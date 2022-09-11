Former Democratic Sen. Al Franken debates CNN political commentator and GOP strategist Alice Stewart over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the political leanings of the court. #CNN #News

I saw the shortened version of this on twitter, but it looks like they had a longer, epic battle of wits and intelligence, where Alice Stewart came unarmed. Every Democrat should take lessons from Franken on how to call out gaslighting in real time.

This was interesting and thoughtful. Otherwise, I probably would have left any 9/11 remembrances to others.

I thought I might have critter photos, but have been super busy, mostly cleaning up hair and muddy footprints, and I don’t have what it takes to make them stand still long enough so photos aren’t just a blur of fur and feathers. Maybe later this week.

This is an open thread.