Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

This blog will pay for itself.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Bad Takes

Bad Takes

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: 

This take from last Friday(!) aged like an open pack of thawed squid left in the parking lot of a South Florida bait shop:

MacGregor is an anti-Semite, misogynist, racist and xenophobe, so naturally Trump tried to make him an ambassador and, failing that, appointed him to the West Point board.

Carlson and MacGregor won’t eat a heaping plate of crow now that Ukrainian forces have Russia on the run, but they may be setting up a narrative to deploy if Putin tries to crash the world economy to get out of his current jam. No mystery about who will get the blame.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill K
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • cain
  • Cameron
  • Chris Johnson
  • Citizen Alan
  • dmsilev
  • EarthWindFire
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • eversor
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • ian
  • Joe Falco
  • livewyre
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MattF
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Nettoyeur
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • RaflW
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • scav
  • stacib
  • Steeplejack
  • Tony G
  • topclimber
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      but they may be setting up a narrative to deploy if Putin tries to crash the world economy

      Wouldn’t crashing the economy lower energy prices?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      From MacGregor’s Wiki:

      After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Macgregor appeared on three Fox News programs to speak in support of Russia’s actions. Russian state television broadcast excerpts of Macgregor’s appearances, which included a characterization of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “puppet,” that Russian forces had been “too gentle” in the early days of the invasion and that Russian president Vladimir Putin was being “demonized” by the United States and NATO. Macgregor said he believed Russia should be allowed to seize whatever parts of Ukraine it wanted. After one of his appearances, Macgregor’s comments were characterized by veteran Fox News Pentagon correspondent Jennifer Griffin as “appeasement” and that he was being an “apologist” for Putin. After Griffin’s remarks, Tucker Carlson — who hosted Macgregor on two successive nights — remarked, “Unlike many of the so-called reporters you see on television, he is not acting secretly as a flack for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. No, Doug Macgregor is an honest man.” Trey Gowdy, another Fox News host who interviewed Macgregor, said his viewpoint was “stunning and disappointing.” U.S. representative Liz Cheney said of Macgregor “This is the Putin wing of the GOP.”

      Pure evil is the only way I can describe such a man. And he was an army colonel. Imagine being such a POS that Trey Gowdy thinks you’re awful

      Reply
    5. 5.

      eversor

      It’s a cultural argument.  The US is woke.  Russia is pro traditional gender roles and pimps Christianity.  Thus Russia must win.  Jesus and gender roles demand it.  The US must also lose, it’s woke.  It’s the same reason they jumped on Orban the moment he said Christianity is the key and most important thing of The West (Christianity is the Jewel of The West) and then brought the hammer down on woke.

      It’s religion, all the way up and down.  Always was.  Always will be.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: In the short term, it probably would, but it might also destabilize NATO countries and allow Trump or a Trump-like figure to slither back into power in the U.S.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      Why not settle this war, return energy prices to normal…

      Shorter (pick one):  Ukraine doesn’t matter.  The people of Ukraine don’t matter.  Defending your democracy doesn’t matter.

      Fuck these people.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      stacib

      Wait a minute – did Tucker just admit that Biden had nothing to do with rising energy costs, and that it’s primarily due to the war???

      Reply
    17. 17.

      West of the Rockies

      @eversor:

      Person, a lot of folks here agree with the general point about religion being frequently harmful to humanity, that it is often used to control and deceive, but you needn’t make that point with every other comment.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Old School

      @WaterGirl:

      Ukraine doesn’t matter.  The people of Ukraine don’t matter.

      They do, but when the trade-off is paying $10 more every time you fill up your gas tank….

      Reply
    24. 24.

      EarthWindFire

      they may be setting up a narrative to deploy if Putin tries to crash the world economy to get out of his current jam. No mystery about who will get the blame.

      May? Please. These people sing look what you made me do more than Taylor Swift.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cain

      So, why has the ADL and even more – AIPAC been quiet about the kind of shit that is happening? I mean the right wing is marinating in anti-semite behavior. You would have thought that one word out of those guys and they would cause GOP to STFU. Yet.. crickets. Especially given the fact that Israel’s nuclear shit might be on the line.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @eversor: It’s religion, all the way up and down.

      You mistake cause for effect. Religion is the definition of a culture’s morality, not the definer of the culture’s morality.

      You talk like you think Patriarch Kirill is some kind of malevolent sky wizard who has the Russian under his spell like Saruman in Lord of the Rings.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      scav

      If whoeveritis ever had a different point, no-one would recognize him and he’d be bereft of any social interaction.  And many of us would suffer a catastrophic pastry deficit.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Cameron

      @cain: USA is about to deep-six the Iran nuclear deal.  Wingnuts are in favor of that.  Sounds like that ‘enemy of my enemy’ thing.  I’m sure once Iran is told to fuck off, Americans can get back to their primitive in-fighting.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Steeplejack

      Speaking of bad takes, Maggie Haberman reveals in her book—coming out tomorrow!—that Trump told a bunch of people in late 2020 that he wouldn’t leave the White House.

      Can’t wait until we find out Trump shot someone on 5th Avenue 3 years ago but it was saved for the book.

      — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 12, 2022

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Part of Macgregor’s issues stem from the fact that, despite having been one of the army’s rising star intellectuals in the ‘90s, his career stalled out at Colonel.  And people like McMaster, who got his first fame in the same battle as Macgregor, got stars.  Maybe the promotion boards saw something they didn’t like about Dougie.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      ian

      @cain: And yet the gas went down and those same Americans are still willing to give up democracy.  Makes you wonder if they were just looking for excuses the whole time.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Hey, let’s be fair. Chamberlain was wrong for a lot of good and sensible reasons. Tucker’s still doing his William Joyce impression, and is way overdue to be de-platformed (I can only hope in the manner of the de-platforming of Joyce in 1946).

      Reply
    35. 35.

      RaflW

      Of course now that MMFA has got this trending, if you search twitter, the Maga-bots are all saying “Tramp should appoint MacGregor as Sec. Def if he wins in ’24.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Joe Falco

      @stacib: Even if that is where Tuckjob’s logic is headed, you’ll never get him to admit. Is it any wonder he’s Putin’s favorite American asset commentator?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Chris Johnson

      How can anybody not see that it’s not bad takes but literal enemy action? How is it not starkly obvious that the fucker’s literally working for Russia as part of their propaganda wing?

      People are so determined to be like ‘maybe they’re just really really stupid, ha ha look how dumb they looked’ when it’s not about being dumb at all, it’s enemy action. Just fucking own it.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MisterForkbeard

      @stacib: No, no. Biden caused the Ukrainian war, don’t you see? By not being strong enough to scare Putin like Trump surely would have, and by also not being weak enough to immediately give Putin what he wants and to let Ukraine be pillaged and raped.

      Definitely all Biden’s fault.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MisterForkbeard

      @topclimber: Was going to say, I hadn’t heard that. The last I’d heard is that this nuclear deal is weaker than the last one… which, DUH, no one trusts us to stay in it and we unilaterally blew up the last one, so we don’t get as much.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Betty Cracker

      @Steeplejack: Steve Schmidt is a mixed bag, but his take on the Haberman “reveal” was solid:

      Haberman doesn’t report on Trump so much as broker information between the institutions @nyt, Trump, @cnn for her benefit and their self interest, (biz model) not the readers/subscribers elucidation.

      Yep. Maybe Haberman and other Beltway hacks got tired of laundering wingnut trash like “Clinton Cash” and decided to leverage their positions as reporters to accrue information they could use for their own book side hustle.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ruckus

      @West of the Rockies:

      Fucker Carlson is far worse than that!

      He’s the hospital they take you to for emergency surgery and they get the charts mixed up and do 10 hrs of plastic surgery on and make you look like him. And you went in because of appendicitis and they don’t touch your appendix.

      He’s the new car you buy and when you turn the key to drive away in your brand new $45K car it catches on fire and locks the doors.

      OK I’m out.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Bill K

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Quit picking on Neville!  But seriously, Chamberlain did a good job with the hand he was dealt.  The French and British had almost no military at that point.  All he could do was bluff and bluster and he still managed to get enough concessions to piss off Hitler.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: Macgregor was pretty damned good at everything he did.  He was an effective commander and respected leader.  But then when it got to the point where being a political animal comes it, he came to a dead stop.  McMaster had also been passed over for his stars a couple times for being an iconoclast (like Macgregor) but that was it.  They made him wait for his stars.  They just told Macgregor no.

      Flynn was obviously to mask his insanity while in uniform.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Roger Moore

      @eversor:

      I think it’s more about the cultural views you outlined than religion per se.  It’s true the right wing churches have adopted those cultural views as their de facto theology, but it was the cultural views that formed their religious views, not the other way around.  That’s why so many other churches vehemently disagree with their cultural views, and why their views on some of those issues, like abortion, have radically changed within my lifetime.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Tony G

      Astonishingly, the worst people in the world tend to congregate together and support each other.  The name Douglas MacGregor rang a bell, so I did a quick lookup.  Back on March 31st, about six weeks into Russia’s “Special Military Operation” in Ukraine, MacGregor was a special guest on the radio show of Gary Null — a snake-oil salesman who often speaks highly of Tucker Carlson.  Since February, Null has been mixing his usual anti-vaxx broadcasts with broadcasts supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.  He gets at least 5 hours a week on “leftist” NYC radio station WBAI.   I’m old enough to remember when the “counterculture” figures like Gary Null were young.  Many of them (who haven’t died yet) have turned into just awful people.  A generation of swine, as the saying goes.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Baud

      @Tony G:

      Astonishingly, the worst people in the world tend to congregate together and support each other.

      It’s not that astonishing.  It’s been a long-term project of the GOP to bring those people together to gain power.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      @Chris Johnson: The “bad take” comes into play when that moron MacGregor says on Friday “things are going very, very badly” for the Ukrainians and they’re “desperate” and less than 48 hours later, Russians are throwing their rifles down, stealing civilian clothes and fleeing on stolen bicycles ahead of Ukraine’s stunningly successful offensive. There’s nothing mutually exclusive about those two being Putin’s cockholsters and also being catastrophically wrong about what’s happening in Ukraine.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Baud

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I’m actually a little sympathetic to people who are unappreciated.  But Benedict Arnold’s excuse was also that he was not appreciated.  There’s only so much that can justify.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Cameron

      @topclimber: You mean paranoia isn’t sufficient?  Well, shut my mouth.  (I probably spend far more time than it’s worth at Antiwar.com and responsiblestatecraft.org, but neither of those sites seem to have any confidence in a nuclear deal with Iran.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.