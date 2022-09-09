Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

We still have time to mess this up!

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

In my day, never was longer.

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Elections / Late Night Open Thread: Why ‘Popularism’ Is This Year’s ‘Hot’ Political Philosophy

Late Night Open Thread: Why ‘Popularism’ Is This Year’s ‘Hot’ Political Philosophy

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Breathless op-eds touting ‘Shorism’ (Ezra Klein‘s is the least embarrassing I can find) didn’t much impress me. As far as I could tell, ‘popularism’ lurked in an Uncanny Valley between the anodyne (talk up the stuff your audience most wants to hear!) and the anti-Democratic (don’t talk about ‘divisive’ things like bodily autonomy or fighting racism / poverty !). But that’s before I was told, at length, how David Shor throws a fantastic party for all the really significant people in New York City:

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, the political consultant David Shor was setting up his fifth-floor apartment in Lower Manhattan for one last blowout party before the start of election season, when he expects to work between 65 and 70 hours a week crunching numbers on behalf of Democratic candidates across the country.

Mr. Shor, who started college at 13, built his reputation among political insiders through his innovative use of data. So it wasn’t a surprise that, as a party host, he was leaving nothing to chance.

A six-person planning committee, appointed by Mr. Shor, worked out the arrangement in Notion, a document-management system favored by tech companies. The invitation for the event, billed as a miniature version of the annual Burning Man festival, included guidance on “dress-code & vibe” through a link to a Pinterest page filled with photos of costumed revelers in the desert.

Although Mr. Shor has been credited with forecasting the behavior of voters with uncanny accuracy, he does not have a foolproof system for a successful party.

“But there are certainly best practices,” he said…

Mr. Shor, 31, is relatively new to the party scene. The son of a rabbi and a doctor, he said he didn’t go out much as a teenager in Miami. It was the same when he was working for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign as a key player on the data team that forecast the 2012 vote with remarkable precision. After Donald J. Trump won the 2016 election, Mr. Shor’s life changed…

His loft has become a destination for an ecumenical social scene drawn from tech, politics, academia, media and New York City’s 4 a.m. dance floors — part salon, part Saturnalia. The popularist, it turns out, is popular.

“He’s cool enough to be among the beautiful people,” said Henry Williams, a Columbia student who does occasional work for Blue Rose Research, the political strategy firm started by Mr. Shor last year. “But he’s also the king of the nerds.”…

Mr. Palomba wasn’t the only guest with ties to a niche online political community. A data scientist known on Twitter as “Xenocrypt” (who asked not to be identified by name) had met Mr. Shor in the comments section of the liberal internet forum Daily Kos.

Other partygoers described similarly obscure or chance meetings with Mr. Shor. Matthew Silver, the D.J. (and a former software sales representative), said he had met Mr. Shor while waiting in line for a techno concert in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Courtney Pozzi, a software designer who designed the Candy Dungeon, said she had met Mr. Shor at a board game night in the West Village. Jelena Luketina, a computer scientist at Oxford University who served as the head of the party planning committee, said she had met Mr. Shor a few weeks earlier at a book party for Will MacAskill, a central figure in effective altruism, a rising philosophical movement…

A numbers nerd and a frantic networker! The NYTimes may just have founds its next-gen Tom Friedman — or maybe the new Malcolm Gladwell?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dangerman
  • HumboldtBlue
  • prostratedragon
  • Shalimar
  • Stephen
  • sukabi
  • the pollyanna from hell
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      the pollyanna from hell

      After a little search, I guess Rome GA is where I want to be. The leasing company won’t let me sign a lease, because my income is below the 3 to 1 income to rental minimum they require. I’ll keep looking, but emergency fall-back is to vote as homeless. Here’s hoping some Georgian jackal will let me receive mail at their house to show a continuing local connection. Help!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      @HumboldtBlue: He’s apparently the Democrat who’s going to take credit if we do well in November?

      I don’t have any idea either.  Never heard of him, and Anne Laurie doesn’t seem impressed.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tony Jay

        David Shor was setting up his fifth-floor apartment in Lower Manhattan for one last blowout party before the start of election season

      I look forward to watching Charles, Oliver and Moira investigate his murder while growing as people.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      the pollyanna from hell

      Rome, GA. Beautiful butterflies, like a Marcus Flowers. Ugly cockroaches, the first one a shock of crawling blackness like the shock of walking by the MTG campaign HQ on Broad Street.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sukabi

      he throws parties, and dances alone…all other people in the pic the nyt used are looking bored and chatting in their own little groups.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.