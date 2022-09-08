Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

R strategists and pols thought they could run on nothing but “Let’s Go Brandon!” against a doddering fool 20 points underwater and win the House with 250 and the Senate with 54 on an 8-point national margin. Based on 2021 election results, this assumption was reasonable.

R strategists and pols absolutely did not expect to be facing a probable D Senate gain and possible D House hold with a president on a trajectory toward positive net approval by election day, and they would not have traded that for Dobbs.

It is so embarrassing for them that they find it necessary to excuse a dramatically unusual midterm shellacking even though we are two months from election day and they could still very well win.

Reminder:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      SpaceUnit

      Maybe trump could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue and get away with it, but in overturning Roe v Wade the Republican Party shot its own dick off on Main Street.  Their crying is music to my ears.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Meh, I only have so much sympathy and I seem to have used it all on a 96 y/o Englishwoman.  None left.  Oh well.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      raven

      This guys x lives around the corner.

       

       

      ATLANTA — Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun, Jr., did not mince words when posting to social media before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

      In the months leading up the riot, Calhoun, 59, made numerous irate posts on Facebook, Twitter and Parler, often referencing his stockpile of guns and ammo and predicting “civil war.”

      “My AR15 set up will do head shots at 200 meters no problem. You have no clue what’s coming,” he tweeted in October 2020.

      “War is coming. It’s the only way to deal with our domestic Communist problem. Ruthlessness is in order,” he wrote in another 2020 post, according to court records.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Geminid

      Republican candidates have to do well among Independents to carry many purple states and districts. Last week the Wall Street Journal reported on a poll that showed Independents favoring Democrats over Republicans by 38-35% on a generic Congressional ballot. The WSJ article said that a comparable poll in March had Republicans up by 12%.

      And this morning Politico featured an article titled “GOP donor pool unexpectedly shrinks as midterms near.” One item: individual donors to Democratic platform ActBlue increased fom 2 million in the latter half of 2021 to 2.5 million the first half of this year. Republican donors to Win Red dropped from 956,000 to 913,000 over the same period. Sad!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Just made appointment for my Booster and Flu shot on Saturday morning!!!

      Temps are gonna FINALLY drop after a week of 100+ degrees.  And as a Jansen->Moderna guy who got my booster in October of 2021, I’m excited to get more defense against Omicron.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @satby:

      This breaks my heart. My grandmother was from Uvalde. She would be absolutely devastated at what has happened there in the last few months.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Delk

      Does anyone even pay attention to direct mailers? We have a recycle bin in our mailroom and at election time that’s where they end up. Nobody even brings them up to their unit.
      Oh, and yesterday I turned 60.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ten Bears

      Pretty convenient, the Queen of England (not America) kicking the bucket like that. All we’ll hear out of your mainstream, multi-millionaire monkey media for the next two weeks will be the Queen this and England that so just forget about it, everyone else will.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      @Delk:

      Does anyone even pay attention to direct mailers?

      I will occasionally look at the ones that are a collection of endorsements.  I don’t pay a lot of attention, but it’s interesting to see who is trying to slip someone by down-ballot.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      p.a.

      Uvalde Memorial Park, current reports 2 shot, conditions unknown.  This does not meet the definition of a mass shooting.  America, fuck yeah! 🤬

      ETA: If tRump were to shoot Mitch, I’d support a pardon.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dww44

      @Omnes Omnibus:  Along these lines spouse just checked in on the coverage on Newsmax and Fox. Tucker was on with that pained expression he always assumes. The chyron across the bottom was:

      The Left Hates that Great Britain Has Done So Much For Civilization

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      @Delk: ​
       

      Nearly everyone I know ditches the mailers. Even if you want to know more about a candidate, the mailer isn’t a useful source of information: of course it’s going to make the candidate it’s hawking look like the best thing since Nutella.

      Like with everything else political, I guess the trick is to find the few “independent” voters who might be swayed by something as basic as a mailed flyer. “Hey, they sent me one! They must be really interested in my vote!”

      I’m going canvassing this weekend, in Seattle’s very very liberal 46th District (my home district, in fact). We’re less concerned about the local races than we are about motivating people to turn out for the Senate race. Whatsername Smiley is polling very close with Patty Murray, which boggles belief.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      @p.a.:

      ETA: If tRump were to shoot Mitch, I’d support a pardon.

      God, no. I mean, we’d be rid of McConnell and Trump would be on trial for a state-level felony that all of his Fed. Soc. judicial hacks wouldn’t be able to cover for. Seems like a win-win situation.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @CaseyL: I recently used a mailer to help me decide my vote in a nonpartisan school board election where I didn’t know the candidates. A slate of them were on this mailer talking about how they had to cut funding. That told me I was voting for the other guys!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Geminid

      @HumboldtBlue: At their May convention Utah Democrats voted to endorse McMullin’s independent bid instead of running their own candidate. The move was controversial. Several senior politicians advocated for this course and the proposition carried by 800+ votes to 500+ votes. Democrats are running a full slate of candidates at other levels

      Reply

