The unveiling today of the Obama official portraits at the White House opens an awkward question: what is to be done about a Trump portrait? Thread …

In some ways, the problem is not as hard as it sounds. It’s entirely up to the current president which (if any) portraits are to hang in the White House and where. There’s no obligation to hang all the portraits, that’s what the National Portrait Gallery is for. 2/x

In one way, Trump himself made the problem easier. He signed a law in 2018 prohibiting the use of public funds for presidential portraits. The eventual Trump portrait, if ever painted, will be a purely private matter. 3/x

There’s no rule or custom or practice that every single past president must be represented in every single future president’s White House. On the other hand … 4/x

… over the past decades, current presidents have made a point of welcoming recent predecessors back to the White House. It's a lovely custom, an expression of a unity deeper than politics, seldom better expressed than by Obama to W. Bush 5/x

It’s worth taking the few minutes to watch and listen to Obama’s and Bush’s speeches that day. Whether you supported one president or the other, or neither, or both, the video will touch something in you, make you prouder of this country’s deep constitutional continuity. 6/x

But what happens if you have a past president who literally tried to overthrow the Constitution by force and violence? If the Constitution is deeper than politics – then surely there’s something deeper than politics in condemning a violent attempt to destroy the Constitution? 7/x