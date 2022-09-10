Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Kitty Update

Gary went in for his spay/neuter, and while all his brothers and sisters were being attended to, the mother tested positive for feline leukemia. This means he has to be quarantined for three months and then be tested.

Here are some pictures to sate you:

He is ornery as hell and purrs so loud it sounds like someone through gravel in a coffee can and is shaking it.

Oh yeah- his name is Gary.

*** Update ***

Gary is quarantining at the foster. They will not adopt him out until he has been tested in three months.

    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      Congrats on the new kitty. I have a cat named Gary who turned out to have feline leukemia, and he’s been just fine. I’ll cross my fingers that your Gary doesn’t have it.

    14. 14.

      Jackie

      John, I had a cat that tested positive for feline leukemia. She lived 20 1/2 yrs. She was an indoor/outdoor cat, and looked very similar to your Gary. He’s adorable, btw!

    19. 19.

      Raven

      We have a huge issue in our neighborhood with missing cats. It seems that the coyotes are picking them off and, when people (on the neighborhood FB page) suggest that cats shouldn’t be allowed to roam it starts flame wars. Not much you can say if people let ‘em roam and they go missing.

    21. 21.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Gary looks adorable. Are you supposed to have 2 male cats or does it get territorial wars going or does it not matter because Gary is a kitten?

    24. 24.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      We have three guys and they all get along well. There are hissing warnings here and there with Chuckie, our one year old little ginger monster.

      The old guys have to warn him to cool it once in a while but other than that, they get along well. Never a fight among them.

    29. 29.

      zhena gogolia

      @SFAW: It will! I once had 5 cats, acquired at various times, and they got along splendidly. The one female didn’t like newcomers, but even she would deal with it fine.

    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      Congrats on the new family member!  Hello, Gary!

      Love to see he’s already in checking out/claiming territory mode.

      Can’t wait to see him come out of quarantine and join the rest of the menagerie.

      What’s going to happen to Mom? Does she have a home to go to?

    35. 35.

      Elizabelle

      @Albatrossity:   Yeah.  I can understand why you say that.  The toll on birds.  I am not fond of outdoor cats, for that very reason.

      And re coyotes:  yes indeed.  Was a real issue in SoCal.

    37. 37.

      cbear

      Good for you, Cole! Now go back and get one of his brothes or sisters so he’ll have somebody to play with!! C’mon, dude— in for a penny, in for a pound.

    38. 38.

      Raven

      @Albatrossity: UGA took the cat cam down!

       

       

      Cats are spending their nights looking for animals to murder.

      That’s according to new research from the University of Georgia showing many house cats spend their nights looking for birds, chipmunks, voles, frogs and reptiles to kill. But they aren’t doing it because they’re hungry; Time Magazine notes the cats only ate what they killed 30 percent of the time. Half of the time they left their prey to rot and about 21 percent of the time they brought their kill home.

      “Kitty Cams” were put on 60 pet cats in the Athens-Clarke County area by a UGA research team, partnering with National Geographic. The cats wore “lightweight, waterproof units with LED lights to record activity at night,” which recorded a total of more than 2,000 hours of fairly high quality video on a mini SD memory cards.

