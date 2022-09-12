Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In the MAGA Crosshairs: Arizona, Pt 1

Election Deniers won the primaries in Arizona.

We can’t let them win in November.

Listen to this story or read the transcript to learn more about what’s at stake.

How the hard-right turn in the Arizona GOP is an anti-democracy experiment.

It’s really worth the time. If you want to get fired up, read or listen to the story.

This thermometer below is for the 3 critical executive offices in AZ:  Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General.  We’ll have more information about those three races – and the three horrible Republicans we need to beat – in a post tomorrow.

For now, know that if we win these races, that can provide an Arizona firewall for 2024.

On Wednesday, we will introduce an Arizona-based program that can really make a difference.

 

Reader Interactions

    2. 2.

      Erin in Flagstaff

      Adrian Fontes deserves the Secretary of State position. He was in charge of the Maricopa elections in 2020. You know…the one that went through that joke of a recount because Trump didn’t win Maricopa county? The strange thing is, if Fontes had played tricks with the election you would think that he would have made sure to win his own election. Unfortunately, a Republican won Maricopa County Recorder.

      Fontes did an amazing job with the Maricopa election. He was transparent about processes, he was willing to explain everything, and he behaved admirably in dealing with the nonsense the Republicans threw at him. It hurt to see him lose. He’s now running for Secretary of State (Katie Hobbs left this to run for governor), and it would feel so good to see him win.

    7. 7.

      Almost Retired

      @Erin in Flagstaff:  Adrian Fontes is super impressive.  He’s been making the rounds of cable news sounding the alarm about the Republicans abuse of the office of Secretary of State to suppress the vote.  Arizona has universal mail in voting and rapidly changing demographics, so it is in play.  The Republicans have to suppress turnout to keep it red or purple.  The Dems are running strong candidates in Arizona, too.  I am optimistic!

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @middlelee:

      The Florida thermometer has been moved into the sidebar.

      Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022

      Learn about the A la Carte Fundraising
      Targeted Fundraising Thermometers

      As we add the various fundraising opportunities, each thermometer will be added to the Targeted Fundraising Thermometers link.

      We can’t have a zillion thermometers in the sidebar, so as we feature each one it will be in the sidebar, then will move to the link in the sidebar so folks can still donate.

