The Ukrainian military was incredibly busy today, so I’m going to try to cover as much as I can without making this a gigantic update. If I miss something you wanted covered, it’s not personal, there’s just a lot going on.

Also, the Russian military was busy too; running from the Ukrainian military…

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians! First of all, today I want to congratulate two of our cities, beautiful, strong cities, on their day – Lyman and Dnipro. Lyman in Donetsk region is still waiting for our flag, and this is inevitable – Ukraine always returns. We demonstrate it well. The entire Donetsk region will be liberated, will be safe and happy again, as it should be in Ukraine, as it should be everywhere on our land. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and all those who defend our state, the Special Operations Forces, our intelligence, special services, the National Guard, the police will restore peace in every corner of our state, where Russia has brought only grief and suffering. There will be peace. Peace goes together with the Ukrainian flag, together with our defenders. Dear residents of Dnipro! Your city has done so much for Ukrainian defense both since 2014 and since February 24 that the history of our victory is also the history of Dnipro, it is undoubtedly well deserved. The health and lives of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were saved in Dnipro. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians received shelter and help in Dnipro during the war years. The front has always felt and still feels the support of the people of Dnipro. I thank you all for this! And I wish you all, as well as all Ukrainians, one thing – the fastest possible victory. I held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters today. Reports on the situation on the front lines from the commanders of operative areas were presented. The necessary decisions were made. We discussed support of our military. We listened to the report of Defense Minister Reznikov on the results of the meeting at Ramstein Air Base. Thanks to our partners for their support! The movement of our soldiers in different directions of the front continues. As of now, as part of active actions since the beginning of September, about 2,000 kilometers of our territory have already been liberated. These days, the Russian army is showing its best – showing its back. And, in the end, it is a good choice for them to run away. There is and will be no place for the occupiers in Ukraine. However, I emphasize once again: if any of the Russian troops or security forces men are afraid to return to Russia now, we guarantee that everyone who is detained by our soldiers will be treated in accordance with the Geneva Conventions. I spoke today with French President Macron. I briefed him on our activity at the front, about further prospects. We discussed Russian provocations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the need for immediate demilitarization of the plant and the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from there. I also talked with Mr. President about increasing defense support of our country, about increasing pressure on Russia, in particular about sanctions pressure, about visa restrictions for citizens of the Russian Federation. The arrangements reached during yesterday’s agreements with Head of the Polish government Morawiecki were developed at a meeting devoted to the issues of support for our Polish brothers during this autumn and winter, our energy cooperation with Poland, as I promised him. I instructed to speed up the reconstruction of the power transmission line from the Khmelnytsky NPP to the Polish city of Rzeszów – the first Savior City. Thank you, Rzeszów. Let me remind that this special title was awarded to Rzeszów back in the spring for extremely important assistance to Ukraine. We must complete this reconstruction by December 8 and provide Poland with the necessary amount of electricity. Of course, all this is possible only if Ukraine maintains normal control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We are working on the international solutions required for this. I also instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work out the possibility of an urgent supply of 100,000 tonnes of thermal coal to Poland right now. We currently have sufficient volumes for ourselves and can help our brothers prepare for this winter. Today, I welcomed the delegation of UK parliamentarians who arrived in Kyiv. Their negotiations with Head of the Office Andriy Yermak took place – they were very substantive. Among the most important things are security guarantees for Ukraine, our interaction with the UK, as well as the possibilities of our coordination in such regions as, for example, Latin America. We must continue expanding our anti-war coalition. Today, I had a very interesting and useful meeting with Timothy Snyder, a well-known historian, Professor at Yale University and a great friend of Ukraine. Mr. Snyder did a lot to make our country, our people, and our history known and understood in the world. His books are well known to Ukrainian and international readers. And soon there will be another book, he is preparing it now. I was pleased to share some memories of both February 24 and the events of the previous time. We discussed the nature of Russian aggression, propaganda, and the evil that the occupiers are doing. They will definitely be responsible for everything they have done on Ukrainian land. Today, I’m thankful to the soldiers of the 15th Slavic Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, who distinguished themselves in the Kharkiv direction. Well done! I’m thankful to the troops of the 214th separate rifle battalion for securing the situation in Balakliya, who, together with units of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Special Operations Forces, special forces of the National Guard and the police, returned full control to the city. I’m thankful to all our defenders, who during these weeks made the approach of the main thing we need – our victory – even more tangible! Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the British MOD’s assessment for today. They did not post an updated map.

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment regarding the battle for Kharkiv:

KHARKIV / 2015 UTC 10 SEPT/ The rapid collapse of the front east of Kharkiv is the single worst defeat suffered by Russia since World War II. Reports indicate that the city of Izium has been entirely liberated, as has the transportation hub of Kupiansk. pic.twitter.com/9MDuBHzzv0 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 10, 2022

And his most recent assessment regarding the battle for Kherson:

KHERSON/ 1630 UTC 10 SEP/ With the recent success of the Kharkiv offensive, the world’s attention had shifted from Kherson. UKR troops are reported to have made advances N and S of the M-14 HWY axis. UKR reports 35 close air support sorties in the Kherson AO. pic.twitter.com/1HLAHHgYRU — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 10, 2022

Kupyansk:

Balakliya:

The town of Balakliya, Kharkiv region, is liberated by Ukrainian troops!

The Commander of Ukrainian Land Forces, Hero of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi is leading the Ukrainian offensive in this sector.

The Ukrainian flag has been raised in the town centre. pic.twitter.com/zQ8ngDitZw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 10, 2022

It is not only regrouping but also a “distraction.” “A three day operation was carried out to to curtail and redeploy the Izyum-Balakliya troops to DPR… a number of distractions were carried out with the designation of the real actions of the troops.” — Mary Ilyushina (@maryilyushina) September 10, 2022

The Russian Grey Zone channel claims that Lyman was lost without a fight and he alleges that Russian military units simply took off from Balakliya, leaving behind Rosgvardia SOBR and OMON. https://t.co/Tq01WBgcQC pic.twitter.com/rHPFRpYh5M — Rob Lee (@RALee85) September 10, 2022

I’ve been monitoring the reliable translators of the Russian military and military supporting Telegram channels. What I’m seeing is the birth of a stab in the back myth among the most hardcore of the supporters. That Putin, the siloviki, the senior military leadership have all betrayed the Russian soldier in the field and, thereby, the Russian people. If this takes root and then spreads it could actually become a problem for Putin. Especially because it would come from farther on the authoritarian right than he and his supporters are. Something else for us to monitor.

Maria Drutska, a defense professional in Ukraine, provides us with an excellent summary of how we got to the events of the past several days:

Brief recap: Mid-July to late August, Ukraine systematically targeted russian supply lines around Kherson, Kharkiv, Crimea, Donbas & other areas. The 80km HIMARS range, and other undisclosed arms allowed clinical strikes. The AFU warned of an imminent Kherson counter offensive — Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) September 9, 2022

2/n The russians, seeing the strikes & warnings, started reinforcing Kherson with up to 30,000 soldiers. The Ukrainians continued to attack logistics, and exit routes, making it almost impossible for russia to resupply their forward soldiers. 3/n End of Aug / beginning of Sep, Ukraine announced it was going on the counter offensive for Kherson, but that they would not share any info. Pro russia journalists and politicians immediately used this to say that the counter-offensive on day 1-2-3 was failing / had failed 4/n Around the 3rd/4th of Sep, rumours started appearing that Ukraine had made enormous gains around Kharkiv, even though this had never been a stated aim for the operation. However, opsec did not allow for concrete details. Progress was starting to become visible in Kherson area 5/n On the 5th of Sep, it became obvious to all that Ukraine’s counter-offensive was moving rapidly in multiple directions, and they had taken Balakliia by complete surprise – rumours started appearing that it too had fallen, and the russians could not reinforce there 6/n On 6th Sep, images of Balakliia started appearing with Ukrainian flags, and the general staff announced that more than a dozen settlements had been freed. At the same time, rumours started appearing that Kherson offensive was on, but AFU was moving even faster than expected 7/n 6th cont: OSINT & commentators started talking about a small town called Kupiansk, which was the key to russian supply lines for Izyum, a city they’ve occupied for months. russians started to realise the level of crap they were in, and became desperate to reinforce 8/n By the 7th, Balakliia was confirmed to be around Ukraine, huge advances in and around Kherson, & it was clear the russians were unable to reinforce in any way. Stories of 1000+ POWs, 600+ KIAs started coming out. Meanwhile, AFU opened up 2 axes to take Kupiyansk 9/n By the 8th, reports of further progress had appeared on all fronts, and the AFU was rumoured to have taken Kupiyansk, though not confirmed. russians lost another 650+ KIA, and serious panic started to spread. Videos surfaced of russians reinforcing, but those were fake. 10/n Today, it is certain that Kupiansk has been taken, but the scope of the counter-offensive is bigger than anyone could have imagined. Intense fighting around Izyum, Lyman confirmed, and reports of huge numbers of PoWs coming out. At the same time, AFU advances to Kherson 11/n Meanwhile, there have been explosions in Melitopol, Mariupol, Berdyansk, Crimea, and a whole bunch of other cities, by partisans and the AFU. russians are unable to reinforce in any area, their weapons are not working, and numerous videos are emerging of their surrenders 12/n The real scope of this counter-offensive is unclear, but it’s starting to look like a turning point in this war. Remember, what you or I can see on the internet is behind a day at least. And from what I’m hearing the situation is far worse for the russians than what we see. I made a mistake about Kupiyansk because of my language (I thought it is certain to be taken = it will imminently be taken), but it seems that since then it has been taken. 14/n Izyum has been liberated on the 10th of Sep, after a surprise operation by the AFU in the dead of night. russians were surrounded, cut off from all communication and supplies, and after taking heavy defeats, tried to run, and then surrendered.

Speaking of interesting things to monitor going forward, this definitely is one of them:

I can neither confirm nor deny that certain regions trained and armed volunteer battalions but didn't send them to war. They make zero PR, so local pro-war community is surprised, interpreting this silence as a PR failure. These regions are Russian btw, not ethnic republics https://t.co/3XzJuM6E9B — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) September 9, 2022

I have no information about the military buildup in the ethnic republics though. That's understandable: they're constantly lowkey suspected in separatism, so are being watched closely by Kremlin. Most probably no "ethnic" region will have anything like its own army anytime soon — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) September 9, 2022

Hosi Yurt is an interesting place. The monumental arc on the right is the entrance See this red ligt? It's always red, 24/7 and in both directions. Hundreds of cars pass there daily – on a red light. I think it would be a good start for a discussion on Chechnya, some next time pic.twitter.com/Coj7yWBfNy — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) September 9, 2022

Galeev’s teaser, for lack of a better term, is especially interesting in light of this:

Centre of Moscow right now. Closed off. pic.twitter.com/BjmnMB7grH — Alan Moore (@DangerKidsBooks) September 10, 2022

There’s RUMINT that Putin is preparing to order a general mobilization. And the sealing of of the center of Moscow is related to that. I doubt it. First, we haven’t seen any information come out that would indicate that anything is being done to prepare for a general mobilization. Secondly, I think it is more likely this was done preemptively to try to prevent mass protests as the news from Kharkiv and Kherson filters back into Russia despite Putin’s best efforts to completely control the Russian information space.

Frankly, ordering a general mobilization isn’t going to help Putin remove his tuchas from the the crack he’s wedged it in. A crack of his own making. Unless Putin has a fully equipped and properly trained army stashed somewhere that no one knows about, it’s only a matter of time. The question is what does he do at that point? Does he cause a meltdown at ZNPP? Does he use lower yield nukes and just wipes out Ukraine and every Ukrainian he can because he can’t have it? Does he decide that a world without Russia as a great power isn’t worth surviving and he fires all his nukes?

This is what I’ve worried about since February.

May you live in interesting times is neither supposed to be an aspirational statement or a mission statement!

No matter where your careers have taken or will take you, it will hopefully never be where you are shot in the ass and then captured by the people that shot you in the ass:

📷Recon element of 25th Airborne Brigade captured Lt. Col. Artem Helemendyk from 18th Motorized Rifle Division near Izium, #Kharkiv Oblast. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/hR9YDR9v8b — MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) September 10, 2022

Obligatory!

I knew that would eventually come in handy…

There’s a lot of speculative posting and posting of RUMINT right now. For instance, I’ve seen reporting that the Urkainian military is in Donetsk attacking the Russian positions at the airport. A lot of noise being put out right now without a lot of confirmatory signal.

So let’s leave things here for the evening.

