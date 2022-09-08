this would be a five-alarm, front-page story if it were the democrats in disarray https://t.co/2iR1OI4Sk5 — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 6, 2022

A fear among Republicans: The NRSC won’t be able to bankroll its part to target voters with direct mail and urge them to come to the polls in key battleground states, something that the party committee spent tens of millions of dollars to do during the 2020 cycle. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 7, 2022





First time GOP candidates in places like OH & PA are struggling with fundraising and have so far kept a slow campaign schedule, @margarettalev tells @mkraju. @ccadelago says that’s why Democrats think they have a “fighting chance” in some uphill races. #InsidePolitics pic.twitter.com/chQK9QN8J6 — Inside Politics (@InsidePolitics) September 4, 2022

R strategists and pols did not believe Dobbs would cost them 4 points on the generic ballot and House control in what should be a layup year for them. https://t.co/gKsTkoKZJH — I, Fred, will knock you all down!! (@LesserFrederick) September 8, 2022

R strategists and pols thought they could run on nothing but “Let’s Go Brandon!” against a doddering fool 20 points underwater and win the House with 250 and the Senate with 54 on an 8-point national margin. Based on 2021 election results, this assumption was reasonable. R strategists and pols absolutely did not expect to be facing a probable D Senate gain and possible D House hold with a president on a trajectory toward positive net approval by election day, and they would not have traded that for Dobbs. It is so embarrassing for them that they find it necessary to excuse a dramatically unusual midterm shellacking even though we are two months from election day and they could still very well win.

But the psychopathic course was already set, since the remaining Republicans who subscribe to Douthat's views number approximately one person. — I, Fred, will knock you all down!! (@LesserFrederick) September 8, 2022

It also fits in with the 'MAGA' frame that Biden and Ds have been setting up the past few months. These are extremists. The abortion issue is the most salient for people but also guns and Trump. People are sick of it — Adam (@Kosher_Butcher) September 8, 2022

Reminder:

Honest to god. Trump could literally shoot a person on 5th Avenue and a reporter would tweet, “Some doubted Trump would follow through, but the shooting really puts Biden in an awkward position of how to respond.” pic.twitter.com/76HNlJNZNs — Chris “Subscribe to Law Dork!” Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 1, 2022