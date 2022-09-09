Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Good luck with your asparagus.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

No one could have predicted…

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

This blog will pay for itself.

Not all heroes wear capes.

The revolution will be supervised.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Biden on Rebuilding Manufacturing & Harris Talks With Astronauts

President Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding American manufacturing through the CHIPS and Science Act at the groundbreaking of the new Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility.

The president starts speaking at the 30 minute mark.

Since we’re in Ohio today, could some of you Ohio peeps bring us up to date on the state of the redistricting tug-of-war?  We are so close to November, surely there has been a final disposition of that.  Good?  Bad?  Indifferent?

Adding this link, too, since I inadvertently put this one up late!  I haven’t watched it yet, but I am guessing it will be fun.

Open thread.

      WaterGirl

      I swear this speech was set for 1:15 pm when I put the post together.  So either they moved it, or more likely, it’s because I screwed up the time

      Maybe I need to take LIVE out of the title!

      cintibud

      I’m in Ohio and I have no f-ing idea about the redistricting either. It’s just another  example of GOP totally ignoring norms though

       

      Edit. Gee, I’ve never been number 2 before. Although after not getting any sleep last night I sure feel like number 2

      Layer8Problem

      I have an issue with the venue:  what was wrong with the OLD Albany?  Maybe germy shoemangler can weigh in on this.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      just clicked on MSNBC and they’re giving live coverage to Chuck E Three. I agree Old Betty’s passing is a news event, but I don’t really need to know that Charles remains conscious of the obligations of the monarchy to the Church of England.

      Eunicecycle

      Oh the redistricting was bad. Despite the citizens referendum passed by an overwhelming vote for fair districts, the Republican led committee just refused to do it. The districts were rejected at least twice by our Supreme Court, which is 3-2 Republican, including the governor’s son. The Chief Justice, though an R, voted with the Democrats. But they would never hold the Committee in contempt! I thought they should have jailed them all until they came up with better districts. The result is, the Court said well now it’s too late (May) so we have to use the bad maps, oh and we had to have a special election in August just for Congress because they couldn’t print the ballots for May primaries. The Committee just refused to meet because they were all too busy! It’s so frustrating! Ohio is about 54-46 Republicans but the districts were drawn to be 12-3 Republican! Don’t get me started. Too late?

      sab

      They are going with one of the maps the Republicans on the Commission wanted, since the Federal judge stepped in and undercut the state supreme court.

      Sucks in my area. All the biggest Ohio cities got chopped up into at least two districts, so Republican exurbs dominate.

      But the map will only be good until the next election, when we start the whole process again.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Renée Graham @reneeygraham 16m

      ABC, NBC, and CBS are all airing Charles’s first speech as king. None of them aired President Biden’s primetime speech about the ongoing threats to American democracy.

      Fucked. Up.

      Barbara

      Things I don’t care about:
      –How Megan and Harry navigate the complexity of their status after QE2–

      –Whether William will be able to handle the pressure of being next in line–

      –Camilla’s formal title
      I do care about the fate of the queen’s corgis. Did she really ask for them to be euthanized? That would be ghastly.
      Go Joe. We are so much better off without a monarchy and MSM slobbering over them is disgusting.​​​

