Open Thread: The GOP Death Cult Is Not A 'Party', It's A Mob

Open Thread: The GOP Death Cult Is Not A ‘Party’, It’s A Mob

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      Jill Biden is currently in Philly hugging the Phanatic and preparing to throw out the first pitch at the Phillies game.

      And now she’s hugging a little cancer survivor of cancer at home plate as the Phils honor children battling cancer.

    3. 3.

      germy shoemangler

      I just watched some of the NBC news with Lester Holt.

      They did a (very brief) segment on Biden’s speeches.  They showed a brief clip of Chuck Todd asking VP Harris if perhaps going after trump would be “too divisive” for the country.  She gave a good answer but then they cut to Rick Scott for a rebuttal, giving him the last word.

    4. 4.

      lollipopguild

      They have become the political party equivilent  of a dog chasing it’s own tail. They stand in a circle and huff each others farts.

    6. 6.

      Citizen Alan

      Posts like this are why I’m so despairing over the future of this country. I am 53 years old, and there is no chance I will live to see a day when around 40% of the country doesn’t want to burn everything down just for the lulz. In the future, every two years, we will have to fight another MAGA-zombie apocalypse, forever. Hell, a zombie apocalypse would be better than sharing a country with MAGA trash. In most zombie fiction, it is acceptable and even expected to respond to attacking zombies with lethal force. With the MAGA trash, we’re not even allowed to hurt their feelings or the media will scream at us for our lack of civility.

    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      A question was asked about the general captured in Ukraine.

      TAKEN: Yesterday, videos featured a RU officer captured on the Kharkiv front. He was assumed to be a local commander— he was, in fact, Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi, General in command RU’s “West” Group. Sychevoi is the most senior Russian officer captured since WW II.

      Also, for those interested, Frances Tiafoe in one match away from the Men’s Final at the US Open. Tiafoe’s backstory is pretty amazing.

    15. 15.

      SpaceUnit

      Gotta disagree with Houle and anyone else who claims that Republicans don’t have any real policies anymore.  The Republican Party has all sorts of policies.  They’re just all horrible and so the media pretend they don’t exist.

      They want to strip away reproductive rights.  They oppose any action on climate change or gun violence.  They want to restrict voting.  They want to use cruelty to choke off immigration.  They want to eliminate Social Security and kill the ACA.  They want to burn books.  Etc.  Etc.  I could go on all day.  These are their actual policies even if their politicians deflect on them in public.  Our MSM is simply in denial.  They like to think that maybe if you get trump out of the picture the Republican Party will reset to 1980.

    16. 16.

      Geminid

      Mr. Comer is an optimist. He says Representative Harrell (NM-2) will be leading investigations next year. My understanding is that New Mexico Democrats redrew her district to be D+2. Las Cruces City Councilor Gabe Vasquez may well be the second CD’s Representative come January.

      House Republicans are counting their chickens before they are hatched. Or maybe, whistling past the graveyard.

    18. 18.

      Martin

      Dems should pledge here and now, that since Republicans are upset about college loan forgiveness, that they’ll pass a bill in the next congress to eliminate mortgage interest deductions for second homes and for taxpayers earning more than $125K individuals or $250K household since it’s unfair for renters to help pay off their mortgages.

