The unveiling today of the Obama official portraits at the White House opens an awkward question: what is to be done about a Trump portrait? Thread …
— David Frum (@davidfrum) September 7, 2022
In some ways, the problem is not as hard as it sounds. It’s entirely up to the current president which (if any) portraits are to hang in the White House and where. There’s no obligation to hang all the portraits, that’s what the National Portrait Gallery is for. 2/x
In one way, Trump himself made the problem easier. He signed a law in 2018 prohibiting the use of public funds for presidential portraits. The eventual Trump portrait, if ever painted, will be a purely private matter. 3/x
There’s no rule or custom or practice that every single past president must be represented in every single future president’s White House. On the other hand … 4/x
… over the past decades, current presidents have made a point of welcoming recent predecessors back to the White House. It's a lovely custom, an expression of a unity deeper than politics, seldom better expressed than by Obama to W. Bush 5/x https://t.co/JvPHf4yrFm
— David Frum (@davidfrum) September 7, 2022
It’s worth taking the few minutes to watch and listen to Obama’s and Bush’s speeches that day. Whether you supported one president or the other, or neither, or both, the video will touch something in you, make you prouder of this country’s deep constitutional continuity. 6/x
But what happens if you have a past president who literally tried to overthrow the Constitution by force and violence? If the Constitution is deeper than politics – then surely there’s something deeper than politics in condemning a violent attempt to destroy the Constitution? 7/x
One of the few republics to last even longer than the United States had to confront this problem. The republic of Venice endured for some 1100 years. Its chief magistrate was called a “doge.” Portraits of most of the doges … 8/x
Portraits of most of the doges hang overhead in the grandest chamber of the ducal palace on St Mark’s Square. The portraits are fictionalized of course, nobody really knows what the early doges looked like. But they are almost all represented.
Except for one … 9/x
In 1354, then-doge Marino Falieri organized a coup d’etat to overthrow the Venetian republic and install himself as some kind of autocrat or monarch. The coup failed. Venetians were faced with the same problem of memory that Americans face with Trump. 10/x
Their solution: in the place where the portraits of the other doges are displayed, the expected portrait of Falieri is replaced by a black curtain. The Latin phrase atop the curtain reads … 11/x pic.twitter.com/UTpUmMqKpE
— David Frum (@davidfrum) September 7, 2022
But the Venetians do teach: it's not necessary to obliterate the memory of past wrongdoing to eschew honoring the memory of the wrongdoer. END
— David Frum (@davidfrum) September 7, 2022
I’m sure we *all* have nominations for the appropriate portrait; I myself feel some version of this would be good:
New picture in the WH instead of the official picture of Frump.#TrumpMeltdown #TrumpStoleClassifiedDocuments pic.twitter.com/m71KhHggEt
— Now He's Going To Jail. 🌊 (@Jckruse79) August 31, 2022
What’s your favorite(s)?
just pick any random portrait from deviantart. pic.twitter.com/ZGiRybJBr3
— Jort-Michel Connard 🐘 (@torriangray) September 7, 2022
