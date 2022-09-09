This went well with my coffee this morning:

Hillary Clinton asks Melania Trump, “How’s your summer going?” pic.twitter.com/D93uBwTTfJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 9, 2022

I lost track of time this week and completely spaced the kindness post. I have no excuses except I worked the holiday and then went on a mid-week hike in RMNP and now I have no idea what day it is. But here’s a fun little Biden tidbit:

Our 6 yo told his friend that he will be running for President in 2052 (he worked out the math). His platform is everyone gets all the food they need and ending racism. He was thrilled to find this letter waiting for him at home in response to a letter he sent @POTUS in June. pic.twitter.com/yGspZXuFHi — Amanda Kim, MD (@AmandaKimPdx) September 2, 2022

And as we head into football season, I bookmarked this happiness to share at some point:

Green Bay Packers Football Stars Join Young Fan’s Impromptu Tea Party on Sideline – WATCH https://t.co/3JFUjygJyV — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 12, 2022

This is a wide-open thread. Anyone heard anything about Cole’s new kitten?