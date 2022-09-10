Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog will pay for itself.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Infrastructure week. at last.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Happy Nice Things

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Happy Nice Things

by | 47 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


(Mid-Autumn / Moon Festival — as I understand it, roughly analogous today to Thanksgiving in America)


It has taken more than a century to develop effective vaccines as the malaria parasite, which is spread by mosquitoes, is spectacularly complex and elusive. It is a constantly moving target, shifting forms inside the body, which make it hard to immunise against.

Last year, the World Health Organization gave the historic go-ahead for the first vaccine – developed by pharmaceutical giant GSK – to be used in Africa.

However, the Oxford team claim their approach is more effective and can be manufactured on a far greater scale.

Trial results from 409 children in Nanoro, Burkina Faso, have been published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases. It shows three initial doses followed by a booster a year later gives up to 80% protection…

The team will start the process of getting their vaccine approved in the next few weeks, but a final decision will hinge on the results of a larger trial of 4,800 children due before the end of the year.

The world’s largest vaccine manufacturer – the Serum Institute of India – is already lined up to make more than 100 million doses a year.

Prof Hill said the vaccine – called R21 – could be made for “a few dollars” and “we really could be looking at a very substantial reduction in that horrendous burden of malaria”.

He added: “We hope that this will be deployed and available and saving lives, certainly by the end of next year.”

Malaria has been one of the biggest scourges on humanity for millennia and mostly kills babies and infants. The disease still kills more than 400,000 people a year even after dramatic progress with bed nets, insecticides and drugs…

Gareth Jenkins, from the charity Malaria No More UK said: “Today’s R21 vaccine results from Oxford’s renowned Jenner Institute are another encouraging signal that, with the right support, the world could end child deaths from malaria in our lifetimes.”

Much more detail at the link.

This is a fun D&D thread to eavesdrop on (trigger warnings: mild disrepect towards public figures, cartoonish violence against Piers Morgan)…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • germy shoemangler
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • oldgold
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Scout211
  • Splitting Image
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    1. 1.

      germy shoemangler

      It’s really funny that the US right-wing has gone all-in on both revolutionary war cosplay *and* pearl-clutching “how dare you insult the dignity of the British monarch!” royals veneration simultaneously.

      — Michael Tae Sweeney (@mtsw) September 8, 2022

      Here’s a funny prediction: right wingers suddenly start showing a lot more respect and admiration towards Charles now that he’s King even though he’s the same overmatched doofus he always was. They just love power and authority and will suck up to it wherever it exists

      — Michael Tae Sweeney (@mtsw) September 9, 2022

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Splitting Image

      I’m in the middle of a large project to upgrade all of my music files to FLAC. I just discarded all of my Pink Floyd MP3s that I ripped from the CDs back in 2006 or so and am now listening to shiny new lossless files.

      I am now tackling a 30-CD set of Telemann music.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @zhena gogolia: Conservatives have a knee-jerk opposition to egalitarianism and are enraged by conversations about the impact of colonialism, so it’s not surprising they’re reacting this way. What surprises me is that one old lady’s death provided so many people such an astonishing array of opportunities to show their entire ass.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @germy shoemangler: Heh, very graceful. Speaking of grace, slept over at some friends’ Soulard home after a Mardi Gras parade. I awoke in the AM and espied their Siamese Cat sitting atop the 2nd floor railing. It stood up, streeeeetched, turned around, took a step… And fell 15′ SPLAT on the floor.

      Jumped up to it’s feet and tried to pretend that that didn’t happen.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Oh noooooes… Lesbian Polar Bears!

      “We cannot accept gender indoctrination,” he told La Stampa. “Once again the politically correct has struck, at the expense of our children. Can’t children just be children?”

      Only we get to engage in gender indoctrination!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      @germy shoemangler: Cats never dwell on their mistakes.  It’s enviable.

      We will discreetly avoid asking whether this is because they are the ultimate zen masters and have achieved a perfect state of tranquility, or the ultimate narcissists and simply do not acknowledge that they have ever made a mistake.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      Ulysses Grant caught some tough breaks in his thirties and one of them was a bout of malaria that kept him from working “Hardscrabble,” his farm outside St. Louis. So Grant moved to town and took a job with a real estate firm just in time for a recession. Grant missed out on a couple of other jobs and had to move to Galena, Illinois to work in his family’s leather store.

      This was somewhat of a comedown for Ulysses, but he had good months in Galena. A neighbor recalled that Grant spent his time off work playing with his kids.

      Grant apparently beat the malaria and he went on to a healthy and successful second career in the the US Army.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Scout211

      If you first suspend the fact that Peter Navarro rarely tells the truth and is a self-serving narcissist, his new book could be interesting.  The Guardian has a copy. Link

      The gossipy excerpt claims that by mid-2020 the campaign’s big donors wanted Jared out as campaign director and to be replaced by Bannon, who was seen as responsible for his first election win. The story goes that Trump agreed but was too afraid to confront his son-in-law because it would cause “family problems.”  So they enlisted the founder of Home Depot, Bernie Marcus (a big donor) to tell Jared but Jared refused to step down. The man who made “You’re fired!” famous, could not actually say it in real life.  Or in Peter Navarro’s mind, at least.

      The review goes on to say, “Navarro’s dim view of Kushner permeates his new book: one section is titled Both Nepotism and Excrement Roll Downhill.”

      Apparently there is another chapter that catalogues just how poorly Trump chose just about every executive position.

      On the page, Navarro risks Trump’s ire by criticizing his actions as president, at one point devoting six pages to outlining “why a president who is supposed to be one of the greatest assessors of talent … would make such bad personnel choices across so many White House and cabinet-level positions”.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      mrmoshpotato

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Italian politician demands ban on Peppa Pig episode showing lesbian couple 

      I see things are going so well in Italy that this is an “issue.”

      (I have no idea what Italian government is like these days.)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Ken:

      @Betty Cracker: I don’t know what to believe on Twitter

      I heard Piers Morgan was beaten to death by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

      See, now, that’s just wishful thinking.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Betty Cracker

      If it’s true Russian lines are collapsing, Carlson will be inconsolable.


      It’s difficult to parse the ramblings of an insane, hate-filled goober, but it sounds like he’s peddling a theory that Biden is “destroying the West” on purpose to usher in an age of Chinese global domination? Is Russia supposed to be part of “the West” in Carlson’s scenario? I wonder what he makes of Putin rattling the ammo begging bowl at North Korea?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      geg6

      @Betty Cracker:

      I know.  Been following Kos’s and Hunter’s reports on GOS and Adam’s posts here and skimming print MSM.  Also Cheryl and Farley over at LGM.  I’m reluctant to get too far over my skis, as I am not a military expert in any way, but damn it’s looking good for Ukraine.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Matt McIrvin

      @germy shoemangler: It seems to me like Charles has gone through a lot of reputation-laundering in preparation for his assuming the Crown. The Queen declaring earlier this year that she wanted Camilla to have the title of Queen Consort, contrary to decades of statements otherwise, was the last element in normalizing Charles. I expect he’s going to get a lot more automatic respect than people might have expected, not just from the American right.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MomSense

      Kid left yesterday for Spetses with friends.  He keeps giving excuses for why he hasn’t sent any photos. I know he’s having too much fun I just want to see some Aegean and buildings.  Anyway he’s loving life and definitely wants to stay there.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      For the Chicago area folks: Later today, I’ll be selling books at LITfest in Highland Park. It’s on the corner of Central and St. Johns, sponsored by an organization called East on Central. My “shift” is from 2:30-5 or so. If you’re around, please stop by. I need friendly faces

      ETA: Does this count as a happy, nice thing?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.