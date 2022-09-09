The latest booster shots — reformulated to better protect against omicron — began rolling out in the US over the weekend.
People 12+ who haven't had a shot in 2 months are eligible. Those eligibility guidelines are here:https://t.co/wsZC5Cufn1
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 6, 2022
Is this fall the first fall of the rest of your life, Covid-booster shot wise? The folks running the WH pandemic response think so. @DrewQJoseph explains. https://t.co/UCGXXFSKIu
— Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) September 6, 2022
======
China’s Chengdu, a city of 21 million, extends its coronavirus lockdownhttps://t.co/88yMh8pA6B
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 8, 2022
… The Dabai, or frontline workers called “Big White” after their PPE, have played a pivotal role in quashing previous Covid outbreaks in China, from Wuhan in 2020 to Xi’an in early 2022, and have been hailed as national heroes.
But many complain of pay cuts and longer working hours with no overtime as the pandemic drags into a third year, with little sign President Xi Jinping will abandon his zero-Covid policy despite the economic consequences.
Hong Kong-based China Labour Bulletin, which tracks workers’ movements in China, recorded an employee strike at a testing facility in Shenyang, the capital of north-eastern Liaoning province, in July…
“Fighting Covid is expensive and local governments, especially in lower-tier cities, have run out of money,” said Bo Zhuang, a Singapore-based analyst at Loomis Sayles.
Some local governments have slashed essential services as money has been redirected to fighting Covid. Authorities in the north-eastern city of Jilin were forced to divert funds from Xi’s signature poverty alleviation campaign to finance mass testing.
“There is nothing left to cut,” said Bo…
The fiscal shortfall has left local authorities unable to meet Beijing’s demands to expand the infrastructure that enables zero-Covid.
In May, Beijing told authorities to ensure that residents were always within a 15-minute walking distance of a Covid-testing booth, but dropped the mandate after local governments could not meet the costs…
A civil servant from Jiangsu, a province north of Shanghai, said she was working under “unbearable conditions”.
“We are so understaffed,” she said. “I work 12 hours shifts checking people’s health codes before taking a test. We have to pay for our expenses, including transport and PPE.”
The impact has been particularly pronounced in smaller cities. Public workers in the city of Gaomi, in the eastern Shandong province, are owed two months’ wages, according to people familiar with the matter…
For the civil servant from Jiangsu, returning to her normal job cannot come soon enough. “None of my bosses have ever bothered to check in on us,” she said. “They’re not treating us like human beings.”
(link)
(link)
Hong Kong logged 10,106 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, of which 154 cases were imported. The city also added 11 new deaths.
Full, trusted Covid-19 coverage on HKFP: https://t.co/w8LTgNgHXy#hongkong #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kNkC3K0vd7
— Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) September 9, 2022
(link)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November, state media reported on Friday…
Last month Kim declared victory over COVID-19 and ordered the lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May though adding that North Korea must maintain a “steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier.”
North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught COVID, apparently because it lacks the means to conduct widespread testing.
Instead, it has reported daily numbers of patients with fever, a tally that rose to some 4.77 million, out of an estimated population of about 25 million. But it has registered no new such cases since July 29, and says its death toll stands at 74.
Experts, including the WHO, have cast doubt on those numbers, citing an apparent lack of testing capacity in North Korea.
(link)
We should all go read about Queen Elizabeth II, but I'll just leave this here for those who care about keeping their parents, or nonagenarian queens, as healthy as possiblehttps://t.co/9Y5vVEzjOA
— Michael Lin, MD PhD 🧬 (@michaelzlin) September 9, 2022
======
Top scientists from leading academic centers are banding together to answer a key question about the root cause of long COVID – whether fragments of the coronavirus persist in the tissues of some individuals. https://t.co/1msWzaeRNz
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) September 8, 2022
(link)
Nasal-spray vaccines could change the pandemic.
Prevailing theory holds that vaccines inhaled through the mouth or nose might stop the coronavirus in its tracks, although there’s little evidence from human trials so far https://t.co/3tQwRuaC4d
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 9, 2022
The US owns millions of monovalent Covid boosters that now can only be used in kids under the age of 12. With more supply than need, what is the country planning on doing with all the excess doses? @owermohle explores. https://t.co/WvTvkeuj9P
— Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) September 6, 2022
(link)
(link)
Several scientists are beginning to study a potential link following evidence of increased cases of depression and suicidal thoughts among people with long COVID. https://t.co/LVF9riVrJz
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) September 8, 2022
======
(link)
How it's going#funnynotfunny #celebratingfailurehttps://t.co/dlqR9rBYVP pic.twitter.com/7vgWPy3obN
— Michael Lin, MD PhD 🧬 (@michaelzlin) September 8, 2022
Monroe County, NY:
48 new cases for 9/6/22
77 new cases for 9/7/22
nothing was reported for anywhere in NY for 9/8/22
I have been straight down the line Prizer. Are they still recommending mixing and matching for the new Omicron specific booster?
On 9/8 Mainland China reported 259 new domestic confirmed (41 previously asymptomatic), 1,033 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 0 new domestic suspect cases, & 0 new deaths.
Guangdong Province reported 36 new domestic confirmed (3 previous asymptomatic) & 28 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 14 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 536 active domestic confirmed & 258 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple clusters at the same time.
- Shenzhen report 26 new domestic confirmed & 28 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 44 traced close contacts under home/centralized quarantine, 7 via screening of residents in High Risk areas, a pandemic response worker living in “close loop”, 1 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 1 via community screening. 77 sites are currently at High Risk, & 120 at Medium Risk.
- Jiangmen report 4 new domestic confirmed (2 previous asymptomatic) cases, the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts under centralize quarantine. 6 sites are currently at High Risk, & 6 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 6 new domestic confirmed (1 previous asymptomatic, 3 at Huizhou, 2 at Guangzhou, & 1 at Foshan) cases. 1 of the cases at Guangzhou was previously asymptomatic & the new domestic positive case is a traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. The cases at Foshan & Huizhou are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 6 sites at Huizhou & 3 at Meizhou are currently at High Risk. 3 sites each at Huizhou & Meizhou, 2 at Guangzhou & Zhanjiang, & 1 each at Dongguan & Jieyang are currently at Medium Risk.
Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 22 new domestic confirmed (15 at Dongxing in Fangchenggang & 7 at Wuzhou) & 77 new domestic asymptomatic cases (76 at Dongxing in Fangchenggang & 1 at Wuzhou). The cases at Wuzhou are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 11 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 31 active domestic confirmed (16 at Wuzhou & 15 at Fangchenggang) & 331 active domestic asymptomatic (328 at Fangchenggang, 2 at Baise, & 1 at Wuzhou) cases in the region. 5 sites at Fangchenggang are currently at High Risk, & 14 at Medium Risk.
Hainan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 4 persons under centralized quarantine & 1 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 88 domestic confirmed & 135 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 2,336 active domestic confirmed & 3,895 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
- Sanya reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 41 sites are currently at High Risk, & 66 at Medium Risk.
- Danzhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. 2 sites are currently at High Risk, & 7 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 8 sites at Ledong County are currently at Medium Risk.
At Hunan Province 1 domestic confirmed & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations.
Hubei Province reported 12 new domestic asymptomatic (11 at Enshi Prefecture & 1 at Xiaogan) cases. The case at Xiaogan is a persons under centralized quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed & 34 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (all at Wuhan) & 238 active domestic asymptomatic (131 at Wuhan, 67 at Xiaogan, 15 at Enshi Prefecture, 11 at Jingzhou, 5 at Ezhou, 3 at Xiangyang, 2 at Shiyan & Tianmen, & 1 each at Huanggang & Qianjiang) cases in the city. 1 site at Wuhan is currently at High Risk, & 3 at Medium Risk.
Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 42 new domestic confirmed (15 previously asymptomatic) & 77 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 252 active domestic confirmed & 312 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.
- Chifeng reported 38 new domestic confirmed (15 previously asymptomatic, 21 at Ongniud Banner, 16 at Songshan District, & 1 at Hongshan District) & 74 new domestic asymptomatic (21 at Ongniud Banner, 47 at Songshan District, & 6 at Hongshan District) cases, 91 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 6 pandemic response workers living in “closed loops”. There currently are 207 active domestic confirmed & 249 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 27 sites are currently at High Risk, & 6 at Medium Risk.
- Xilingol League reported 4 new domestic confirmed (all at Xilinhot) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic (2 at Xilinhot & 1 at Erenhot) cases, 6 persons under home/centralized quarantine, & the case at Erenhot was found via screening of persons in high risk occupations. 3 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 31 active domestic confirmed & 62 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 15 sites are currently at High Risk, & 3 at Medium Risk.
- In the rest of the region 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed (7 at Hulun Buir, 4 at Hohhot, & 3 at Erdos) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Hohhot) cases there. 2 sites at Hulun Buir are currently at High Risk. 10 sites at Hulun Buir & 1 at Erdos are currently at Medium Risk.
Gansu Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Linxia Prefecture) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 12 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 247 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 2 sites at Longnan are currently at High Risk, & 3 at Medium Risk.
At Shanxi Province 2 confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 21 active domestic confirmed (10 at Taiyuan, 6 at Yuncheng, 4 at Jincheng, & 1 at Yangquan) & 13 active domestic asymptomatic (6 at Yuncheng, 4 at Taiyuan, & 3 at Jincheng) cases in the province.
Shaanxi Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 2 at Hanzhong & 1 each at Baoji & Xi’an) & 11 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Baoji) cases. The case at Xi’an was previously asymptomatic. The cases at Hanzhong came from out of province & under centralized quarantine since arrival. The cases at Baoji are persons under centralized quarantine. 20 domestic confirmed & 59 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 93 active domestic confirmed & 274 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time. 4 sites at Baoji & 2 at Xi’an are currently at High Risk. 11 sites at Baoji & 1 each at Shangluo, Weinan & Xi’an are currently at Medium Risk.
Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 27 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 4 domestic confirmed & 50 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed & 534 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region. As the province no longer separates recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations.
- Yili Prefecture reported 11 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Yining City, all new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in High Risk areas. 67 sites are currently at High Risk, & 62 at Medium Risk.
- Ürumqi reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic, 1 each at Midong, Shuimogou & Tianshan Districts) & 10 new domestic asymptomatic (5 at Tianshan District, 3 at Shuimogou District, & 1 each at Midong District & New High Tech. Zone) cases, the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine. 51 sites are currently at High Risk, & 61 at Medium Risk.
- Changji Prefecture did not report any new domestic positive cases. 7 sites are currently at High Risk, & 22 at Medium Risk.
- At 8th Div. in Xinjiang Production & Construction Corps there currently are 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 site at 8th Div. is currently at High Risk, & 4 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 6 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Korla in Bayingol Prefecture) cases. 7 sites each at Bayingol Prefecture, 4 at Turfan, & 8 at Tacheng are currently at High Risk. 6 sites at Turfan, 2 at Bayingol Prefectures, & 3 at Tacheng are currently at Medium Risk.
Shandong Province reported 16 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 81 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed & 28 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 68 active domestic confirmed & 561 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- Jining reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 50 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 48 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under home/centralized quarantine & 3 via screening of persons in High Risk areas. 1 domestic confirmed & 24 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 432 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 35 sites are currently at High Risk, & 127 at Medium Risk.
- Qingdao reported 13 new domestic confirmed & 30 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts under home/centralized quarantine. 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 42 active domestic confirmed & 93 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 17 site is currently at High Risk, & 21 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Yantai) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic (1 at Zibo) cases, both persons under centralized quarantine. 3 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed (4 each at Jinan & Yantai) & 36 active domestic asymptomatic (12 at Liaocheng, 9 at Heze, 5 at Zibo, 4 at Dezhou, 3 at Jinan, & 1 each at Weifang, Weihai & Zaozhuang) cases there.
At Hebei Province 49 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 15 domestic confirmed & 224 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time. 15 sites at Shijiazhuang are currently at Medium Risk.
Henan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 domestic confirmed & 38 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 41 active domestic confirmed & 466 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- At Shangqiu 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. there currently are 156 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. All areas of the city are now at Low Risk.
- At Sanmenxia 25 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 68 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 5 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
- Anyang reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic, at Hua County) & 8 new domestic asymptomatic (5 at Hua County & 3 at Wenfeng District) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed & 130 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 site is currently at High Risk, & 2 at Medium Risk.
- In the rest of the province 5 domestic confirmed & 8 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 28 active domestic confirmed (8 at Kaifeng, 7 at Luoyang, 3 each at Hebi & Zhengzhou, & 7 at unspecified location) & 76 active domestic asymptomatic (17 at Hebi, 11 at Luoyang, 10 at Kaifeng, 6 at Xinxiang, 2 at Nanyang, 1 each at Jiaozuo & Puyang, & 26 at unspecified locations) cases remaining. 4 sites at Hebi are currently at High Risk. 6 sites at Luoyang & 1 at Hebi are currently at Medium Risk.
Liaoning Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 2 at Dalian & 1 at Shenyang) & 77 new domestic asymptomatic (75 at Dalian & 1 each at Anshan & Shenyang) cases. 1 of the cases at Dalian was previously asymptomatic, 73 are persons under centralized quarantine & 3 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. The cases at Shenyang & Anshan are persons under centralized quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed & 8 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 81 active domestic confirmed & 1,002 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 5 sites at Dalian & 4 at Anshan are currently at High Risk. 46 sites at Dalian, 3 at Yingkou, & 2 each at Anshan & Benxi, & 1 at Shenyang are currently at Medium Risk.
Jilin Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both at Changchun, both traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently are 20 active domestic confirmed (all at Changchun) & 203 active domestic asymptomatic (202 at Changchun & 1 at Hunchun) cases in the province. 12 sites at Changchun are currently at High Risk, & 31 at Medium Risk.
Heilongjiang Province reported 13 new domestic confirmed (7 previously asymptomatic, all at Daqing) & 109 new domestic asymptomatic (106 at Daqing, 2 at Anda in Suihua, & 1 at Aihui District in Heihe) cases. 24 domestic confirmed & 34 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 128 active domestic confirmed (76 at Daqing, 45 at Harbin, & 7 at Suining) & 1,350 active domestic asymptomatic (1,292 at Daqing, 39 at Suihua, 18 at Harbin, & 1 at Heihe) cases in the province. 226 sites at Daqing, 31 at Suihua, & 2 each at Harbin & Heihe are currently at High Risk. 125 sites at Daqing, 49 at Suihua, 32 at Harbin, & 4 at Heihe are currently at Medium Risk.
Beijing Municipality reported 17 new domestic confirmed (14 at Changping District & 3 at Haidian District) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic (both at Changping District) cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 3 sites are currently at High Risk, & 9 at Medium Risk.
Tianjin Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Hedong District) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic (3 at Hedong District & 1 at Beicheng Districts) cases, all from persons under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 15 sites are currently at High Risk, & 49 at Medium Risk.
Shanghai Municipality reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic (both at Fengxian District) cases, both persons under centralized quarantine. 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed in the city. The city is no longer publishing the number of active asymptomatic cases. 6 sites are currently at High Risk, & 7 at Medium Risk.
At Anhui Province 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 1 active domestic (at Anqing) & 26 active domestic asymptomatic (17 at Chuzhou, 5 at Anqing, 2 at Suzhou, & 1 each at Huaibei & Xuancheng) cases in the city. 3 sites at Chuzhou are currently at High Risk, & 2 at Medium Risk.
Jiangsu Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Nanjing, all persons coming from out of province on 9/5 & tested positive during health monitoring period. 4 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 21 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 1 site at Nanjing is currently at High Risk. 3 sites at Suqian & 1 each at Nanjing & Nantong are currently at Medium Risk.
Zhejiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. As the province does not break down recoveries by imported & domestic cases, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases there.
Fujian Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Mawei in Fuzhou) cases, all traced close contacts under centralized quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 34 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining. As the province does not separate recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases at the different jurisdictions, due to the simultaneous outbreaks in different locations. 2 sites at Fuzhou are currently at Medium Risk.
Jiangxi Province reported 1 domestic confirmed (at Yongfeng County in Ji’an) & 56 new domestic asymptomatic (34 at Ji’an, 19 at Ganzhou, & 3 at Yingtan) cases. 14 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 17 active domestic confirmed (15 at Ji’an & 2 at Yingtan) & 423 active domestic asymptomatic (279 at Ji’an, 74 at Yingtan, 60 Ganzhou, 4 at Nanchang, 2 each at Jiujiang & Shangrao, & 1 at Yichun) cases in the province. 22 sites at Yingtan & 24 at Ji’an are currently at High Risk. 46 sites at Yingtan are currently at Medium Risk.
Sichuan Province reported 59 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 71 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 71 domestic confirmed & 27 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. As the province had not broken down recoveries by imported & domestic cases, I cannot track the count of active domestic cases there.
- Chengdu reported 40 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 32 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 170 sites are currently at High Risk, & 171 at Medium Risk.
- Ngawa Prefecture reported 9 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 6 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine, 2 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 1 via community screening. 27 sites are currently at High Risk, & 26 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 10 new domestic confirmed (7 at Yibin, 1 each at Luzhou & Neijiang, & a persons transferred from out of province to unspecified location) & 36 new domestic asymptomatic (13 each at Luzhou &Yibin, 8 at Dazhou, & 1 each at Nanchong & Ya’an) cases. 1 of the cases at Luzhou is a traced close contact under centralized quarantine, 12 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 1 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas. The cases at Dazhou, Nanchong & Ya’an are persons under centralized quarantine. 1 of the cases at Yibin was previously asymptomatic, & the other is a person under centralized quarantine. The case at Neijiang was found at a fever clinic. 17 sites at Dazhou, 6 at Luzhou, & 4 each at Panzhihua & Nanchong are currently at High Risk. 15 sites at Dazhou, 13 at Luzhou, 10 at Panzhihua, 5 at Nanchong, 4 at Liangshan, & 3 at Ziyang are currently at Medium Risk.
Chongqing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) case. 17 domestic confirmed & 13 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 35 active domestic confirmed & 35 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. All areas of the city are now at Low Risk.
Guizhou Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 13 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed & 109 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- Guiyang reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 69 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. There are another 477 cases who have tested positive, the recent cases are all from persons under home/centralized quarantine. 15 sites are currently at High Risk, & 14 at Medium Risk.
- Qiannan Prefecture reported 3 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Guiding County, 3 traced close contacts under home/centralized quarantine & 1 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk area. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 12 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the prefecture. 1 site is currently at High Risk, & 2 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Zhijin County in Bijie, 2 traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 8 via community screening. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed (all at Bijie) & 28 active domestic asymptomatic (18 at at Bijie, 9 at Zunyi, & 1 at Qiandongnan Prefecture) cases there.
Qinghai Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 15 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 14 domestic confirmed & 155 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 34 active domestic confirmed & 1,247 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
- Haixi Prefecture reported 1 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 14 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 36 sites are currently at High Risk, & 52 at Medium Risk.
- Yulshul Prefecture reported 37 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Nangqên County, all persons under centralized quarantine. 2 sites are currently at High Risk, & 4 at Medium Risk.
- Xining reported 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 4 persons under centralized quarantine & a pandemic response worker living in “closed loop”. 21 sites are currently at High Risk, & 36 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region did not report any new domestic positive cases. 5 sites at Haibei Prefecture are currently at Medium Risk.
Tibet “Autonomous” Region reported 20 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 347 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all of the new domestic positive cases are from persons under centralized quarantine. 30 domestic confirmed & 902 asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 590 active domestic confirmed & 7,900 active domestic asymptomatic cases. The region is not breaking the counts of active domestic positive cases by administrative region.
- Lhasa reported 8 new domestic confirmed & 150 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 156 sites are currently at High Risk, & 55 at at Medium Risk.
- Shigatse reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 118 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 134 sites are currently at High Risk, & 157 at at Medium Risk.
- Ngari Prefecture reported 18 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 4 sites are currently at High Risk, & 1 at Medium Risk.
- Lhoka reported 12 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 7 sites are currently at High Risk, & 9 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 8 new domestic confirmed (1 at Nagqu & 7 at Chamdo) & 49 domestic asymptomatic (40 at Nagqu, 7 at Chamdo, & 2 at Nyinchi) cases. 17 sites at Nagqu are currently at High Risk. 6 sites at Chamdo & 20 at Nagqu are currently at Medium Risk.
Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (2 at Kunming & 1 at Ruili) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic (both Kunming) cases, 2 persons under centralized quarantine, 2 via regular screening of residents in border villages, & 1 from a fever clinic (at Ruili). 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed & 9 active domestic asymptomatic cases there. As the province does not break down recoveries by jurisdictions, I cannot traced the active domestic cases in each jurisdictions due to multiple outbreaks at the same time.
Imported Cases
On 9/8, Mainland China reported 42 new imported confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 70 imported asymptomatic cases, 0 imported suspect cases:
- Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 9 confirmed cases, 2 coming from the Philippines & 1 each Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, the UAE & the US; 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Laos, Myanmar, Australia & the UK
- Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 5 confirmed & 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Huizhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
- Xiamen in Fujian Province – 9 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Taiwan
- Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Japan
- Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 2 coming from Japan & 1 each from Malaysia, Brazil (via Frankfurt), Finland & Germany; 6 asymptomatic cases, 3 coming from the US & 1 each from Canada, Slovakia (via Warsaw & Helsinki) & the UK (via Paris CdG)
- Beijing Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 3 coming from Taiwan & 1 from the US (via Frankfurt); 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
- Yunnan Province (location no specified) – 2 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Dalian in Liaoning Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Jinan in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic)
- Yantai in Shandong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Russia
- Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Xi’an in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, coming from Japan
- Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 13 asymptomatic cases, 5 coming from South Korea, 2 each from Japan & the DRC, & 1 each from Australia, Barbados, Germany & the UK
- Chongzuo in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 7 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Vietnam
- Changchun in Jilin Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Taiwan & 1 from Hong Kong, & 1 from the UAE
- Jiangsu Province (location no specified) – 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
- Chongqing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Laos
Overall in Mainland China, 336 confirmed cases recovered (30 imported), 1,710 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (109 imported) & 43 were reclassified as confirmed cases (2 imported), & 32,566 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 6,226 active confirmed cases in the country (560 imported), 28 in serious/critical condition (all domestic), 24,048 active asymptomatic cases (648 imported), 0 suspect cases. 278,389 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.
As of 9/8, 3,434.119M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 159K doses in the past 24 hrs. As of 9/7, 1,302.773M individuals have taken at least 1 shot (or 92.4% of the total population), 1,270.656M are fully vaccinated (90.13% of the total), & 805.705M boosted (57.15% of the total). Of the > 60 y.o. cohort, 239.125M individuals have taken at least 1 shot (or 90.57% of the cohort), 227.448M are fully vaccinated (86.14% of the cohort), 177.06M boosted (68.54% of the cohort).
On 9/8, Hong Kong added 10,076 new positive cases, 154 imported & 9,922 domestic, 11 new deaths (50 – 100 y.o., 7 un-boosted).
On 9/8, Taiwan added 34,460 new positive cases, 240 imported & 34,020 domestic (including 156 moderate & 26 serious). There were 55 new deaths (ages ranging from < 10 y.o. to 90+ y.o., actual dates of death from 8/13 – 9/6, 53 w/ underlying conditions, 15 fully vaccinated & boosted).
@Baud: I am the same and I got the phiyser yesterday. Weird dreams in the afternoon and restless all night. My arm hurts but that’s to be expected. Now I’m at the pain doc for. 7:40 appointment!!
Sadly it is almost certain that her bout of COVID-19 in February shortened her life.
I had been wondering when people were going to start talking about that. Obviously your chances of death from any cause are high at age 96. But Elizabeth herself described the experience as rough.
6.
In the last thread there was some questions of why is China persisting w/ the “Dynamic Zero COVID” strategy, & the costs being incurred. I thought I will share my perspective here, as someone who has lived through the entire pandemic to date w/in China, in Wuhan, but having family, friends & colleagues throughout Mainland China, & in Taiwan & the US. I am also fairly confident that I have followed the course of the outbreaks, & their suppression & elimination, in China more closely than just about any journalist or commentators in open source anywhere.
First, let’s get the political motivations out of the way. A number have been suggested, all have at least an element of truth, most a considerable amount:
- The CCP regime in general, & Xi Jinping specifically, need the “Dynamic COVID Zero” strategy to be seen as effective leading up to the 20th Party Congress (scheduled to start on 10/16), where Xi is expected to obtain his 3rd term; the regime has staked its legitimacy as China’s ruling government, Xi has staked his personal credibility as China’s unrivaled leader, & the CCP regime has staked its claim to “superior” governing model relative to the West, on containing the spread of COVID-19 w/in China’s borders
- The CCP regime & Xi cannot afford to have the immensely negative impact of an exit wave from ending of “Dynamic COVID Zero” – overwhelmed hospitals, large number of deaths of the vulnerable elders, massive worker absenteeism from uncontrolled spread – leading up to the 20th Party Congress
- To ensure 1) & 2), any dissent, or anything that could be construed as questioning the “Dynamic Zero COVID” (even if unintended), are immediately stifled; these could be (& indeed especially) public comments from high level officials, technocrats in the health care bureaucracy (such as the Chinese national CDC), & respected health experts in academia
Where foreign (even domestic) commentators tend to go awry is when they extrapolate to conclusions that evidence do not necessarily support:
- Comparing the CCP regime’s singled minded focus on pursuing “Dynamic Zero COVID” to Mao’s anti-scientific campaigns against sparrows/snakes/weasels, which in the end led to heightened infestations of rodents & locusts
- Suggesting that the CCP regime aims to gradually close off China to the world & return to the autarky of the Mao decades, using “Dynamic Zero COVID” as excuse
- Suggesting that Xi & the CCP regime are blind to the economic costs of “Dynamic Zero COVID”
Based on my close following of COVID developments in China since the beginning, my assessment is that the regime’s actions are still rational w/in its perceived reality, though having certain self-imposed limitations. Most importantly, I believe the regime’s perceived reality is still not too far off from the actual reality (unlike, say, in the case of V. Putin).
- Even in face of Omicron BA.5 variants, the tools employed in the execution of the “Dynamic Zero COVID” strategy are still effective in containing, suppressing & eliminating outbreaks; even as massive an outbreak as the one in Shanghai from Apr. – May 2022 was successfully eliminated, though at enormous economic & social cost due to the terrible execution of the lock down there
- Even in 2022, for every city (or more likely, townships or counties/districts w/in a city) that goes into a lock down & reach international news, there are a dozen much smaller outbreaks that have been quickly eliminated w/o significant disruption to most of the city, that do not reach international news; even now, the vast majority of Chinese population is not not under any movement control; case in point is the most recent outbreak (BA.2.76 variant introduced from Tibet) in Wuhan that emerged two weeks ago, which saw > 150 positive cases in ~ 1.5 weeks, concentrated in Huangpi District, but w/ a smattering of cases spread across the city, a sub-district in Huangpi was locked down, as well as a few compounds & office towers in the rest of the city, frequency of community screening was increased to daily, & there has not been any new positive cases in the past 3 days, in the meantime the rest of the city carried on as usual; the 1st week of Fall Semester has been online, but schools are expected to return to in person instruction next week after the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend, & there is no fear that the students will be exposed to COVID; w/o “Dynamic Zero COVID”, Wuhan would have been inundated w/ cases in a matter of weeks, in every part of the city
- The tools employed to execute the “Dynamic Zero COVID” strategy have been evolving in response to the changing transmission dynamics of the evolving SARS-CoV-2: since mid-2020 China has been locking down communities, sub-districts/townships, districts/counties, & entire cities/prefectures when there have been outbreaks, since late 2020 repeated mass screening campaigns have been adopted, & rapid contact tracing, quarantine of close contacts, & isolation of positive cases have been standard from the start; now, in face of the much more transmissive Omicron variants w/ higher percentage of asymptomatic/very mild cases, the bedrock of the strategy is no longer lock downs, but regular mass screenings for surveillance & even more rapid & precise contact tracing, the lock downs (as defined by the extent of Medium/High Risk areas) are now very targeted & narrow in scope, wide area lock downs & cordon sanitaires are the back stop measure to prevent an outbreak from getting out of hand (which can happen very quickly w/ Omicron variants) & represent failures of the primary tools & are also less frequently imposed, lengths of quarantines & the duration of elevated risks have also beens shortened to reflect the shorter incubation periods of Omicron variants; in summary, Chinese response has evolved from lock own at the 1st instance, to lockdown then mass test, to regular mass testing to avoid lockdowns as much as possible
- While Xi personally & the CCP regime’s propaganda apparatus continue to extoll “Dynamic Zero COVID”, the actions & the tools currently being employed suggest to me that literal “Zero” is no longer the goal at national or even provincial levels, because they are clearly unobtainable: each local outbreak will still be contained/suppressed/eliminated, because outbreaks will very quickly rebound w/ Omicron variants if they are not snuffed out, current pandemic response policies suggests that the Chinese government has accepted that the border defenses are porous against Omicron, & the cordon sanitaires are leaky, & that there is higher probability of a small rebound when restrictions start to be loosened; so why the continued rhetorical drumbeat for “Dynamic Zero COVID”, my take is that it is messaging to the administrative Party-State & the population, in the CCP regime’s fragmented authoritarian system, if the bureaucracy & the population get any whiff of wavering from Beijing, they will take matters into their own hands & loosen up or “lie down” far more than Beijing would actually intend; in a way this is how the agricultural privatization movement started at the local level during the 1st years of Reform & Opening in the late 70s
- While the virus has greatly increased transmissivity, the tools being employed against it in China are becoming more targeted, if getting to “Zero” ASAP was still the overriding objective, China would be going in the other direction; that China has not done so is not because the CCP regime is incapable of implementing such policies, but that such policies will be economically & socially debilitating, given the much increased frequency of Omicron outbreaks; case in point is Chengdu in Sichuan, which made international headlines when it went into hard lockdown last week as daily incidence reached triple digits, a week later daily incidents have dropped to mid double digits & almost all of them from persons under quarantine or residents in elevated risk areas, now in 16 districts one member of each household can leave the compound every other day to purchase daily necessities (except those in elevated risk ares, which by definition remain under hard lock down); in 2020 – 2021, the authorities would wait until 14 days of 0 cases outside of quarantine before starting to loosen restrictions
- Different jurisdictions in China are experimenting w/ the mix of tools to see which ones strike the best (or the least worse) balance between effectively containing/suppressing/eliminating outbreaks & minimizing economic/social impact: Shanghai in Mar. – Apr. 2022 was an example of a glaring failure of such an experiment, where the municipal authorities were so arrogant that they never considered or prepared for the possibility that their experiment would fail & they would need to implement a lockdown as back stop; Shenzhen is the often cited counterpoint, the city went into a 1 week snap lock down to snuff out a Omicron BA.2 outbreak in Mar. as daily incidence reached high double digits; however, in the current BF.14 (an evolutionary descendent of BA.5.2 w/ even greater transmissivity) outbreak the city has eschewed citywide lockdowns even as daily incidences closed on 100, instead, hundreds of sites have been designated as Medium/High Risk & placed under lockdown (a number of my colleagues there have been caught in such compounds, as daily incident has dropped to low double digits (& very few from the community), most of my colleagues under lockdown are having restrictions lifted & schools in most parts of the city are expected to resume in-person instruction from next week
- The currently strategy allows China to concentrate its medical resources to areas w/ outbreaks, a standard practice for large outbreaks since Wuhan in Spring 2020: case in point, medical teams from across the country converged on Shanghai, Hainan, Xinjiang, & Tibet in their outbreaks; case in point, the 4 cases found at Enshi Prefecture in Hubei Province on 9/7 were transferred to the main infectious disease hospital in the provincial capital of Wuhan as soon as they tested positive, which is 9 hrs away by expressway & 5 hrs away by high speed rail, to benefit from the better facilities & the more skilled/experienced staff; these actions would not be possible if there are outbreaks in every jurisdiction & every hospital is full
- China is clearly trying to avoid, or at least postpone, the massive exit wave; using western mRNA vaccines would reduce the sizes of waves of hospitalizations & deaths somewhat compared to Chinese domestic inactivated whole virion vaccines (data out of Hong Kong suggests the effectiveness of the Sinovac against deaths among the > 80 y.o. is equivalent to the BioNTech after boosting), but there will still be a massive wave of hospitalizations & deaths compared to “Dynamic Zero COVID”, & the current vaccines do little against infection; Taiwan suffered ~ 10K deaths since the start of the Omicron wave in May in a population of 24M, South Korea suffered ~ 24K deaths since the start of Omicron in late 2021 in a population of 51M, extrapolated to China’s 1.4B that would mean > 600K deaths in a matter months, not to mention the overwhelmed hospitals for months on end & Long COVID
- Foreign commentaries on China’s “Dynamic Zero COVID” have focused on the costs of the strategy, without considering or modeling what would happen if China exits the current strategy: the alternatives facing China is not “Dynamic Zero COVID” w/ significant economic/social disruption, & significantly less restrictions resulting in “just a little more spread” w/ less economic/social disruption — the likely result of significantly reducing restrictions is a COVID-19 tsunami that collapses health care systems & rampant worker absenteeism from falling sick w/ still significant (possibly higher) economic/social disruption; much has been made about the threat of snap lockdowns in Chinese cities to the global supply chain, in fact companies & authorities in China have become practiced at keeping manufacturing operations going in face of outbreaks & movement restrictions, OTOH high worker absenteeism due to massive infections cannot be mitigated, then one will see the impact to global supply chains (we have already seen a version of this when Delta swept across SE Asia in Fall 2021); the majority of my colleagues have contracted COVID-19 at some point in the past few months, the impact on work efficiency is noticeable due to the number of people out of office/labs at any given time, what used to take 1 week to turn around now often takes 2 – 3 weeks, Taiwan just posted the slowest economic growth in Q2 2022 since the beginning of the pandemic (actually saw a seasonably adjusted Q-to-Q decline) as it exited “Zero COVID”; instead, China has continued to expand its share of global exports throughout the pandemic, including in 2022 to date, certainly not a sign of Chinese policies hurting the manufacturing juggernaut in the aggregate
- 10)The hospital is the primary point of health care for the vast majority of Chinese, many of whom visit hospitals even for minor ailments such as the common cold, as a massive exit wave results in a mass of infections, hospitals will be overwhelmed & will squeeze out people seeking care for other illnesses; China has significantly lower health care resources per capita than Taiwan or South Korea, that situation requires years or decades to change, not weeks or months
- 11)China has been slowly loosening entry requirements for foreigners in recent months, even setting up charter flights to finally bring the foreign students hitherto attending Chinese universities remotely into China, people going overseas for study or business are still issued passports (just not for leisure), hardly signs of a regime looking to close itself off to the world
Now on to the costs.
- No question, disruptions from “Dynamic Zero COVID” has had significant economic/social disruptions, especially when there is a snap lockdown implemented that lasts weeks: the hardest hit sectors are in the service industries, as I said, factories are generally kept running (or can resume operations quickly) through the lockdowns, but shops/eateries/malls are all closed for the duration; for the most of the pandemic, domestic travel industry has benefited from the loss of international travel, but recent Omicron outbreaks across the country have heightened the risk of getting caught in movement restrictions & quarantines, & have depressed domestic travel (& associated hospitality)
- Outbreaks in China in the age of Omicron are much more frequent & less predictable, despite regular mass screening in most parts of the country, meaning onset of restrictions in response to outbreaks are also much more frequent & less predictable, many outbreaks & clusters do not have their sources identified; this has uncertainty increased uncertainty for businesses & helped to depress investment, & increased psychological pressure on everyone
- The cost of regular mass screenings are indeed a burden on local government finances, & local government finances across the country are under severe pressure
- Chinese trade surplus has been ballooning for the past year partly due to increasing strength of the export machine, but also because of lackluster domestic demand suppressing imports
- The overriding focus (at least rhetorical) on maintaining “Dynamic Zero COVID” inevitably leads to overzealous implementation at local or grassroots levels, such as hospitals refusing to admit persons w/ medical emergencies if they do not have negative RT-PCR results w/in 24 o 48 hrs., or pandemic response workers refusing to open the door to allow residents of a tower under lockdown to evacuate during an earthquake; however, most of them are isolated incidents, & quickly corrected after inciting popular outrage
- International travel restrictions have resulted in a collapse of Track 1 (governmental), Track 1.5 & Track 2 (non-governmental) exchanges w/ the ROW, especially the developed West, which contributing (at least marginally) to the deteriorating relations w/ the developed West in general & the US in particular
While the Chinese economy is indeed facing severe challenges, IMHO the foreign (& domestic) commentators that cite “Dynamic Zero COVID” as the primary driver are misleading their audiences, either deliberately or out of ignorance, presented w/o any attempt at serious analysis.
- China is no the only economy facing significant challenges, those who have let COVID-19 repeatedly rip through their populations, as well as those exited “Zero COVID” after reaching vaccination targets, are not spared, either; there are structural issues facing the global economy as a whole
- The main headwinds to the Chinese economy are the deflating real estate bubble (~ 25% of the economy, & in parts of the country the bubble has burst) & the regulatory campaign against private sector monopolies & oligopolies, both are direct result of government actions initiated by Xi in the 2nd half of 2021 when China’s economy was strong, taken to address long standing & widely recognized structural imbalances; unfortunately, the timing proved quite poor (the Omicron tsunami, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, & inflation have all heightened global uncertainty), & too much stress was placed on the economy all at once in a deteriorating environment; the ever intensifying technology war between China & the US (almost entirely driven by US sanctions & export restrictions against Chinese entities) have also introduced great uncertainty into global supply chains, & will have an inflationary effect
- The cost of regular mass screenings is a burden the local governments do not welcome (though done to reduce the risk of greater costs of lockdowns or rampant spread), but the far greater factor stressing local government finances is the deflation of the real estate bubble; for decades sale of land usage rights to developers has been a critical part of local government revenue stream, & that stream is drying up for the time being; the sentiments among buyers & developers of real estate are quite depressed, but the current low is probably not the new market equilibrium, while there is a huge stock of housing built & building & there is significantly oversupply in parts of the country, overall there is also a substantial quantity of housing stock built in the 50s – 80s of low quality that will need to be replaced, there are still 600M people currently living in rural areas & majority of whom will eventually move to urban areas, & people who bought old small apartments as the 1st home will eventually look to upgrade to newer & larger dwellings; however, the golden age where housing prices largely moved one way at a fast pace, & an ever more bountiful revenue stream to local governments, is over
- Consumer sentiments in China is also in the doldrums: stresses in local government finances have seen many public servants having their salaries/bonuses cut, there has been a negative wealth effect from the deflating real estate prices, there has also been substantial layoffs in some private sectors (real estate, internet platforms, after-school education, etc.); as I said, restrictions associated w/ “Dynamic Zero COVID” also negatively affect consumption of services when they are in effect, but I think it is very hard to argue they are more significant than the other factors
- Investor sentiments are also depressed in many sectors, due to uncertain economic outlook & regulatory uncertainty, primarily due to the perception (& partial reality) that the regulatory assault on select sectors have been sudden & arbitrary (even though Xi had telegraphed his intentions months in advance)
- The Chinese government can probably give the faltering economy an immediate sugar high by removing regulatory pressure on targeted sectors, turning the spigot fully open again for infrastructure spending, & taking on more debt, at the cost of exacerbating the structural imbalances & balloon debt; however, so far the government has only carried out targeted modulations of policy to provide a bottom & refrained from the types of massive stimulus seen in the past, it appears the Chinese leadership is willing to accept an extended period of slower growth to see through the correction of structural imbalances; one of the greatest structural correction required is increasing domestic consumption, which will require massive wealth transfer (from the state to the population & from one part of population to another), which is a politically fraught subject in every polity regardless of form of government; the other is structural imbalance between central & local government finances, where almost all of the tax revenue go to the central government but not enough is returned to local governments to cover the liabilities & responsibilities that the central government has designated to local authorities (this is partly the reason local government came to rely upon sale of land usage rights, a model learned from Hong Kong); if & how the CCP regime navigates these structural corrections (more likely by muddling through) remain to be seen, but it appears to be trying to confront these challenges head-on
Having said all of that, there are clear signs that the “Dynamic Zero” is unlikely to sustainable in China even in the medium term.
- Fatigue & weariness in the population is increasingly evident: the risk of being caught in lockdowns & quarantine is now higher in the age of Omicron compared to 2020 – 2021, even if the risk is not high at the absolute level & durations tend to be shorter; the incompetently managed outbreak in Shanghai dealt a bodyblow to trust, because the city locked down a day after publicly declaring it would not do so, & then it declared a 3 day lockdown that ended up being 2 months (I told my colleagues to prepare for > 6 weeks, based on the epidemiological curve & the geographical spread), & many residents were poorly supplied in the initial weeks; now, whenever a local authority declares a 3-day “quite period” to conduct mass screenings after finding evidence of community transmission, everyone thinks they will be locked down for weeks (even though epidemiological data would indicate that the risk of extended lockdown is very low)
- Many people see the ROW has “returned to normal”, they see the very high percentage of asymptomatic & very mild cases, & they do not understand the need for “Dynamic Zero COVID”; what they do not see is that the “normalcy” in the ROW is really a bad situation normalized (if a flu bug came around in 2019 that resulted in the current level of COVID-19 hospitalizations & deaths, in the “offseason”, public health emergencies would have been declared in every country); they have also not come to grips w/ experiencing the massive exit wave from ending “Dynamic COVID Zero”; they are also failing to consider that the current level population immunity in the ROW has been achieved over a pile of bodies & many more disabled from Long COVID, & 2+ years of economic roller coaster; this is the same challenge the world has faced since the beginning, the risk to the individual (except the most vulnerable) has always been pretty low, but the aggregate effect has always been severe
- The level of response the Chinese government is willing to use is just about enough to contain Omicron BA.2.76, BA.5 & BF.14 outbreaks, if an even more transmissive variant arrives (making it more transmissive than measles?) the virus will render China’s strategy ineffective & inoperable
- It has been reasonably suggested that China is hoping for better vaccines that are actually effective in stopping transmission (which is none of the current or coming ones) and/or a less virulent variant to emerge; at this point they appear to be forlorn hopes, if the new bivalent vaccines targeting Omicron variants are effective against transmission, we would have heard it by now, & the Omicron variant is as dangerous to immunologically naive populations as the earlier variants (except Delta)
There have been several notable failures or oversights in the CCP’s policies so far.
- While China has achieve very vaccination & boosting rates for its population, update is perversely the lowest among the oldest & most vulnerable population: vaccination has slowed to a trickle, 10% of the > 60 y.o. cohort are still have not taken a single shot, likely concentrated in the > 80 y.o.
- Like everyone else, I too am somewhat mystified by China’s failure to mandate vaccination for the elders & other vulnerable populations: the government has put pressure on civil servants, public sector employees, & Party members in general to get their elderly relatives & acquaintances vaccinated, everything but a hard mandate; my only guess is that a few thousand deaths of elders from post-vaccination complications (or so perceived) is more damaging to the regime than a few hundred thousand deaths from COVID-19 run rampant, the latter is a natural phenomenon, the former can be construed as direct result of policy; furthermore, many/most of those still not vaccinated were probably advised against vaccination due to underlying conditions, often the same underlying conditions that make them the most vulnerable (same issue had plagued uptake among elders in Hong Kong & Taiwan); to increase update among the most vulnerable, the medical guidance has to change
- Like everyone else, I am deeply disappointed that China has not approved foreign mRNA vaccines, especially the BioNTech one where a Chinese private company (Fosun Pharma) invested before Pfizer, the motivation has to be political; no word on the availability of the domestic Abogen-Walvax mRNA vaccine, whose Stage III trial should have ended at the beginning of 2022; no, even widespread usage of mRNA vaccines would not prevent China’s hospitals from being overwhelmed in an exit wave, & performance of Chinese vaccines after boosting is pretty close, but fewer hospitalizations & deaths is fewer hospitalizations & deaths
- The current vaccination strategy in China is befuddling: while > 90% of the population is fully vaccinated & nearly 60% boosted, for most of them the last shot came in late 2021, there is no plan announced for additional boosters heading into winter; Chinese pharmaceutical companies have been working on Omicron specific vaccines for nearly a year, but no word on their availability; the approval of the CanSino inhalable vaccine is certainly welcome, but that one still targets the original variant, & China needs more than that to boost its population
- The CCP regime has not explained to the population why “Dynamic Zero COVID” is still maintained, & what are the dangers & costs of exiting the strategy given experiences in the ROW; nor has it started to prepare the population for the inevitable exit wave when “Dynamic Zero COVID” is ended, either as a policy decision or by the evolving virus; Long COVID is not often discussed in China, most of my relatives, friends & colleagues are not even aware of the issue, probably because so few in China have caught COVID-19 to begin w/, even in Wuhan; being über-paternalistically authoritarian, the regime generally does not deign to explain itself to anyone, foreign or domestic
So, where do I see things go from here? Hard to predict. I didn’t think China’s “Dynamic Zero COVID” would still be tenable in face of Omicron BA.1/2, let alone BA.5, but it has held on, enough time to get my daughter vaccinated. However, whether the strategy is still tenable w/ BA.5/BA.2.76/BF.14 going into winter is unknown. Xi is going to Uzbekistan next week for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where he is to meet Putin & Modi. He will also head to Indonesia in Nov. for the G20 summit, where a meeting w/ Biden (& presumably other leaders) is planned. So China is slowly emerging from its shell. Chinese population will inevitably adjust to the exit wave when it comes, just as people in Taiwan & New Zealand adjusted. In 2020 – 2021, a few positive cases in a city would empty the public spaces. Now, a dozen cases a day in one district, & life carries on as normal in the other parts of the city, restaurants are still full (if the waiting line may be shorter) & rush hour traffic is still rush hour traffic. People will adjust to the new “normal”.
Nevertheless, I do not subscribed to the notion prevalent in the ROW that “it will probably fail at some point anyway, so let’s give up now”. I do not relish the prospect of Long COVID from repeated infections. I still hope a vaccine that is effective in stopping transmission can still be developed somewhere, though I am not that hopeful.
My apologies for the wall of text, but I feel discussions concerning China tend to lack any nuance.
@Raven: I was also straight down the line Pfizer, but none of the drugstores within easy bicycle distance had anything but Moderna, so that’s what I got on Wednesday. My wife got Pfizer last night near where she works. If one of us falls ill and the other doesn’t, I’ll report back. Neither of us has had any reaction to speak of. I’ve heard some loose better-to-mix-it-up talk, but not from anyone credible.
Grrrrr. That last tweet regarding masking (i.e., “You do you”). I’m still having a masking policy in my classes this semester, and I told them that I have a rare condition called “nose aphasia”– my vocal cords stop working when I see somebody’s nose. As long as there are immunocompromised students in a smallish, enclosed areas (our classrooms are relatively small, most holding 25 students or so), I’m going to be masking properly for the indefinite future. Oh, and there may now be monkeypox on campus!
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 2,226 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,799,663 cases. It also reported eight deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,270 deaths – 0.76% of the cumulative reported total, 0.76% of resolved cases.
35,339 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 6th September, with a positivity rate of 7.1%.
There were 27,400 active cases yesterday, 324 more than the day before. 1,277 were in hospital. 64 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 38 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 1,804 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,735,993 patients recovered – 98.7% of the cumulative reported total.
2,224 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Two new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 4,370 doses of vaccine on 8th September: 281 first doses, 436 second doses, 922 first booster doses, and 2,731 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,298,272 doses administered: 28,095,933 first doses, 27,498,608 second doses, 16,223,650 first booster doses, and 480,081 second booster doses. 86.0% of the population have received their first dose, 84.2% their second dose, 49.7% their first booster dose, and 1.5% their second booster dose.
Other news: On 7th September, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced a further loosening, effective immediately, of the mask mandate, driven by encouraging recent trends in Covid-19 data. Masking up is still encouraged in all circumstances; but it is now optional indoors, except that a premises owner can still require you to mask up as a condition of entry.
Masking up remains required on all public transport — buses, taxis, trains, Grab cars – and crowded spaces whether indoors or out. KJ said it is also recommended for those in high-risk groups – young children, the elderly, the immunocompromised, those with chronic health conditions – and anyone around them.
Biobot shows that a renewed increase in cases began two weeks ago. There has been a nearly 20% increase since then, although wastewater particles are still about 30% below their recent peak. Only the West has not yet shown an increase. This would be consistent with about 350,000 actual new cases per day.
There were only 65,200 confirmed cases nationwide yesterday, down over 50% from the recent July peak. All 4 census regions still showed declines. No States are yet showing any renewed increases of significance. Hospitalizations declined to 33,100, the lowest since late June, and about 30% below their July peak. Deaths declined to 374.
The CDC’s variant tracker still shows BA.5 dominant, making up 86% of cases, with BA.4.6 making up most of the rest.
With no new variant replacing BA.5, my best guess as to the reason for the increase we are seeing is children returning to schools, getting infected, and passing it on to their parents.
@Matt McIrvin: At the late Queen’s age, the chances of dying within a year are about one in four. It is not unreasonable to suspect that COVID-19 played a role — probably one of a vast number of deaths too indirect to show up in official statistics. The timing of her death, sudden but not instant, suggests a stroke. She was up and about to meet the new PM, then ill enough that the family was summoned and gone soon thereafter. I noticed in the photo that she did not have the ankles of a woman in heart failure. One site of SARS-CoV-2 infection is the epithelium of blood vessels, causing damage that can lead to clot formation.
Nasal-spray vaccines aren’t just a theory – Bharat’s was approved in India a few days ago, although I don’t know what (if any) restrictions there are on its use.
Is there a reason why Moderna isn’t approved for anyone under 18? What’s the differences between Pfizer and Moderna?
-
15.
Today will be the eighth day of school here in Calvert County, MD.
At my son’s high school, in seven days of school, we’ve had 10 kids and one staff member test positive for Covid.
There’s no mask requirement. Our school board decided last February that we weren’t doing any more of that. So there’s no mechanism for containing the spread.
It bugs me because it means that no matter how cautious I am in public, masking in stores and staying away from restaurants and the like, I can’t protect myself against the school. There’s really no way I can make my son wear a mask when nobody else is: I understand what it’s like to be a misfit. So I can only hope that he doesn’t pick up Covid at school and bring it home with him.
I’ve been fully vaxxed and boosted up to this point, and I’ll be getting the new booster shortly. So it’s not going to kill me to get it. But there’s just so much we don’t know about long Covid, and I’m still paranoid about that. I retire at the end of next year, and there’s so much I want to do. I want to be sure I can go and do it.
@Matt McIrvin: This was probably a factor. If she had gotten the flu, it could have had the same effect. There may be things about her health that we know nothing about, too.
@Anne Laurie: Sure, I don’t mind.
@YY_Sima Qian: Thank you for this comment and for all your comments over the last three years. My American sister married into a Chinese family with members in China and across North America. Your comments are much more in accord with what she tells us than anything I read in western press. I have been grateful for your daily reports.
Myself, got jabs 1 and 2 in January and February of 2021, #3 in January of 2022 and #4 at the end of June. So, should be getting #5 around the beginning of October. Correct ?
Have a great weekend, jackals and lurkers, regardless !
@Jackie: Mostly it’s dosage–particularly with the original doses, the Moderna vaccine’s dose is larger. There had been some concern about side effects like myocarditis in younger patients, and their very strong immune systems generally don’t need as big a kick.
@Baud: I don’t know but we got Pfizer this time because of availability, after getting Moderna for all prior shots. I experienced fewer side effects this time FWIW.
I get my first bivalent in about an hour. It will also be my first Pfizer (no modern a available).
Home-tested positive Wed, symptoms down to annoying cold today, have Pfizer duo to start & Phi & Moderna boosters. GF had it (Delta?) 12/2020 & again (Omicron?) when it first became dominant (she got vacc’d as soon as available, but as a nurse she’s exposed often) and I didn’t get it then ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ . I have gotten slack with masking, & we went to a large outdoor festival Sat/Sun.
@YY_Sima Qian: Thanks for this, it took a lot of effort and was informative. Do you think things will start changing after the party Congress in October when Xi gets his next term? I certainly hope they are planning an ordered way to exit Zero Covid, because Covid may do it for them, and I’m sure that would be worse.
About testing: This recent illness, I never tested positive. Not once. But both my primary care and my old family doctor said in spite of that, this was COVID. And they said they’ve seen a fair amount of patients who did not test positive for it but definitely had it.
I’d be less inclined to believe them but in addition to the really nasty flu symptoms, fatigue, and viral pneumonia, I’ve been dealing with weird blood clot issues, which I have never had before. I’ll be getting booster 5 (bivalent) this weekend. And not a lot of company, appointments wide open.
I’d hate to think of what this is like with no vaccine.
@The Moar You Know: We know what it’s like without the vaccine, just like New York in March/April 2020, perhaps even worse since it’s even more transmissible. I’m thankful every day for the vaccines. As far as I know I haven’t had Covid again since December 2020, but I also know I could have had it and never known it. My case was relatively mild.
Thank you for your detailed report. Very informative!
@Soprano2: Can’t say if policies will start to change after the Party Congress. China declined to host the Asia Football Cup in 2023, suggesting that “Dynamic Zero COVID” will last well into next year.
In face of Omicron, I don’t think there is an “orderly” way to exit. Not w/o vaccines that actually stop transmission. Eventually, the virus make the choice for them. The longer that can be delayed, the better prepared China presumably will be, but I am not seeing as much preparation I would like.
I think China will shift strategy slowly, a few steps & wait & see. That is the way to go. Too many countries threw away too many mitigation measures too quickly in a bid to “return to normal” ASAP.
@sab: My pleasure!
@Steeplejack: You are too kind!
Got Pfizer booster yesterday, sore arm today. Got the COVID shot at a local supermarket pharmacy, flu shot the day before. Saw pharmacist turn away a few people who wanted the Moderna shot. CVS has apparently cut back their COVID effort, vaccine wasn’t available where it had been previously. Would get Moderna if it was available, since I already got J&J and Pfizer.
