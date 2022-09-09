Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: NFLTG Hillary is the Best

This went well with my coffee this morning:

I lost track of time this week and completely spaced the kindness post. I have no excuses except I worked the holiday and then went on a mid-week hike in RMNP and now I have no idea what day it is.  But here’s a fun little Biden tidbit:

And as we head into football season, I bookmarked this happiness to share at some point:

This is a wide-open thread. Anyone heard anything about Cole’s new kitten?

 

