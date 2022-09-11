The greatest female athlete of all time—check that: perhaps the greatest athlete of all time—has been thinking a lot about the reason she’s vowed to hang up her racket for good. “Olympia doesn’t like when I play tennis,” Serena Williams says plainly about her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. When Williams told Olympia, who turns 5 on Sept. 1, that she was soon to be done with the life that made her an inspiration to millions, Olympia’s reply was as joyful as her mother’s celebrations after so many Grand Slam wins: a fist-pumping “Yes!” “That kind of makes me sad,” says Williams, leaning forward in her chair in the library of a New York City hotel. “And brings anxiety to my heart.” No kid understands their parent’s absence. But Williams has spent the last few years of her incomparable career tormented by what she’s been sacrificing in order to keep going. “It’s hard to completely commit,” says Williams, “when your flesh and blood is saying, Aw.”… Greatness is something she knows well. No tennis player, male or female, has won more major championships in the Open Era—the period starting in 1968 when the Grand Slam tournaments allowed professionals—than Serena Williams. (Australia’s Margaret Court owns the all-time record, with 24 Grand Slams.) Williams earned 10 of those 23 titles after the age of 30, a time when most players retire or plummet in the rankings. But for all that Williams accomplished on the court, it’s what she has meant off the court that makes her the most consequential athlete of the 21st century, full stop. She, along with older sister Venus, took over a country-club sport with resistance to a pair of Black sisters from Compton, Calif., baked into its DNA. She helped change behavioral expectations for female athletes, and by extension women in all workplaces, by exuding power and passion—and bringing her full self—to her hard-court office. She rewrote the book on body image. When pundits, racists, and no small number of idiots slurred her physical appearance or laughed her off as “masculine,” she doubled down on photo shoots and flexes… “I don’t know any other person that has won a Grand Slam or a championship in the NBA or anything else nine weeks pregnant,” she says. She laughs, a habit when she wants to make a serious point. “A two-week event. That tournament, I relied on my brain. An athlete isn’t just about what an animal you are physically, like a specimen. It’s using everything. Your mind, your body, everything. And doing that for 20 years. And doing it against people that come against you and play the best game of their life. Every single time.”…

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, wore white beads in her hair on Monday, a nod to her mom’s hairstyle when she won her first U.S. Open in 1999 at age 17. Williams won her first match Monday at what is expected to be her last U.S. Open. Read more: https://t.co/qyRjTizJ8S pic.twitter.com/ZfPO4ThPHp — The Associated Press (@AP) August 30, 2022

From @TheAthletic: A reporter once asked an 11-year-old Serena Williams which tennis player she aspired to be like. “Well,” she began, a smile on her face and her hair in beads, “I’d like other people to be like me.” https://t.co/1Kok2LIHm5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 1, 2022

?? 858 wins.

?? 73 singles titles.

???? 23 at the majors.

?? 4 Olympic gold medals.

1? ONE Serena Williams.#GOAT?? pic.twitter.com/rL26v5dPrw — Micky??? (@iammicky_savage) September 3, 2022

“Serena’s iconic to Black women”: Why Williams’s career and confidence have been so meaningfulhttps://t.co/hECZdZ4yam — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 29, 2022

… Williams is a talisman for many Black women because the only lines she ever stayed within were on a tennis court. Even her presence there, at the time of her and her sister Venus’s debuts in the late 1990s, was radical, more than 40 years after Althea Gibson became the first Black player to win a Grand Slam title. Williams made the critics of her body, her fashion and her career choices look foolish because of her success: 23 Grand Slam trophies, a record in the Open era, and a record $94 million in career earnings. She and sister Venus opened a pipeline of diversity in tennis, making a once-hostile environment more hospitable. She endured racism, reached the mountaintop anyway, then planted herself there, breathing easy in the thin air. “Serena’s iconic to Black women,” said Dawn Staley, the legendary college basketball coach at South Carolina. “She’s doing it her way, and there’s no more comfortable way of doing it. We all want that. We all want to be in a space in our professions where we’re able to be us. Because everybody ain’t able. And every Black woman certainly isn’t able.”…

By the way #Serena represents the magic of sports that compelled me to get into the business in the first place. I got in it to witness the extraordinary, the improbable and the excellence. I didn’t know I’d also be witnessing the connection to identity and belonging. Amazing. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 3, 2022

Serena Williams – the woman who changed the game https://t.co/tlzSnqZ1Yy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 4, 2022

… She and her sister Venus changed the game, and the approach to life of many – whether they had been dreaming of a pro tennis career or simply a better, fairer future for themselves and their family. Be yourself, was the message. Women, especially those of colour, do not need to hide their emotions or a desperate will to succeed. Many noses were put out of joint in the process, but corrective surgery had been long overdue. Muhammad Ali and perhaps Billie Jean King aside, has any athlete made a greater impact on society than Serena Williams? And she may be only just beginning… No-one else has been able to keep collecting Grand Slam singles titles over an 18 year period. Twice, 12 years apart, Williams won all four in a row. The first ‘Serena Slam’ was completed at the Australian Open of 2003 and secured over four consecutive finals against Venus. The sister, who in Serena’s words was “taller, prettier, quicker and more athletic”. The sister, who had inspired the glowing newspaper articles and was originally the main focus of their father Richard. The sister, whose bed she sometimes had to share as a child but from whom she learnt so much and gained so much of her drive… Williams also possesses arguably the greatest serve of all time. It offers power, placement, rhythm and accuracy, and is harder to read than War and Peace…

A kkklassic:

Confident in my ability to properly tennis, I take the court. I smile at my opponent. Serena does not return the gesture. She’d be prettier if she did, I think. She serves. The ball passes cleanly through my skull, killing me instantly https://t.co/Tqptbh0vOp — Jason (@longwall26) July 12, 2019

And a much happier memory / brag, from a sportswriter: