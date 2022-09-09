======

… The Dabai, or frontline workers called “Big White” after their PPE, have played a pivotal role in quashing previous Covid outbreaks in China, from Wuhan in 2020 to Xi’an in early 2022, and have been hailed as national heroes.

But many complain of pay cuts and longer working hours with no overtime as the pandemic drags into a third year, with little sign President Xi Jinping will abandon his zero-Covid policy despite the economic consequences.

Hong Kong-based China Labour Bulletin, which tracks workers’ movements in China, recorded an employee strike at a testing facility in Shenyang, the capital of north-eastern Liaoning province, in July…

“Fighting Covid is expensive and local governments, especially in lower-tier cities, have run out of money,” said Bo Zhuang, a Singapore-based analyst at Loomis Sayles.

Some local governments have slashed essential services as money has been redirected to fighting Covid. Authorities in the north-eastern city of Jilin were forced to divert funds from Xi’s signature poverty alleviation campaign to finance mass testing.

“There is nothing left to cut,” said Bo…

The fiscal shortfall has left local authorities unable to meet Beijing’s demands to expand the infrastructure that enables zero-Covid.

In May, Beijing told authorities to ensure that residents were always within a 15-minute walking distance of a Covid-testing booth, but dropped the mandate after local governments could not meet the costs…

A civil servant from Jiangsu, a province north of Shanghai, said she was working under “unbearable conditions”.

“We are so understaffed,” she said. “I work 12 hours shifts checking people’s health codes before taking a test. We have to pay for our expenses, including transport and PPE.”

The impact has been particularly pronounced in smaller cities. Public workers in the city of Gaomi, in the eastern Shandong province, are owed two months’ wages, according to people familiar with the matter…

For the civil servant from Jiangsu, returning to her normal job cannot come soon enough. “None of my bosses have ever bothered to check in on us,” she said. “They’re not treating us like human beings.”