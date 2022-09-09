Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Joint Filing Has Been Submitted, No Response Yet to DOJ Filing on Thursday from Corrupt Judge

No big surprises, as far as I can tell.

The only surprise for me is that neither side appears to have directly responded to the request made by the judge after the DOJ filed on Thursday.

Question for the attorneys:  Don’t both sides have to respond TODAY to the Thursday request from the judge?

From the New York Times

The Justice Department and lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump failed to agree on Friday on who could serve as an independent arbiter to sift through documents the F.B.I. seized from Mr. Trump’s Florida club and residence last month.

In a eight-page joint filing that listed far more points of disagreement than of consensus, the two sides exhibited sharply divergent visions for what the arbiter, known as a special master, would do.

The Justice Department proposed two former Federal District Court judges for the position: Barbara S. Jones, a retired jurist from New York who was tapped to perform a similar role in evaluating documents seized from two personal lawyers of Mr. Trump, Michael S. Cohen in 2017 and Rudolph W. Giuliani in 2021; and Thomas B. Griffith, who retired from the bench in the District of Columbia in 2020.

Mr. Trump’s legal team countered with two alternatives, retired Federal District Court judge, Raymond J. Dearie, who sat in the Eastern District of New York and once served as the top federal prosecutor there. They also suggested Paul Huck Jr., a former deputy attorney general in Florida who also served as general counsel to Gov. Charlie Crist, who was a Republican at the time.

Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who ordered the parties to produce a list of qualified candidates by midnight Friday, will decide who will be tapped for the job. She will also set the parameters of the review.

The two sides also clashed substantially over the duties of the special master. Mr. Trump’s lawyers argued that the arbiter should look at all the documents seized in the search and filter out anything potentially subject to attorney-client or executive privilege.

By contrast, the government argued that the master should look only at unclassified documents and should not adjudicate whether anything was subject to executive privilege.

The dispute over the special master’s purview was reflected in an appeal the Justice Department filed on Thursday asking that the judge lift part of her order temporarily barring it from using the documents in its investigation until the arbiter’s work was done.

The department asked an appeals court to overturn that part of that order that applied to about 100 documents marked as classified, and asked Judge Cannon to hold off on enforcing that same part while the appeal unfolded. The upshot would be that the investigation could resume using only the documents with classification markings.

Judge Cannon has not yet decided whether to comply with the government’s request, which the Justice Department argued was necessary in part because separate national-security assessments were inextricably bound to that effort.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      gwangung

      I simply do not see why would the judge allow the master to see classified documents, particularly those not authored by the President’s office. Control lies elsewhere and any “executive privilege” doesn’t apply/ And any such privilege NOW lies with the current executive.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      From what I’ve seen from the News Reports, both sides have responded and nominated candidates for the TOTALLY NOT KINKY OKAY? Special Master.  And they’re all nominally respectable, and nobody nominated Constitutional Law Professor and Totally Cleared Former Official Barack Obama but I will get over it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      @gwangung: yes well those would be roughly parallel to DOJ’s positions as I understand them but IANAL etc.  In any case, clearance would have to be arranged, UNLESS she accepts DOJ’s proposal that the documents with classification markings be excluded, which some commentators have suggested comments by her yesterday may indicate she would do.

      How many degrees of speculation is that?  Lost count; too many beers.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @bbleh: I have no idea whether the ones suggested by Trump’s team are respectable or not.

      I will say that we heard from a lot of people that Bill Barr was respectable – from people who should have known better but apparently didn’t.

      So I am not reassured by reassurances.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Dolt 45 side engaged in furious master baiting.

      (P.S.: I’m ba-a-a-ack, finally arriving this afternoon after yet another few rounds of airline roulette to get home.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      a corollary of Trump's position here is that his NARA designees have the right to access any classified doc that's a presidential record of his administration—so if the courts uphold his view, John Solomon and Kash Patel can read about secret programs they're not cleared for https://t.co/qOyvP5c6d1

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 10, 2022

      Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

      TFG’s lawyers also want the US to pay half the cost of the Special Master and staff. US says, you want SM, you pay for it.

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: Lol BillBarr BagEyes? At least they didn’t nominate him.  Or Lindsey Graham, or I dunno, fkin Jeanine Pirro.

      More important IMO will be whatever they propose, and what she decides, re the SM’s remit, including but definitely not limited to whether she accepts DOJ’s proposal to exclude the documents with classification markings, to which proposal she specifically directed the parties to respond.  (Which may be your original point, but see above re beers.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gin & Tonic

      @WaterGirl: From what I read on Twitter, one of Trump’s “suggested” candidates (Huck) is the husband of a judge Trump appointed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      Off topic: Stephanie Ruhle gets the dope! The Queen left behind two corgis, a spaniel and a “dorgi,” a dachshund-corgi mix. No further details yet.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic: oh, gee, that doesn’t look / smell bad at all.  I presume we just don’t know the connection Trump has to the other one yet.

      *And by “doesn’t” I mean… could their corruption be any more transparent?????

      edit: oh my god, I just read your comment again. Appointed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.  That makes me want to bang my head against a wall.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: It is that, but arguably it’s a measure of their desperation and … simplicity of thinking.  IOW, they got nothin’ except will to power, which means nothin’ but political followers, and as yet (we hope fervently) not much traction when it comes to the requirement in courts of law that one present evidence and coherent argument grounded in law and precedent.

      I guess we’ll see whether the will to power and enough people in enough offices is enough for them to win the day.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @bbleh: I am trying to stay calm, but speaking of desperation, this is leaving me feeling super stressed.

      On the up side, I guess we will get to see how deep the corruption runs in the 11th circuit.  We already know how deep it is on the SC, which is another reason I feel kind of sick to my stomach.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: Lol me too — was posting on emptywheel more than a week ago about how this was a setup for delay and obstruction all the way up to SCOTUS — but FWIW, by all accounts Cannon’s legal position is weak to very weak and DOJ are playing their side masterfully.

      Put another way, if the Fascist fix is in, there was nothing anybody ever could have done about it, but there’s no reason to assume that’s definitely the case.  Courage!  And a good evening.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: Super stressed is not the same as panic.

      Are you fairly confident that the 11th circuit will do the right thing?

      Also curious whether you think this judge will do the right think in reposes to the DOJ filing yesterday.

      On Larry O’Donnell last night, they seemed to think that the judge was trying to punt by asking both sides if they could agree to what the DOJ asked for.  Doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

      So it comes down to this judge.  Curious as to whether you think she will do the right thing now that her back is up against a wall?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: I’ve been saying that individual judges do stupid shit all the time.  This one seems to not be grabbing the exit opportunities that the DOJ keeps offering.  OTOH, I do not think that her actions will survive appellate review.

      @Felanius Kootea:  Yes and no.  I am never really surprised when an individual trial judge goes off the rails.  I was surprised at how badly she went off the rails.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Another Scott

      @Omnes Omnibus: +1

      The federal courts have not seemed to be willing to burn down the whole system of classification of national secrets to satisfy a President.  It is inconceivable* that they will do so for a FPOTUS.

      *-hanging curveball

      We’ll see!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Traveller

      I would like to take a  contrary position re Judge Cannon…I don’t think she is corrupt in the sense being used here…Here rulings are wrong and full of mistakes at ever turn she makes…but she is on the bench for life (!),  she is young, she is powerful and this power is relatively new to her…She is making rulings in what she believes is appropriate for the case and even for existing case law…Now I disagree with her Orders issued so far, as does most everyone else, lawyers and lay people who are experts in the law, everyone far smarter than me in all  these topics…but this is litigation, this is sometimes just the way it goes…you get a judge that just seems to be off the balance beam….but she is the Judge, kind of end of story.There is no reason to sit in a corner and cry and complain…She is the Judge and you have to comply…but smartly.  You are like a sailor at sea and you have to keep your sea legs, you take a roll and you lean left,  another roll and lean right…but you keep yourself up on your feet, you take what is given to you and you chart the best possible course to a…(winning? Not exactly that), successful position for you and your client.In this regards I think the DOJ has been brilliant in their responses, their court filings, they have educated the public as what this case is about…and have performed a public service. We all, each and everyone of us, know so much more that we did when all we had was the Naked Search Warrant and Execution thereof.I think we owe the Department of Justice a vote of confidence in their execution of their duties. They have been battered around pretty bad but they have stayed on their feet and responded excellently and with measured class. They have been good and good for the nation. To me this is just litigation, nothing to be surprised over…you can be unhappy but you have to step back, look at it clear eyed, and be smart in your responses. This is all you can do and the DOJ, so far, to my mind, have been very very good.I will lastly note that people much smarter than I completely disagree with this analysis, lawyers and commentators think my position is foolish and wrong…I will just repeat again, She is the judge and the DOJ is handling this difficulty very well. So far…we and the general public are much more knowledgeable now….(one caveat, the leak re Nuclear Assessment Document was wrong…it seems to me to have been a strategic play by DOJ; I hope not, but if it was a leak from DOJ is was wrong….and hopefully will not happen again!).Best Wishes, Traveller​​​​

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: She really seems to be digging her heels in when she should be grabbling a lifeline.  That’s what makes me wonder if she is determined to stick to this until the end.

      Do you think it’s likely that we won’t know anything for a week or more?  I believe they gave her until the 15th, but if it goes to the 11th, then I’m guessing that we will be unlikely to know anything there right away?

      It feels like this should be a sprint but it is starting to feel more marathon-like.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: Let’s see what happens with the stay.  I won’t make any guesses on timing until at least then.

      ETA:  Laypeople always expect legal processes to work faster than they do.  I blame TV and movies.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      prostratedragon

      @cain:  Be funny if they already have and we haven’t heard about it yet because there are no judges for sale to whine to.

      No idea if this is so, but I keep coming back to the fact that we only know about this one because of TFG’s own blabbing.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Traveller

      @Traveller:  I apologize a bit for post #33…I went to edit a misspelling…and for unknown reasons could not get back my paragraph structures…these things happen. Sorry, I will be more careful in the future.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WaterGirl

      @Traveller: Interesting comment!

      it’s late and my eyes are bleary, so it definitely would have been easer to read your comment if there had been a fine paragraph breaks in there.  just a thought for next time. :-)

      oops, I posted at #43 before seeing #42.

      Reply

