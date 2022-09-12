This take from last Friday(!) aged like an open pack of thawed squid left in the parking lot of a South Florida bait shop:

Tucker: Why not settle this war, return energy prices to normal, and stop the economic catastrophe we’re facing? Macgregor: I think the Biden administration is now trying to figure out how they retreat from the dumb position they’ve taken at this point.https://t.co/aKDERdzICH — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 12, 2022

MacGregor is an anti-Semite, misogynist, racist and xenophobe, so naturally Trump tried to make him an ambassador and, failing that, appointed him to the West Point board.

Carlson and MacGregor won’t eat a heaping plate of crow now that Ukrainian forces have Russia on the run, but they may be setting up a narrative to deploy if Putin tries to crash the world economy to get out of his current jam. No mystery about who will get the blame.

