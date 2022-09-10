Gary went in for his spay/neuter, and while all his brothers and sisters were being attended to, the mother tested positive for feline leukemia. This means he has to be quarantined for three months and then be tested.

Here are some pictures to sate you:

He is ornery as hell and purrs so loud it sounds like someone through gravel in a coffee can and is shaking it.

Oh yeah- his name is Gary.

*** Update ***

Gary is quarantining at the foster. They will not adopt him out until he has been tested in three months.