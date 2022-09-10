Pete Buttigieg is probably one of the most visible and hard working cabinet members. He’s doing such a great job. https://t.co/GRzFtlseiL
— Don Bon (@donbonvivant2) September 9, 2022
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touts the Inflation Reduction Act while speaking in San Francisco:
“While unfortunately it didn’t get any Republican votes in Congress, I do wanna note that bill has widespread bipartisan support among the American people.” pic.twitter.com/SOxcA3rrhI
— The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2022
This is what it looks like when you’ve got people in charge whose principal goal isn’t to destroy the government.
Competence.
h/t @Elex_Michaelson pic.twitter.com/dD8JaI9wbB
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 10, 2022
Today, Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke with local leaders about I-980, which tore through Oakland in the 1970s.
Rep. Barbara Lee “said she hopes the freeway will one day be transformed into a thriving green space that connects, rather than separates West Oakland.” https://t.co/7FLZbp2zm8
— Nerdy Pursuit (@nerdypursuit) September 9, 2022
Transportation secretary @PeteButtigieg, @RepBarbaraLee & Mayor @LibbySchaaf onboard an AC Transit bus to tour DOT investments in #Oakland. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/WwnG2I7sd0
— Greg Lee (@GregLeeKTVU) September 9, 2022
Pelosi, Buttigieg tour SF Central Subway project; service on track to begin this Fall https://t.co/gYlnh2RzUc @SFMTA_Muni @SFMayorsOffice #sfmuni #sfmta #abc7newsbayarea #abc7newsnow #SF #bayarea
— Suzanne Phan (@SuzannePhan) September 9, 2022
.@SecretaryPete Buttigieg on EVs: the public sector can help guarantee that the inevitable transition to electric vehicles happens quickly enough to deal with climate, in an equitable way to reach those who need it most, and that it’s made in the USA. pic.twitter.com/O4DgQuI1yH
— Gah! I’m just a fan sharing tidbits🏳️🌈 (@petetidbits) September 9, 2022
The 22nd Street Bridge project in Tucson, Arizona is an example of what infrastructure investment looks like in practice — helping people connect to the places and things they need to reach affordably, efficiently, and safely. pic.twitter.com/KpwjwAaRM9
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) September 6, 2022
Twins Joseph and Penelope “just turned one year old, and it’s just the best thing in the world,” @PeteButtigieg said. https://t.co/fUuBlGMcee
— The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) September 9, 2022
