This is the view from the grounds of the House of Parliament in Quebec City a couple of hours ago. The only flags I saw at half-mast around here were Canadian flags at places like the Post Office and National Parks. Everywhere else, they fly the Fleurdelisé, which I hope I’m correct in saying is the provincial flag, but since they call their provincial legislature the “National Assembly,” it may also be the “National Flag”.

Anyway, it isn’t at half-mast because the British Empire and Quebec have, shall we say, a complicated relationship.

I would think that any American wouldn’t want anything to do with venerating the royals, because we have a good 1/3 of our population who want to turn our former President into the next King. Yet, when I lost signal out in the Quebec boonies a couple of days ago, a bunch of Americans on Twitter were becoming instant royal experts, while others were running to their fainting couches because some bad (and yet, very true) things were being said by Americans about QEII and the royal family. I can only guess how vomit-inducing the US commentary surrounding her funeral is going to be, but I doubt it will be allowed to interrupt Hockey Night in Canada or whatever else the Quebecers like to watch on the bar TV, so I think I’ll be spared that miserable experience.

So, condolences to the Windsors on the loss of their matriarch. But spare me the commentary on the political leanings and intellectual insights of the new King, who, if he had been born to any other woman in England, would be currently enjoying retirement after a uninspiring career as a Chartered Accountant.