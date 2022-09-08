Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Halfway Through the Week

Short weeks, in my experience, are usually the longest — you try to do five days’ work in four…



Murdoch (Daily Mail) reporter:

Michelle Obama’s actual words, per the Washington Post:

… “The people, they make their voices heard with their vote,” she said. “We hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Those of us lucky enough to serve work, as Barack said, as hard as we can for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here and once our time is up, we move on. And all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts.”

“For me, this day is not just about what has happened,” she said. “It’s also about what could happen because a girl like me, she was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kennedy and Dolley Madison. She was never supposed to live in this house. And she definitely wasn’t supposed to serve as first lady.”

“But what we’re looking at today — a portrait of a biracial kid with an unusual name and the daughter of a water pump operator and a stay-at-home mom — what we are seeing is a reminder that there’s a place for everyone in this country,” Obama added. “Because as Barack said, if the two of us can end up on the walls of the most famous address in the world, then again, it is so important for every young kid who is doubting themselves to believe that they can, too.”

Obama shared her hope and confidence in America’s ability to continue to be the home of possibility despite the ever-present cultural battles about the future direction of the country.

“As much as some folks might want us to believe that that story has lost some of its shine, that vision and discrimination and everything else might have dimmed its light, I still know deep in my heart that what we share, as my husband continues to say, is so much bigger than what we don’t,” she said…

Also making me proud to be a Democrat:

Especially for Kay:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       [DOJ] officials are expected to oppose the judge’s call
      for the arbiter, known as a special master,

      Watching Morning Joe and they quoted this from FTFNYT. So I pulled up the article and they literally bury the lede to the SIXTH paragraph. 😲 It’s such horrible writing.

      In 1928 Ben Hecht wrote the seminal play “The Front Page”. In it wrote:

      Who the hell’s gonna read the second paragraph?
      For 15 years I’ve been trying to teach you how to write a lead.

      In 1978 David Lloyd writing for the acclaimed news drama “Lou Grant” wrote:

      “the lead should…grab the readers’ attention. Writing a lead should be more than reciting all the facts. It should involve the reader, make him want more.”

      Leave to the fucking Times to mangle a dynamite story.​

    evodevo

      evodevo

      “Five days work in four” – welcome to the Post Office…us carriers hate Monday holidays…Tuesday is a hell-run…

    Kay

      Kay

      Thanks AL.

      I talk up apprenticeships to the youngs here all the time. If it’s a good apprenticeship (there are some faux ones that the Trump Administration launched which are a rip off) it’s a good deal for them.

    8. 8.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I didn’t know the SecDef wasn’t supposed to salute troops. What about POTUS?

      Technically, no; civilians don’t salute, because it’s not our job.  As Ozark points out, Reagan started saluting anyways — IIRC, his excuse was being a retired military guy (he’d made ‘patriotic’ movies during WWII, and the older he got, the more actual military service he ‘remembered’ putting in).   GHWB and then Dubya kept up the practice, for reasons, and Trump obviously figured saluting made him look hella manly and presidential… even when he was (almost?) saluting Kim Jong Un.

      The current right-wing argument is that the President is “our” Commander-in-Chief, so he *ought* to salute.   George Washington, who had considerable standing, absolutely refused to be called ‘General Washington’ when he was in the White House, because he thought it would set a bad precedent for the civilian president to kowtow (note spelling, everybody!) to a ‘Caesar’.

      Me, I think it’s like being an Alpha — if you have to announce your status (by saluting), you’re just proving you haven’t really earned it.  Thus, SecDef Austin not saluting, because the guys in green already know his rank and history.  He’s treating them like adults, not demanding they be props for his lookame, big name general!  bullsh*t.

    12. 12.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: Yeah, but I think POTUSes should continue the (non)tradition so that when AOC becomes President, a huge percentage of RWNJ heads will explode the first time she returns a Marine’s salute as she boards the chopper. That will be a New (and Good) Day in America!

    Jay

      Jay

      @Kay:

      a limiting factor here, is very few Companies or Unions want to pay for a 1st year Apprentice.

      So you get out of Trade School and can’t find a job.

      There are no shortage of Companies willing to poach 2nd, 3rd year Apprentices from other Companies, but few that want to “grow their own”.

    Kay

      Kay

      @Jay:

      Agreed. When Caterpillar spent months whining about they couldn’t “find” welders (while basically campaigning for Right wing politicians) all I thought was “why don’t you train some?”

      It isn’t the public’s job to provide them with off the shelf, work ready employees to plug in specific holes. They shoudl pay for it.

      They do with most federal registered apprenticeships though- they get federal and state money on top of employer industry group contributions.

    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Jay: a limiting factor here, is very few Companies or Unions want to pay for a 1st year Apprentice.

      All the construction trade unions in STL area have apprenticeships from 1st year to journeymen. I would be very surprised if that wasn’t universal.

    Kevin

      Kevin

      @Jay: same experience in my field of accounting. Firms always look for 3-5 years experience. It’s getting harder to do that. Seems like if you had a good training program and limited scope of work that could be a good niche.

    Tony Jay

      Tony Jay

      Reports out of Balmoral suggest that the Queen of Cracker Island might be edging closer to a date with her one acknowledged social superior. Hushed voices and doleful expressions on the BBC, even though we all know that just out of shot News execs are shotgunning bottles of premier bubbly at the heady prospect of all that wonderful worldwide coverage they’re going to be churning out for the next seeming forever.

      Still, wait until she learns that God likes appearing as a ‘fellow of a darker hue’. She’ll be out of there faster than you can say “Not on one’s nelly”.

      And there’s me trying to imagine what could possibly distract the nation from the instant faceplanting that is the other Lizzie’s premiership. Should have known.

