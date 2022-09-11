Democrats offer a vision for a better America. It’s in our hands if we just get out and vote. pic.twitter.com/mFRVN2Gtgz
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 11, 2022
Biden spoke briefly with pool in Delaware before leaving for DC for a wreath laying at Pentagon. Asked about Sept 11 and Guantanamo, he said he has a plan. Asked about Russian losses in Ukraine, he declined to share info. Says he has not yet spoken with King Charles. via @nancook https://t.co/hJi5lwzMmR
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 11, 2022
Every piece of this is important. Ukrainians couldn’t have gotten here without our help. But ultimately it’s not us who got to this point, it’s the Ukrainians
Nationalism can be a force for inclusion & solidarity against racist authoritarianism
Let’s hope they make this a rout https://t.co/DuXv9Mkc15
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 11, 2022
Kaine: My gut tells me the reason that Donald Trump took all this classified information.. was probably to try to either sell it or have it as a get out of jail free card. pic.twitter.com/TBypKI4sZP
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2022
It’s official: the Permanent Republican Party wants TFG gone. Good luck with that, bhoyos!
Ex-White House lawyer Ty Cobb calls Donald Trump a "deeply wounded narcissist" who acted in "criminal" manner. –@maddowblog https://t.co/O4ktzAMJXm
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 10, 2022
DougJ, once again winning today’s internets:
How it started. How it’s going pic.twitter.com/TAJiFQ8YrT
— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) September 11, 2022
A play in three acts pic.twitter.com/2U6wU1eCwn
— Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) September 11, 2022
