Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz is the second largest island in the Galapagos. By our fifth day the ship had brought us to Puerto Ayora located on the south of the island, and the most populated area in the archipelago. From the port we boarded a tour bus that drove out of town and up to higher elevations (the summit of the island is about 2800 feet). The climate and vegetation changed as we got higher.

We pulled off the main highway at a public nature reserve and started our hike past a collapsed magma chamber. The area is called Los Gemelos (the Twins) because there is a second such opening nearby. We wandered through lush vegetation for the first time during our visit to the islands.