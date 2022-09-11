Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Snippets

It’s official: the Permanent Republican Party wants TFG gone. Good luck with that, bhoyos!

DougJ, once again winning today’s internets:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    2. 2.

      narya

      Tomorrow is dad’s 92nd birthday . . . and 93 looks increasingly unlikely. Gonna talk to my brother later, as we try to convince my mom to get some help in the house. She is 87, and has more repaired and replacement parts than most people (though her bocce team apparently made it into the final round yesterday :-) ), and I’m worried she’s going to hurt herself trying to help him. It’s hard to know how much this is a covid-adjacent issue. They’ve both managed to avoid getting it, but dad stopped moving two years ago. The decline from lack of moving around has been steady, and the pace of decline is picking up again.

      DAW, how was the lit fest??

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dangerman

      Get of jail free card? Maybe. But TFG is motivated only by getting paid and getting laid (too bad he didn’t have what it took to be a giggalo).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      germy shoemangler

      @narya:

      My MIL needs help and we’re trying to get a visiting helper for her (we live an hour + away from her) but she reads articles like this

      A home health aide has been arrested, accused of using an older client’s debit card, causing the victim “substantial loss,” Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said Thursday. Sherrilyn A. Ostrander, 32, of Hudson Falls, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree identity theft, a felony, officials said.

      Unfortunately this happens on a regular basis.  If people were less desperate maybe we wouldn’t keep seeing larceny like this.

      It’s a problem because she doesn’t want to move in with us (doesn’t want to give up her house) and a nursing home is “out of the question” in my wife’s opinion.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      evap

      It’s always nice to see someone you know being the absolute best as what they do.   (I actually met DougJ at a BJ meetup in DC when I was living there for two years 2013-15.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Van Buren

      @narya: My mom will be 88 in a few weeks. She is reaching the point where she needs someone at the house. She is dead set against that for fear that they will steal from her(Thanks, FOX, for making her paranoid!) When my sister raised the possibility of moving into a facility, she said she did not want to do that because they would make her eat meals with people she did not like.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      Belated mention that season one of the original French series The Returned is free for the month of September on Prime. First series yours truly ravenously binge watched years ago upon initially signing up with Netflix.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SFAW

      @RAM:

      You never see them together in the same room, so…

      The first time I saw that line was in (I think) an Art Buchwald column, wherein he posited that Paul McCartney and Spiro Agnew were the same person, because …

      Disclaimer: The ravages of age mean that my recollection of the specifics (e.g., Spiro Agnew) may be incorrect, of course.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      narya

      @germy shoemangler@Van Buren: Oof. We’re fortunate in a multitude of ways. My brother lives near my parents, and my SIL works for a home health aide agency, so it’s more a matter of convincing my mom that it’s time. I talked to her this morning (dad has a few issues right now), and tried to talk her into it, and bro is gonna call later so we can join forces. Bro and I aren’t all that close any more, but he and SIL have definitely been there for my parents and I’m really grateful for that. But it’s so fraught, for everyone

      ETA, I totally agree on not wanting to eat meals w/ people I don’t like.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @narya: LITfest was a nice community event–families with dogs and strollers out for a walk, etc. Not enough traffic to generate buyers though. I thought the competition with Printers Row would hurt them, and I think it did. Still, Mr DAW and I enjoyed ourselves. I’d never seen Highland Park before, just heard of it after the July 4 shootings. It’s a really nice town.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m raging at the NYT this morning. Cover of Sunday Times magazine illustrates a story on “How educators and students are navigating the hyperpoliticized terrain of American education.” The illustration has a bunch of stickers with things like “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund Libraries,” none of them directed at a particular person, except the one that is at the top on the right and that is the most visible thing that hits you in the eye when you look at the cover: “LET’S GO BRANDON.”

      I hate them with the fire of a thousand suns.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      On the list to visit when in NYC this time was the Museum of Chinese in America. Worth a gander; even Mom (initially blasé about going) came away pleased and has since been recommending it to her friends.

      Admission currently free thanks to a donation made by the former Mrs. Bezos. Downtown Manhattan, on Centre Street a few doors south of Grand.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @narya: Your mom sounds like she might be a tad stubborn. :-)

      That’s tough. 88 is really old to have total responsibility for caring for another adult. Just physically, you can’t do things like lift them. Best of luck to you and your brother.

      And I get what she means about being forced to associate with people you don’t like. Mr DAW’s sisters finally had to trick his mother into going into assisted living. (They convinced her to visit for 2 weeks, saying she could go home if she didn’t like it. They lied.) MIL’s main complaint was that the place was full of old people.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Starfish

      @zhena gogolia: The illustration seems nonsensical. The libraries, the “critical race theory” nonsense, and the LGBTQ ones are attacks directly on schools. “Let’s Go Brandon” is irrelevant to the education conversation.

      “Why don’t we have any teachers when we want to micromanage professionals with master’s degrees?”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Feathers

      So Charles III has indeed stripped his biracial grandchildren of their royal titles. The law as it currently stands says that they are now Prince and Princess. The updated line of succession shows them as Master and Miss.

      After Archie’s birth the British media went all out saying that his lack of title was Harry and Meghan’s choice. In the Oprah interview Meghan said it most certainly was not.

      In his defense, Charles has consistently said he wants for their to be fewer Princes and Princesses.  Those out of the line of succession will need to be getting jobs and supporting themselves. We are left with his being unwilling to financially support them, but having HRHs with corporate bosses is personally embarrassing.

      A real issue is that the law hasn’t changed. A new law would not only have to pass parliament, it would have to be agreed to by all the Commonwealth countries. Does anyone think that the majority Black commonwealth countries will agree to stripping Meghan’s children of royal titles when she has said she does not want that to happen. Several of the Caribbean countries have announced their desire to leave the Commonwealth, apparently another did yesterday. A question for CIII: Does he think Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will go along with this? Interesting times ahead.

      Haven’t read all of yesterday’s royals thread, but I confess to being a part of the proud tradition among the Irish of being both anti-monarchist and harboring a low key obsession with the royal family.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WereBear

      i was enlisted to cheer up my grandmother after she moved to assisted living from an apartment with steep stairs. Soon enough, our weekly calls resumed with, “Guess what? I didn’t do dishes today, and I don’t think I’ll be doing dishes tomorrow.”

      This was a turning point.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy shoemangler

      As a constitutional monarch, the Queen had no power. But this did not mean she had no influence. That influence was primarily exerted at her confidential weekly audiences with her prime ministers. She had the benefit of a far longer experience of public affairs than any of them, going back to the days of Winston Churchill, her first PM. Audiences, based on the Queen’s assiduous reading of official papers, may well have had an effect on the thinking of her prime ministers.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Barbara

      @Feathers: ​There are so many circles within circles here that I just come back to the most succinct articulation of the issue, which is, why should we pay people just so they can be better than us?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      narya

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: She IS stubborn, but the fact that she’s talking to me helps. And I even managed to make her laugh this morning, which she needs as much as anything else. My dad’s oldest sister went into assisted living, and very much liked it, though, at the age of 91, she too complained that there were too many old people there. She died last year–96, I think?–along with everyone else in my parents’ generation, on both sides.

      I want to go to the cheese museum and sample EVERYTHING.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      JML

      My 81 year-old mom broke her hip last month, and she’s been the caregiver for her husband who has dementia. During her recovery (she’s doing really well, was released from in-patient rehab quickly, is managing stairs well, was cleared to drive again, and is being released from at-home PT next week) her husband (not my dad) went into memory care. The family consensus has been this was a move that should have happened sooner, because he’s in significant decline and simply can’t be left alone any longer.

      Mom’s been talking about bringing him home once she was “better”, even with all of us saying this was a bad and dangerous idea. This weekend she drove up to visit him (with the intention of bringing him home next week). After visiting, she no longer thinks that’s viable, because she’s now seen how far he’s declined with fresh eyes, after not seeing it during daily life. Hard day for mom, but sadly probably the best option.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Barbara

      @Baud: ​I don’t know but feel compelled to add that France, Italy and Germany have lots of tourism without a monarchy. I doubt if tourists visit Spain, the Netherlands or the Nordic countries because of their monarchs.

      Reply

