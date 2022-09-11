Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

This really is a full service blog.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

T R E 4 5 O N

The words do not have to be perfect.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Open Thread: Al Franken, Truthteller

Sunday Open Thread: Al Franken, Truthteller

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Former Democratic Sen. Al Franken debates CNN political commentator and GOP strategist Alice Stewart over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the political leanings of the court. #CNN #News

 

I saw the shortened version of this on twitter, but it looks like they had a longer, epic battle of wits and intelligence, where Alice Stewart came unarmed.  Every Democrat should take lessons from Franken on how to call out gaslighting in real time.

This was interesting and thoughtful. Otherwise, I probably would have left any 9/11 remembrances to others.

I thought I might have critter photos, but have been super busy, mostly cleaning up hair and muddy footprints, and I don’t have what it takes to make them stand still long enough so photos aren’t just a blur of fur and feathers. Maybe later this week.

This is an open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • craigie
  • Jackie
  • NotMax
  • raven
  • TaMara
  • Wag

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Jackie

      I watched it live, and was literally giving Al a standing ovation and applauding! Yelling at the tv “You tell her, Al!!!”

      Boy, do I miss him in the senate.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TaMara

      I really, really want to say something about the looks of all these soulless, blonde GOP women, but it would be wrong and sexist, so I will just quietly sit here and keep these thoughts to myself. 😘

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Not really of much more than marginal interest but repeating as the original was in a late night thread.

      Last time returned from NY to Maui (2019, pre-COVID) the entire sojourn, which according to the itinerary should take about 13 hours or a fraction more, lasted 32 hours until stepping through my front doorway at home.

      This year was an improvement, the total time clocking in at 31 hours.

      And so it goes.
      ;)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Wag

      I wouldn’t call that an epic battle.  Battle implies a give and take between two well argued positions.  Frankin rightly dominated her in an epic exposure of the frailty of her GQP positions.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.