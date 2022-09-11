On the plus side, Flobalob is, at long, long last, finally oozing his way towards the back benches of Parliament, but only after being allowed to spend two whole months basically rubbing his pig-arsed lazy refusal to do anything as plebian as work into the nation’s collective face by jetting around the world enjoying more millionaire funded jollies than Philomena Fivefanny, the double-jointed courtesan. One thing I will say in ungrudging praise of the Windsor Woman, though; she read the room and obdurately refused to die until Cartoon Churchill was officially out of office, something I’ll bet he’s utterly fucking livid about. No terribly moving speech from the steps of Downing Street to epilogue his biography, no glittering opportunity for his flibbery-flobbity take on the vomit worthy ‘Princess of Our Hearts’ speech Blair got to give about Saint Diana the Rugger Fucker back in 1997. Biggest set piece captive audience of the past 25 years and the bottleslurping slapdick missed it by a matter of days. What a thing, eh? So sad.

This United Kingdom (for really-reals now, down with that Woke appropriation) has had an absolutely stonking time of it, and I don’t just mean my whole holiday/birthday exhaustathon. Change is in the air, but unfortunately this is Tory Britain, so that air is thick and oily and has the stench of old eggs and fracking fumes about it.

The scandals are not wanted now: strike out all but one; The Press don’t want Charlie, so they’ll big-up his son; No room for the hungry, starving kids are no good, For nothing else matters, “Now that One is wormfood”.

On the debit side, the BBC’s coverage of his farewell tour has been as monumentally garbage as you’d expect. In lockstep with the rest of the Tory Press they’ve taken the counterfactual line that Flobby, having successfully (where that word does not mean what we think it means) completed his triathlonic mission to ‘Get Brexit Done’, ‘Send Covid Packing’ and ‘Visit Ukraine Often’, is simply ‘stepping down’ from the role of Prime Minister. Nary a peep or a squeak from the nation’s premier news network to remind its viewers that this is actually a disgraced loser who was dragged kicking and screaming from the Big Chair by his own mutinous MPs barely three years after they selected him as leader, having in the process fallen approximately seventy gazillion miles short of anything even vaguely approaching the bare minimum standard for behaviour in high office.

Back in the real world he’s a criminal, venal little pisspocket who spent most of his reign getting drunk, lying like a bleached rug, and shoving cash, peerages and establishment sinecures into the already bulging pockets of his wealthy backers while drawing a veil over the increasingly intimate relationship the Conservative Party has enjoyed with Russian oligarchs and Saudi princes. The term colossal failure doesn’t even begin to mist the lower windows of his towering unsuitability for any role in public service, and by memory-holing his very real legacy of incompetent, vain avarice in service to some nakedly partisan campaign of reputational whitewashing, the BBC just underlines the degree to which it has been take over by nakedly pro-Tory executives and rendered wholly unfit for its intended purpose.

Which is funny, because the BBC was already having a shocking couple of weeks. Emily Maitlis, the recently departed host of the BBC’s flagship current affairs show Newsnight, used the occasion of the MacTaggert Lecture at the Edinburgh Television Festival to deliver a blistering fuck-you to her former employer, not-quite-naming but definitely shaming the Tory placemen at the top of the Corporation who have enforced a conflict averse (with the Right) and ‘let’s give room to all viewpoints’ (as long as they’re rightwing) policy that I’m sure most Jackals would find familiar. Now, I’m certainly not joining the choir of innocent binary dualists who were canonising Maitlis for her “courage” and “honesty” for saying all this out loud. Far from it. She was in a position to call the BBC out for its pro-Tory bias precisely because she’d been marinating in it for so long and been very well rewarded indeed for her part in promoting and defending it. This is, after all, the woman who in 2019 (the Annus Maximus Dolo where political gaslighting was concerned) labelled anyone accusing the BBC of bias as deranged conspiracy theorists, but that was before she’d taken a well-paid job with a rival network.

Put it this way, just as Joseph Valachi was a piece of shit mobster dirtbag who nevertheless told the truth about the Mafia, and Dominic Cummings was a morally abyssal agent of chaotic destruction who nevertheless told the truth about Flobalob Johnson, Maitlis’ self-serving and altogether hypocritical truth-bombing of the BBC’s Government-appointed Gauleiters nevertheless shone a bright light into the darkened corners of British Establishment collaboration and sent them into a panicked tizzy. Anyone who flings bricks at Robbie Gibb, the long-term Tory fixer whose greasy fingerprints are all over slanted coverage of everything from the EU Referendum to the antisemitism scam, gets an asterisk next to their name in the Great Red Book of National Debt Settling, but they sure as shit don’t get anything more than that.

This was followed up by the perfect distillation of ‘everything wrong with the BBC’s current affairs output and who is to blame for it’ when Laura Kuenssberg, the British version of Access Maggie who served the Tory cause loyally as BBC Chief Political Editor until her recent transfer to Big Sunday Morning Politics Show Person, made an elementary but hilarious mistake by booking comedian Joe Lycett (alongside female Tory and female Labour bookends) to sit on a couch and provide light banter after her ‘conversation, not confrontation’ tongue-bathing of soon-to-be-PM Liz Truss. Someone obviously didn’t do their homework because Lycett, despite his maturing status as The Nation’s Gay Best Friend On TV, is well-known as an absolutely merciless troll with zero patience and NFTG where full of themselves figures of petty authority are concerned.

Kuenssberg’s adoration (verging on the sexual) for Flobalob was always creepy as fuck, but with him gone she seems to have decided to treat Dizzy Lizzie’s iron-clad loyalty to her crush’s legacy as proof that she deserves the lightest of touches. Even then, with Kuenssberg tossing her the political equivalent of “What’s your favourite sandwich?” and “How do you come up with your brilliant song titles?” questions, Truss was as wooden and uncharismatic as ever, responding to more or less everything with pre-programmed wordspurts about how she planned to deliver. Deliver on what? Well, on her promises to deliver, apparently. Whatever the issue, however wide ranging and cataclysmic the problem, Liz Truss will deliver the solutions, through delivery!

The expression of glaring, snobbish irritation on Kuenssberg’s face when Lycett had the nerve, the audacity, the sheer unmitigated cheek to raise an eyebrow and clarify (for the benefit of the BBC’s commissioning editors, no doubt) that as a very (VERY) right-wing comedian, he absolutely loved everything Truss had said, was completely clear about her intentions, and was reassured (“I’m reassured! Are you reassured? She’s so reassuring!”) that the country was in very good hands was absolutely chef’s kiss. Tory agents like Kuenssberg have spent years turning the BBC’s news and current affairs output into a pantomime with stock figures and repeated memes, but they sure as hell don’t like it when a professional piss-taker treats their garbage product with the withering contempt it deserves.

But all that aside, yes, sadly, we’ve now got a new Prime Minister in Mary Elizabeth Truss. Who she, you ask? Good question, sez I.

I’ll be honest with you. I’ve found it very, almost too easy to launch broadsides of bile against Flobalob Johnson. For all of his toxic mélange of obvious personality flaws Flobby was an absolute gift for an amateur mocker. A wobbly pyramid-scheme of bolted on affectations and media-friendly quirks just begging for a kicking, a long-rotted onion of squishy layers at the core of which was a lonely and unloved child dreaming fire-edged dreams of absolute power under cold, starched boarding school bedsheets. I could call him out all day and not run out of invective, but Truss? What’s there to say about her that could fill more than a paragraph?

She’s a badly staged photo-op in search of a ‘moment’. She’s not so much the dregs of the Conservative Party as she’s the embarrassing little sister of the dregs, barging her way on stage at the end of the Community Talent Show in a too-large dress and shoes to screech out a version of “One Moment in Time” while her mortified parents weep tears of shame. Where Flobalob spent decades building the media image that would shield his inner nothingness, Truss is a cheap three-door car that’s been into the shop twice a month to have all the latest on-trend accessories bolted on, a shell of rusty bodywork with more layers of spray-paint than a Trump impersonator. Laudanum Liz, always affecting a dreamy, languid aura, like she’s propelled by a perfumed waft of dreams through a Fabio-themed Romance novel cover, when in fact she’s just mentally quite slow and habitually tracks bullshit wherever she blunders in.

More than anything she reminds me of that period during the late-Roman Empire when, in the face of existential threats and societal collapse, the State’s only solution was to offer up a clanking conveyor-belt of ever more insipid, graceless chancers whose only qualification for the Purple was the transactional loyalty of an armed gang and the funds of a wealthy backer. Be in the right place at the right time and anyone could be Emperor for a day, tin-crowned masters of three-square miles of chaos who were nevertheless lauded as the next Constantine, because while legions are expensive, choirs of eunuchs come cheap.

Truss is basically nothing. There’s no ‘Trussism’, no long-forming political manifesto to put into effect. She’s a Japanese rice-paper wall, painted but ephemeral. From her early days as an anti-monarchist Liberal-Democrat through her timely conversion to Thatcherite Tory, she’s whatever her handlers tell her to be. There’s no mystery to unearth where Diz-Liz is concerned, no secret door behind which lurks a shadowy, enigmatic Id with an urge to change the world. It’s all there on the surface with her, like a streak of Shell Oil across the top of a stagnant pond. Her backers are the Brextremists of the ERG and the Tufton Street gang, Libertarian ideologues and promoters of Pinochet-style authoritarianism who intend to strip-mine the UK of everything of financial value under cover of culture war and media propaganda, she’s just the malleable figurehead they needed to seal the deal with a few thousand xenophobic Tory Party members.

What we’ll get from her is cookie-cutter disaster capitalism and faux-populist Disneyfied patriotism. National Front style hatespeech on Immigration and ethnicity. Legally illiterate attacks on the independence of the Judiciary. Tax-cuts aimed at terrorising the very poor to enrich the 1% and legislation to cripple Unions, criminalise protest and torch half a century or more of consumer regulation. Everything you expect from a mediocre far-Right Government staffed with loyalist non-entities and goggle-eyed ideologues, that’s what you’ll get with Truss.

Fucked? You bet we are. The worst cost of living crisis in generations, energy price gouging like you wouldn’t believe, inflationary pressure, rolling strikes across most vital industries, Brexit corroding the infrastructure of, well, everything like the blood of a headshot xenomorph, and who do we have running the show? A 0.01% infusion of bacillus thatcherium who looks like an ivory-headed walking stick wearing the head from a Chucky doll.

Did I say fucked? Boy, was I optimistic.