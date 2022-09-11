Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The Official Trump Presidential Portrait

In some ways, the problem is not as hard as it sounds. It’s entirely up to the current president which (if any) portraits are to hang in the White House and where. There’s no obligation to hang all the portraits, that’s what the National Portrait Gallery is for. 2/x

In one way, Trump himself made the problem easier. He signed a law in 2018 prohibiting the use of public funds for presidential portraits. The eventual Trump portrait, if ever painted, will be a purely private matter. 3/x

There’s no rule or custom or practice that every single past president must be represented in every single future president’s White House. On the other hand … 4/x

It’s worth taking the few minutes to watch and listen to Obama’s and Bush’s speeches that day. Whether you supported one president or the other, or neither, or both, the video will touch something in you, make you prouder of this country’s deep constitutional continuity. 6/x

But what happens if you have a past president who literally tried to overthrow the Constitution by force and violence? If the Constitution is deeper than politics – then surely there’s something deeper than politics in condemning a violent attempt to destroy the Constitution? 7/x

One of the few republics to last even longer than the United States had to confront this problem. The republic of Venice endured for some 1100 years. Its chief magistrate was called a “doge.” Portraits of most of the doges … 8/x

Portraits of most of the doges hang overhead in the grandest chamber of the ducal palace on St Mark’s Square. The portraits are fictionalized of course, nobody really knows what the early doges looked like. But they are almost all represented.

Except for one … 9/x

In 1354, then-doge Marino Falieri organized a coup d’etat to overthrow the Venetian republic and install himself as some kind of autocrat or monarch. The coup failed. Venetians were faced with the same problem of memory that Americans face with Trump. 10/x

I’m sure we *all* have nominations for the appropriate portrait; I myself feel some version of this would be good:

What’s your favorite(s)?

      opiejeanne

      He’ll probably just donate the idealized portrait of himself in tennis clothes.

      I suggest that if he does present a portrait that it should be hung, but facing the wall..

      opiejeanne

      @Martin: Ha!

      What a petty, vindictive asshole he is. You know that that prohibition on spending government money for an official portrait was because of Obama.

      Dangerman

      @opiejeanne: hanged (/pedant).

      I’d say hanged and covered with a black cloth* until he’s outta jail or dead.

      * something easily washable so people can sling shit at it without fear

      Keith P.

      I had a surreal conversation tonight where a friend of mine argued with me that the FBI didn’t find anything at Mar-a-Lago.  I said there is literally a receipt of documents that Trump’s lawyers signed for as well as actual, you know, photos of classified documents with the large borders and initials on them.  All that did was lead into a separate argument that the FBI staged the evidence (in quotes) to make Trump look bad.  All I could say was, “well, I look forward to you arguing your airtight case in front of a judge.”

      JoyceH

      Open thread – has anyone heard of any differences between the Pfizer and the Moderna bivalent boosters? Both of the pharmacies near me carry the Moderna, and I thought I’d just go ahead and get it.

