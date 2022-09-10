Pete Buttigieg is probably one of the most visible and hard working cabinet members. He’s doing such a great job. https://t.co/GRzFtlseiL — Don Bon (@donbonvivant2) September 9, 2022

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touts the Inflation Reduction Act while speaking in San Francisco: “While unfortunately it didn’t get any Republican votes in Congress, I do wanna note that bill has widespread bipartisan support among the American people.” pic.twitter.com/SOxcA3rrhI — The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2022

This is what it looks like when you’ve got people in charge whose principal goal isn’t to destroy the government. Competence. h/t @Elex_Michaelson pic.twitter.com/dD8JaI9wbB — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 10, 2022

Today, Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke with local leaders about I-980, which tore through Oakland in the 1970s. Rep. Barbara Lee “said she hopes the freeway will one day be transformed into a thriving green space that connects, rather than separates West Oakland.” https://t.co/7FLZbp2zm8 — Nerdy Pursuit (@nerdypursuit) September 9, 2022

.@SecretaryPete Buttigieg on EVs: the public sector can help guarantee that the inevitable transition to electric vehicles happens quickly enough to deal with climate, in an equitable way to reach those who need it most, and that it’s made in the USA. pic.twitter.com/O4DgQuI1yH — Gah! I’m just a fan sharing tidbits🏳️‍🌈 (@petetidbits) September 9, 2022

The 22nd Street Bridge project in Tucson, Arizona is an example of what infrastructure investment looks like in practice — helping people connect to the places and things they need to reach affordably, efficiently, and safely. pic.twitter.com/KpwjwAaRM9 — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) September 6, 2022