listening to the song, possibly connecting herself to the song, possibly not?

      Anyway, the band doesn’t consider it their best work, it makes it on to the album because the producers like it, and it becomes their first big hit in the backdrop of grunge in the US. And now they need a followup.

      So it’s already a difficult song for Thom because it’s very personal. It’s not reflective of how the band sees themselves. It’s of a style that the band doesn’t want to lean into, and it’s the only thing they’re known for. A followup hit is expected, and the band nearly tears itself apart trying to follow this song up while still doing the kind of art they are interested in doing.

      So it’s not like they dislike the song on its merits, but how the song  set the image and trajectory of the band early on, mainly without their consent since they didn’t really even want it on the album. Its like being famous for some stupid fucking catch-phrase that you’re forced to lean into the rest of your career. So as a result, they refused to play it at concerts because they just didn’t want anything more to do with it.

      With time that passed and they started playing it again. So fair to say that for a long time they *did* hate that song. I think getting out from under a label, getting ongoing success for their later work all allowed them to let that go.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I didn’t see an argument that it was improper either, just that Trump’s lawyers bypassed a nearby courthouse to file at a distant one in hopes of getting this judge.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      trollhattan

      @Martin: The generation too young to have been around for Radiohead consider it a cautionary tale re. “dudes to watch out for” so it perhaps has its pluses even today.

      See, also, “Every Breath You Take.”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      CaseyL

      @Betty Cracker: He tried the same thing earlier this year, to get a motion in front of Cannon, specifically, in some other case – it’s  hard to keep track of all the ongoing litigation – and it wound up in front of a different judge who either denied the motion outright or refused the change in jurisdiction/judges (and sent it back where it belonged).

      If I read the DOJ motion correctly, it does address the issue of jurisdiction, but a little tangentially in that the DOJ doesn’t come right out and say “Plaintiff was judge shopping, and you accepted.”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Could this have something to do with the location of the agent for service of process? A couple days ago Marcy Wheeler retweeted someone who noted that the Mar-a-Lago corporation had changed its long-standing agent for service in south Florida to a new one up near Tallahassee. This was done in late June, right around the time the subpoena process for the stolen documents was heating up.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      New Deal democrat

      I just finished reading the DoJ’s motion for a partial stay.

      Very well done. I think they have a shot of this being granted, at least in part, even by Judge Cannon. In a nutshell, they argue that classified documents (vs. all the other items seized) by that very fact cannot possibly be personal documents of Trump, and that the intelligence review and investigation cannot be meaningfully completed without the involvement of the criminal branch (by, e.g., investigating who else might have touched or otherwise had access to the classified documents).

      Hardly unreasonable to allow this to go forward. If Cannon denies, she is choosing benefiting Trump over national security. I don’t even think most Trump judges want to go there.

      As an aside, has anyone read *any* legal commentary not blasting Cannon’s opinion? There seems to have been either wide criticism, or silence (by the right). Has even, e,g., Turley  tried to defend it?

      And P.S., no an appeal is not likely to take longer than special master review. Cannon’s opinion allowed for lots of issues to be litigated over involving the selection of the special master, the scope of their review, and the decisions they make – all of which are likely to be exploited by Trump for purposes of delay.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Roger Moore

      @Mallard Filmore:

      These documents are not the totality of the DOJ case against SFB. There are documents and classified documents from previous hauls out of MAL.

      That’s true, but the previous documents were handed over at least somewhat voluntarily, so it might be hard to prove willfulness.  The search warrant came only after Trump’s lawyers swore they had searched diligently for responsive documents, so keeping them is clearly willful infringement.  Not getting the documents from the search warrant wouldn’t be the end of the case, but it would be a serious blow.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      germy shoemangler

      Cannon’s ruling was brutally panned by just about every reputable legal analyst

      “But we need a majority”

      Reply

